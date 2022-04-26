eyjafjallajokull/iStock via Getty Images

While it's been a great year for gold producers and royalty/streaming companies, most gold developers have been stuck on the bench twiddling their thumbs. This is because they've been left out of the sector-wide rally, and in many cases, for good reason. One serial underperformer is Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY), with a 75% decline in just over 18 months, and given recent drilling success, its valuation is finally becoming more interesting. However, while I don't see much downside for Fury from a share price of US$0.73, I still don't see enough margin of safety to justify starting a new position in the stock.

Percival Mineralization - Eau Claire Project (Company Presentation)

Fury Gold Mines has been one of the worst performers in the gold developer peer group and is down more than 45% since my last update. In this update, I noted that I would not be surprised if its underperformance continued and that I preferred names like Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). One of my critiques was that the company had three projects that it was trying to advance simultaneously. In an inflationary environment and competitive market for contractors (drill rigs), even one project is a handful.

Fortunately, the company appears to have figured this out finally and divested its Homestake Ridge Project in British Columbia to Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF) for ~$50 million in cash and shares. While this would be a decent price paid for the asset if it were a solely or predominantly cash deal, it's not nearly as exciting with just ~$4 million in cash and over 76 million shares in Dolly Varden.

This is because cash is much more valuable than shares when it comes to covering expenditures on drilling and advancing projects, and with Fury owning 36% of Dolly Varden, it's not easy to dispose of this position in the open market without making noise. So, while I see this deal as neutral, I think the deal was timed poorly, with Fury watching the gold developer market go from red hot to lethargic (a generous adjective) before finally divesting this asset.

Updated Project Portfolio

If we look at the map below, Fury's portfolio now consists of a high-grade project in James Bay, Quebec (Eau Claire), and a high-grade district-sized play in Nunavut (Committee Bay). The company's average grades at these two projects are more than triple the industry average grades for gold developer names, with an average grade of more than 7 grams per tonne of gold across these two assets. Finally, Fury is also the operator of the Eleonore South joint-venture (38% ownership), which lies just west of the Cheechoo deposit and 11 kilometers south of the high-grade Eleonore Mine.

Fury Project Portfolio (Fury Company Presentation)

When it comes to Committee Bay, the project has a solid resource base (~1.24 million ounces), impressive grades, and an enviable land package of 270,000 hectares along the Committee Bay Greenstone Belt. However, to build a mine in Nunavut, I would argue that a minimum reserve base of 3.0 million ounces of reserves is needed, so the company has a long way to go in order to prove this project as a potential mine. This is because it can be more capital intensive to build projects in Nunavut, and a 3.0 million ounce reserve base would require at least a 4.8 million ounce resource base, in my view, or a resource that's more than triple the current size.

At Eau Claire, the project is more advanced, benefits from infrastructure (powerline, roads), and has solid economics. The project is already home to over 1.26 million ounces of high-grade gold, and drilling success at regional targets and at depth suggests that this could grow to 2.0+ million ounces of gold. This is based on extensions to the high-grade resource to the east, a new discovery further east (Snake Lake), and a regional discovery at Percival. While Percival may be lower grade, the intercepts are quite thick, with highlight hits of 93.1 meters of 2.22 grams per tonne of gold and 78.5 meters of 1.46 grams per tonne of gold.

Eau Claire Regional Geology/Targets (Fury Company Presentation)

Recently, Fury identified 15 new targets at its Percival prospect, which lies 14 kilometers east of Eau Claire. While this is great news for Fury, I am surprised that the company isn't looking to advance Eau Claire quicker and then worry about regional targets later, given that it's only getting more expensive to build projects in the current inflationary environment. In fact, I would imagine that upfront capex to build Eau Claire is already up 50% from its previous ~$140 million estimates (2018 PEA by Eastmain).

Percival Target (Fury Presentation)

As it stands, Fury's current model is similar to that of White Gold (OTCPK:WHGOF), a company that has received little respect from the market given that it's had a near-mine plus regional focus but moved at a snail's pace when it comes to development. This isn't a big deal if the market is rewarding discoveries and is confident in limited further share dilution, like the Osisko Mining model. However, in White Gold's case and many other juniors' cases, I believe the path that makes the most sense is fast-tracking development and using free cash flow to delineate regional targets vs. doing it on the back of shareholder dilution.

I do not mean to undermine the potential for material resource growth here with drilling success at Snake Lake and Percival, but in a development scenario, the first ounces to be mined will be at Eau Claire, given that they are the highest-grade. Therefore, while adding ounces is great, these ounces are unlikely to come into a mine plan before 2032 (assuming 2026 production start), meaning that while their discovery cost might be low, they are worth much less after discounting them out at a 5% to 8% discount rate.

Finally, I do not see prices retreating to pre-COVID-19 levels for materials, labor, and fuel, meaning that building a mine at Eau Claire is only getting more expensive. Besides, a larger development scenario (higher throughput based on a larger resource) would be an even bigger hurdle for Fury to fund and is unrealistic. One could argue that Fury is packaging this up to be acquired, but I would argue that with inflation sitting where it is, many producers are not looking to acquire, they're instead looking at low capex expansion, like Yamana (AUY) and growing organically through optimization and less expensive throughput expansions, like Jacobina for example.

