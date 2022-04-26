DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported 1Q 2022 revenue and earnings data on April 20, 2022. Of the 15 metrics reported, 13 of ASML’s actual results were LOWER QoQ than the previous quarter, as shown in Table 1. One would think that such poor performance would taint the stock performance following its earnings call. That’s not the case. The stock increased 5% after the call and closed up 2.7% by the market close.

Revenues for ASML’s flagship EUV lithography systems dropped 62.6% QoQ while shipments decreased 72.2% to just 3 systems from 11 systems the previous quarter. Total net systems decreased 34.0%, and the only systems showing positive QoQ growth were inexpensive i-line (ASP = €5) or little used ArF dry (6 units sold) lithography tools. Negative QoQ growth is shown in the table in red.

What’s the Status of the EUV Facility Fire?

Who knows? We weren't told.

Addressing EUV systems sales (ASP = €198 million), I reported in a March 22, 2022 Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML: Fire And Supply Chain Woes Plague Shipments And Revenues,” I reported that in January 2022, I estimated that ASML sold zero EUV systems, which is consistent with just 3 systems sold for the entire quarter, versus 11 the previous quarter.

I also noted in my article that the fire at the EUV factory at ASML would limit production of EUV systems, yet in ASML’s current earning call, there was zero reference to the current situation with the fire.

This raises an important question. How could analysts provide correct consensus for ASML stock performance if a critical component of the company’s production capabilities of its flagship product is a secret?

Because of the complexity of the EUV systems, ASML has a unique way of categorizing EUV sales versus shipped. ASML uses the term “fast shipments,” which is in support of customers' desire to bring systems into production as quickly as possible. By skipping some of these testings in its factory, ASML can shorten the cycle time. Final testing and formal acceptance then take place at the customer side, at which time ASML will recognize revenue.

In the Q1 2022 earnings call, Roger Dassen - Chief Financial Officer, noted:

“We shipped 9 EUV systems and recognized €591 million revenue from three systems this quarter.”

ASML’s revenue and shipment results were better in Q4 2021 than in Q1 2022, and Dassen noted in its Q4 2021 earnings call:

“We shipped 12 EUV systems and recognized €1.6 billion of revenue from 11 EUV systems this quarter. “

In summary, ASML got paid for 3 of 9 systems in Q1 2022 but 11 of 12 systems in Q4 2021. This suggests that the EUV building fire played a role in ASML pushing out 6 EUV systems in Q1 to customers without first being tested at ASML versus just 1 system prior to the fire in Q4.

Apple's Supply Chain problems are being moderated by their "fast shipment" approach. Again, it is limiting output, and since CEO Wennink is purposely neglecting to discuss the "fire", investors are being fraudulently impacted because they are being told (1) nothing about the fire status and (2) nothing about the length of the impact.

What I also find insidious is that NONE of the analysts on the earnings call brought up the term "fire" during the call, and these are the people that investors rely on for data and analysis of a company.

This is similar to the issue of Applied Materials (AMAT) when they took $330 million from 2018 revenues and put them into 2019 to raise market share. I was the only person to bring this up, and not one analyst discussed it. Readers can learn more on this topic in my December 16, 2019 Seeking Alpha entitled “Applied Materials: Headwinds For 2020 From Minimal Capex Spends.”

All CEO Wennink could do was comment on lost EUV shipments for the year in the Q1 earnings call:

“For our EUV business, we still expect to ship around 55 systems this year. And as we plan to do fast shipments on a number of these systems, including systems in Q4, we expect some revenue to be deferred to 2023. This translates to an expected system revenue of around €7.8 billion this year.”

Shipping 55 EUV systems are one thing but getting paid for them is a different thing. Table 2 shows that this €7.8 billion EUV system revenue will result in a 26.1% YoY growth in EUV system revenue in 2022, down from a 38.6% growth in 2021 and 61.7% in 2020. The €7.8 billion EUV system revenue translates to just 39 of 55 EUV systems sold based on an ASP of €200 million.

The Street Whiffed The Consensus Game

Table 3 shows the poor performance of The Street consensus, in which every metric was lower than actual results except for the significantly poor-performing EUV revenue. Thus, analysts’ performance was even worse than the poor performance of ASML. As a result, it was incredibly easy for ASML to “beat” and for the stock to increase.

Investor Takeaway

Chart 1 shows ASML’s share price for the 1-year period and the stock has been below its 200-Day Moving Average since January 2022 as inflation fears have fueled the 10-year Treasury Rate.

Indeed, Chart 2 shows ASML share price versus the 10-Year Treasury Rate, with share price starting to decrease in January 2022 as the treasury rate increased.

Chart 3 shows that ASML has underperformed the S&P Technology Select Sector Index (IXT) in the past 6-month period.

ASML’s performance was dismal for the past quarter, with QoQ growth negative for most product and financial metrics. The headwinds from supply chain shortages, which were not mentioned, were responsible for these shortfalls, particularly with shipping fewer EUV systems that weren’t complete.

This foretells that the fire in January at the EUV facility has been a significant factor in the poor performance. Yet, investors would have liked to know the status of the fire and its aftermath but that wasn’t forthcoming. The latest news given to the public was back on January 10, 2022, just after the fire.

So ASML kept investors in the dark on the fundamentals of its supply chain woes but indicates that its performance for CY2022 will be impacted, particularly getting paid for EUV systems.

ASML has a significant backlog of DUV immersion and EUV lithography systems. Yet the company continues to manufacture more low-end KrF DUV systems that are priced 6X less than high-end ArF Immersion systems.

For its EUV business, ASML still expects to ship around 55 systems this year. But because of supply chain issues, it will use fast shipments on a number of these systems, including systems in Q4. That means ASML will be pushing out deferred revenue to 2023, and exhibit EUV system revenue of 26.1% YoY change in 2022, down from a 38.6% growth in 2021.