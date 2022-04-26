Scott Olson/Getty Images News

It has only been 2 weeks since I last covered Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), but a verdict is in: the company and board of directors have agreed to be acquired by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion. That concludes a dramatic saga in which the ending was not spoiled until the very end. Should shareholders be upset by the deal? Is the arbitrage opportunity worth it? I discuss these questions and more in this report.

Are Twitter Shareholders Getting Robbed?

TWTR traded up sharply higher on Monday after the company agreed to be taken out by Elon Musk for $44 billion, representing a stock price of $54.20 per share in cash.

At first glance, it is easy to assume that shareholders should be angry, especially long-term shareholders. If you held TWTR since it closed its first day of trading at $44.90 per share, then you would make an unacceptable 20.7% cumulative return over the past 9 years. I'd like to challenge that argument.

For starters, TWTR probably had no business trading at that kind of valuation from the get go, especially considering that growth was about to come to a standstill in just a couple of years. Instead, investors should look at the takeout price holistically with consideration for the rest of the market. We can see that over the past 6 months, TWTR has significantly outperformed social media peers Meta Platforms (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP).

At this valuation, TWTR is being bought out at around 9.3x sales. In comparison, both SNAP and FB are arguably much more undervalued, with SNAP being valued slightly higher at 11.5x sales (but with twice the growth) and FB being valued at 14x earnings. From this perspective, TWTR shareholders should be thrilled to be able to dispose of their TWTR stake at these valuations with the ability to immediately reinvest those proceeds within the social media sector at lower valuations via either FB or SNAP. From a cost basis perspective the stock might not appear to be a great investment, but given my bullish views on FB and SNAP, I expect this transaction to prove highly profitable over the long term. TWTR shareholders have received a lucky break due to Elon Musk apparently wanting to take matters into his own hands: make no mistake, this is a true gift and complaining about it is misplaced.

The Elon Musk Takeover Saga

Let's recap how this deal came to be. Elon Musk first disclosed a 9% stake in the company and traded up higher on Monday, April 4th. A week later, the company revealed that Musk had declined their offer to join the board of directors. On Thursday April 14th, Musk offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share, calling it his "best and final offer." The next day, the company adopted a poison pill plan, stating that it would be "intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment." It appears that between then and now, TWTR management and the board of directors have changed their mind and decided that shareholders can realize the full value of their investment by accepting this deal.

Why Did Twitter Agree To The Offer?

In an SEC filing, the company stated the following as explanation for why they agreed to the offer.

The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders.

In all honesty, there isn't much said there that couldn't have been determined by any reasonable observer. What might be the *real* reason that the company agreed to the offer?

The cynical might suspect that the $42 million termination potential pay package for CEO Agrawal had something to do with it. Perhaps the management team wanted a quick payout.

An arguably more reasoned explanation may focus more on the relative valuation to peers, as I discussed above, as well as the fact that SNAP reported difficult earnings results which foreshadowed a steep deceleration in growth rates. If SNAP is facing headwinds, then it seems likely that TWTR would be facing similar headwinds and absent this takeout offer, would see its stock price crumble such that its valuation came back in-line with FB and SNAP on a growth-adjusted basis. Given the numbers, my impression is that the company's decision to agree to the takeout offer was based on numbers and reason.

What To Do Now

The deal is not absolutely final until majority shareholders have given their consent and the deal passes through all necessary hurdles. In other words, until shareholders receive their $54.20 per share in cash, there's still a non-zero chance that the deal falls through. The stock closed at $51.73 per share on Monday and at that price, investors could theoretically get a 4.8% arbitrage premium if they hold until the deal closes. Is that an attractive investment proposition?

I'd argue that it isn't. Because it is an all-cash offer, investors would not have any additional upside beyond the $54.20 in cash per share, unless one believes that another suitor will make a competing bid. But considering that the board of directors already had time to consider other bids, if any, that seems unlikely. Moreover, I question the likelihood that an investment firm would want to make a competing offer for TWTR when the stocks of its competitors trade at more compelling valuations.

The current market is one in which many tech stocks have seen their valuations come down to highly compelling levels. In my opinion, this is not the time to be chasing a 4.8% return.

On the flipside, the stock presents great downside if the deal falls through. As discussed earlier, FB and SNAP appear to trade at significant discounts on a growth-adjusted basis. I could see TWTR falling around 20% or more if this deal fails, and it is not clear how much confidence investors should have that this deal will go through. After all, it is not every day that an individual - albeit a very wealthy individual - decides to acquire a $44 billion company. Existing shareholders of TWTR may find it preferable to sell and reinvest in FB or SNAP and continue to exercise patience for the rout in tech stocks to end.