To summarize, the "if you define a big enough resource, they will come" model might be less effective in this inflationary environment, which does not favor Fury's current strategy. Let's take a look at Fury's valuation below.

Valuation

Based on ~155 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$0.73, Fury has a market cap of $113 million. This is a very reasonable valuation for a company that's advancing a Tier-1 jurisdiction project with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$385 million at $1,700/oz gold. However, if we give the project the benefit of higher gold prices, we must also account for inflationary pressures affecting labor, materials, fuel, and consumables costs. We've already seen this impact producers' costs, but it's having an outsized impact on explorers/developers, especially when it comes to capex to build projects. However, it could also lead to having to pay up to secure drill rigs.

Under this scenario, and after adjusting for much higher capex and operating costs (previous Eau Claire PEA completed in 2018), plus moving to more conservative Feasibility level parameters, I think a more conservative NPV (5%) figure at $1,700/oz gold is $270 million. While this affects project economics, it also affects Fury's ability to fund the project, which likely would cost a minimum of $210 million, up from ~$140 million previously. These assumptions are based on Q2 2022 pricing, with diesel, labor, and materials prices up sharply year-over-year.

Eau Claire 2018 PEA (Fury Presentation)

Based on what I believe to be a conservative multiple of 0.40x NPV (5%), Fury's fair value based solely on Eau Claire on adjusted estimated NPV (5%) comes in at ~$108 million (~$270 million x 0.40). I think it's more than reasonable to assign $25 million in value to its Nunavut assets, assuming they are monetized, and $20 million to its stake in Dolly Varden. I have discounted Fury's value of Dolly Varden shares (~$40 million) because shares are nowhere as attractive as cash, and it may be difficult to liquidate without hurting Dolly Varden's share price if done on the open market.

After adding up the sum of the parts, this translates to a fair value for Fury of $153 million, or US$0.98 per share. However, this fair value assumes no additional share dilution, which is highly likely to advance its projects. For this reason, I would prefer to see Fury slowly unwind its Dolly Varden position to prevent future dilution. In my view, this would be ideal vs. continuing to dilute shareholders at multi-year lows.

Bull Case

The above case I have laid out is my base case, assuming Fury tries to advance the project on its own, which would require significant capital expenditures, and I would be surprised if it were in production by 2026, given that it's still at the PEA level. However, the bull case is a potential takeover for a company that might be interested in adding a Tier-1 jurisdiction project to their arsenal or an established company that's already in the area.

Newmont's Eleonore Mine & Eau Claire, Eleonore South JV (Fury Presentation)

In the latter case, Newmont (NEM) operates the Eleonore Mine just 60 kilometers northwest, and while it has a solid reserve base with just over 1.80 million ounces of gold, acquiring Fury would be an easy way to add ounces and land in the area to complement its existing infrastructure. With the stock debuting at an expensive market cap with three projects and little focus, it was unlikely that Newmont would consider a deal. The reason is that Newmont is not in desperate need of adding resources at Eleonore, meaning that there was no need to overpay for ounces more than 50 kilometers away.

However, even offering a 30% premium from current levels ($113 million --> $147 million), Newmont could pick up over 1 million ounces of gold relatively close to its mill with exploration upside. This would be a drop in the bucket for Newmont, with ~$150 million representing barely one month worth of free cash flow. The benefit to Newmont would be the potential to feed higher grades to Eleonore even after factoring in trucking costs, with ~528,000 ounces at 7.75 grams per tonne gold and ~430,000 ounces at 8.09 grams per tonne gold at a 3.5 gram per tonne cut-off grade.

These grades are more than 25% above Eleonore's reserve grade of 5.05 grams per tonne of gold as of the Q4 2021 Reserve Update.

Eau Claire Deposit (Company Presentation)

To be clear, I do not see this as likely, but I think if Fury's share price continues its decline and Newmont can get the deal done for less than $130 million after any premium is included, this could be something Newmont might look at to lock up more land to fortress its production profile in Tier-1 jurisdictions. While this doesn't translate to much upside vs. the base case valuation, this upside could occur in a more compressed period if Newmont were to make an offer this year. I would place the probability at less than 30%, hence why I am sticking to my base case assumptions.

Newmont Reserves/Resources - Eleonore (Newmont Reserve & Resource Estimates)

So, is the stock a Buy?

While this points to more than 30% upside from current levels, I prefer a minimum 40% discount to fair value when buying micro-cap producers. Based on a fair value of US$0.98, this would require a dip to US$0.58 to bake in the required margin of safety. This does not mean that the stock must drop to US$0.58, and my requirements may be more strict than others. However, when there are more than a hundred ways to play the gold price among the developers, producers, and royalty names, I want to be compensated for the added risk if I stoop to owning a micro-cap developer.

To summarize, Fury is becoming more interesting after a sharp decline in its share price over the past 18 months, but I continue to see more relative value elsewhere. My preference is in the royalty space which is insulated from costs with names like Nomad (NSR) trading at a discount to net asset value, or among the developer space, I see fully-funded developers like Artemis (OTCPK:ARGTF) as much more attractive, with them having a speedier path to production.

This is especially true given that absent a takeover or partnership, it may be difficult for Fury to fund construction at Eau Claire without significant share dilution. Therefore, I remain on the sidelines for now. Having said that, if the stock were to re-test its lows at US$0.57, I would move the stock up on my watchlist to see if it builds a high-probability bottoming setup.