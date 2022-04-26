Hostess Brands - Yes Please
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 8 new highs and up 8.76% in the last month.
- 54.08% gain in the last year.
- Price target as high as 28.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to Hostess Brands (TWNK) maker of Twinkies. I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/1 the stock gained .35%. The stock is within 4.33 of its 52-week high.
Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products. It offers its products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, Voortman, CupCakes, Twinkies, Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Ho Hos, and Big Texas brands. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 54.53+ Weighted Alpha
- 54.08% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 8 new highs and up 8.73% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 60.43%
- Technical support level at 22.85
- Recently traded at 23.22 with a 50-day moving average of 21.76
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap 3.21 billion
- P/E 26.53
- Revenue expected to grow 7.20% this year and another 4.30% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 9.10% this year, an additional 10.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.31% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 3 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock
- Consensus price target is 23.23 with a high target of 28.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 26 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result
- 2,710 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.50
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.25
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.69
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|C+
|B-
|Growth
|C-
|C+
|C+
|Profitability
|C+
|C+
|C
|Momentum
|A+
|A
|A+
|Revisions
|A-
|B
|B
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TWNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.