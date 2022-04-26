da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Sarepta’s (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51 is often cited, along with Biogen Inc.’s (BIIB) Aduhelm, as “egregious examples” of “extreme cases of foot-dragging by sponsors in terms of running confirmatory trials” that have given the accelerated approval pathway a bad name. It has been one-year since approval, and Biogen still hasn’t started its confirmatory trial. Sarepta has also dragged its feet over its confirmatory trial, while it has sold millions of dollars' worth of its 3 exon-skipping medicines. This was certainly not the intent of the bill, even though some will say that in some ways, Sarepta is actually the right example.

They will say that, despite not having functional data, Sarepta’s medicine has shown positive biomarker data; moreover, and most importantly, it has helped many DMD patients, as evinced by the fact that this drug (and its related drugs) is making millions of dollars in sales.

Exondys 51 is an exon-skipping antisense molecule. DMD occurs due to the introduction of a nonsense mutation in the DMD gene, a single point mutation that produces a premature stop codon, i.e., a genetic code that stops the production of a protein, here dystrophin. Exondys 51 works by skipping or excising exon 51, which is a genetic component that occurs before the mutation. There are numerous such exons, differing from patient to patient, and thus a number of exon skipping molecules are needed to address each patient. Exondys 51 just skips exon 51, and in doing so, it produces a functional but partial dystrophin in patients (but not in healthy people). This dystrophin helps relieve the DMD. However, this process may also cause a number of side effects, which is why a robust placebo-controlled trial should have been done with positive data.

In this context, it is interesting to read the European opinion, which rejected the drug and still hasn’t approved it:

What were the CHMP's main concerns that led to the refusal? The CHMP was concerned that the main study, which involved just 12 patients, did not compare Exondys with placebo beyond 24 weeks, during which there was no meaningful difference between Exondys and placebo in the 6-minute walking distance. The methods for comparing results of the main studies with historical data were not satisfactory for showing that the medicine was effective. The Committee considered further data were needed to show that the very low amounts of shortened dystrophin produced as a result of Exondys treatment bring lasting benefits relevant to the patient. Therefore, the CHMP was of the opinion that the balance of benefits and risks of Exondys in the treatment of DMD could not be established and recommended that the marketing authorisation be refused. The CHMP refusal was confirmed after re-examination.

This is essentially the same concern that the lack of functional data has produced over Sarepta today; meanwhile, many patients have taken its medicines, and the company has made millions of dollars.

The FDA drama is summed up here:

And in fact, these were essentially the same controversies within the FDA, specifically the criticisms brought by Ronald Farkas, FDA clinical team leader, who left the agency just before approval, and the agency’s acting chief scientist, Luciana Borio, and Ellis Unger, director of the office of drug evaluation. They were overruled by Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). The final decision went to Robert Califf, then the FDA’s Commissioner, and evidence shows Califf had similar reservations as Borio and Unger, but sided with Woodcock.

Sarepta is now moving its next generation gene therapy through clinical trials, with SRP-9001 in the lead. Last year, part 1 of a phase 2 trial failed to show functional improvement on the NSAA or North Star Ambulatory Assessment score despite showing improvement in levels of dystrophin. Now this could affect its entire pipeline because its controversially accelerated approved first DMD drug eteplirsen has never shown functional improvement but has relied on dystrophin levels as a biomarker and surrogate for actual clinical improvement. So if a trial clearly shows improvement in dystrophin but none on NSAA, that calls into question the entire hypothesis.

DMD gene therapy saw some safety concern in December after Pfizer’s gene therapy was put on hold following a death in the trial. PF-06939926, Pfizer’s AAV9 gene therapy candidate, was given to both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients at a very high dose. This AAV platform is also used by SRP-9001, so that's some cause of concern, especially when a similar sort of muscle weakness was reported in a Sarepta trial patient, which has now prompted the company to exclude patients with a particular genetic trait from the EMBARK trial. Clearly, although one-time gene therapy goes to the heart of the disease, there are many pitfalls ahead before the therapy can come of age.

Financials

SRPT has a market cap of $7.12bn and a cash reserve of $2.1bn. Research and development expenses were $197.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, COGS was $31.7mn, and G&A was $78.1mn. Thus the company is standing on a cash runway of more than 7 quarters, excluding their enormous revenue stream.

That revenue stream produced $701.9 million in total revenues for the year 2021, of which $612.4 million was the net product revenue. This represents a 34% year-over-year increase from 2020. For the running year, the company has guided for $880mn in total revenue and over $800mn in product revenue. That represents a nearly 34% increase from the previous year.

The company still isn’t profitable:

On a GAAP basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $418.8 million, or $5.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $554.1 million reported for the same period of 2020, or $7.11 per basic and diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $308.7 million and $428.7 million, or $3.80 and $5.50 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Bottom Line

My issue with Sarepta stems from a natural reluctance to accept things not rigorously proven in a clinic. However, I cannot deny that Sarepta is a solid revenue-generating company which has carved out a niche for itself in the DMD market.

Indeed, Sarepta, today, is the whole DMD market. Other companies like Pfizer and Solid Biosciences have not had a lot of luck getting in on the game, so far. I think Sarepta makes for a very interesting stock in a bio portfolio, by which I mean if you buy it, you should watch it very carefully. I mean, I can't imagine how a near-$1bn revenue generating stock will fare if the EMBARK trial goes south, but I bet it won't be funny. So, these are low prices, you may want to buy it, but watch it closely until EMBARK data comes out.