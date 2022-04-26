Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to Hostess Brands (TWNK) maker of Twinkies. I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/1 the stock gained .35%. The stock is within 4.33 of its 52-week high.

TWNK Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products. It offers its products under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, Voortman, CupCakes, Twinkies, Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Ho Hos, and Big Texas brands. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

54.53+ Weighted Alpha

54.08% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 8.73% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 60.43%

Technical support level at 22.85

Recently traded at 23.22 with a 50-day moving average of 21.76

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap 3.21 billion

P/E 26.53

Revenue expected to grow 7.20% this year and another 4.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 9.10% this year, an additional 10.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.31% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 6 strong buy, 3 buy and 3 hold opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 23.23 with a high target of 28.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 26 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

2,710 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 52

Ranked in Sector

8 out of 168

Ranked Overall

222 out of 4331

Quant ratings beat the market »