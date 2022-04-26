David Ryder/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon clearly is one of the best companies on the planet, and probably most readers are receiving more packages from Amazon this year than last year. Amazon's cloud computing business, AWS, is a world-beater and today generates most of the profit of the company.

But there are a few things about Amazon that concern me. Amazon generated $325 billion in revenue from its online store plus third-party seller services last year, yet generated only a 2% profit margin in retail. You don't need to earn high margins to be a great business.

Costco (COST) is one of the best companies I've ever followed, and it earns only about a 3% margin. But Costco suppresses the margin so that it can offer customers exceptional values. Amazon offers exceptional convenience, but (in my experience) not always exceptional value. Costco also earns extremely steady, and high, returns on capital.

Amazon's returns on capital have trended down significantly recently. The return is doubly concerning because Amazon is incredibly ambitious. Like Meta (FB), it is investing massively for future growth, including in its own freight operation. Owning lots of airplanes to support a marginally profitable retail business does not seem as promising to me as trying to build the metaverse.

When the stock got down to $2,700 per share last fall, I thought hard about whether I wanted to buy more. I don't like owning 1% positions as they consume research time and don't add much value to the portfolio when they do well. But I wasn't excited about increasing our weight in Amazon, which trades roughly 30x an estimate of 2024 earnings per share vs. 15x for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and 14x for Meta.

Flash forward to early February and the stock was back to $3,100. I decided to exit. I feel sure Amazon will continue to thrive, but I am comfortable having less exposure to mega-market cap stocks, and especially to mega caps that are quite expensive relative to Alphabet, our largest holding.

