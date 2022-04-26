Jason Finn/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Installed Building Products (IBP)

During the quarter we established a new position in Installed Building Products. It is early days, but our timing was terrible. Our basis is about $109 and the stock finished the quarter at $84.49.

We remain excited about the prospects for IBP. The company is one of two large installers of fiberglass insulation nationally. The insulation goes mostly into new homes, but also into commercial buildings and other structures. Installing insulation struck me at first blush as uninteresting. But the glass companies that make insulation are operating large furnaces that they cannot turn off and on at will. Their volumes are locked-in and they need large, reliable buyers. We think IBP buys insulation for about 20% less than regional installers. It enjoys similar savings in freight.

That's quite a competitive advantage. Importantly, when IBP buys a mom-and-pop local operator, it can move the acquired business to its pricing structure. That makes acquisitions very attractive as IBP can boost profitability almost overnight, without great effort and without cutting jobs. In fact, the company has retained local management at many acquired companies.

Further, many of the large national and regional homebuilders are trying to outsource more work to subcontractors, to reduce their labor force. IBP in recent years has begun buying installers of things like rain gutters, closet shelving, window blinds and garage doors, to become a preferred subcontractor to homebuilders. Not surprisingly, the more parts of the home that IBP installs, the more profitable it becomes.

CEO Jeff Edwards has done a masterful job over many years of growing IBP both organically and through acquisitions. He also owns 15% of the stock. Over the five years from 2016 through 2021, operating profit grew more than 20% annually and earnings per share more than tripled, to $5.44 last year. We bought the stock believing that earnings could continue growing rapidly for some time, but rising interest rates may hobble the new home construction market. The market certainly thinks so as IBP now trades for about 12 times the 2022 earnings estimate of $6.50 per share. It is possible that IBP's earnings growth will be not meet our original expectations if housing endures a prolonged downturn.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.