Investment Thesis

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is an oil and gas company. Investors have become fearful of sanctions against Russia and the impact of Total's LNG assets in Yamal, northern Russia.

However, I argue that insight has now been thoroughly discounted in the share price already.

Consequently, besides Total's Russian exposure, which is now a known known, I estimate that Total's capital return program could reach around 9% to 12% in 2022.

This is not the best oil and gas stock to buy, but far from being a bad pick altogether.

Why TotalEnergies? Why Now?

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company. It's a large energy company with 4 segments highlighted in the chart below:

TotalEnergies Q4 2021 operating margins percentage

As you can see above, for Q4 2021, 70% of its operating profits came from its exploration and production segment. There is equity from affiliates that change the percentage makeup below its operating profit line. But I believe this provides more of a distraction in the analysis than it contributes.

The key takeaway here is just how meaningful its Exploration & Production segment is to its overall health and near-term prosperity.

And although oil and gas prices have been very volatile in the last several days, any guidance that TotalEnergies provides shareholders this Thursday on its dividend policy will be extremely insightful to investors.

What should investors be on the lookout for? Before answering that, clearly, we need to know how big an impact the Russian sanctions have had on Total's operations.

Presently, there's no denying that investors are being really nervous here.

As you can see above, since the Russian sanctions were enacted, Total's shares are down 14%.

This clearly seems to be an overreaction when you consider that Total's exposure to Russia accounts for approximately 5% of its cash flows.

However, one has to counter that with the fact that TotalEnergies is meaningfully levered which, when taken together with its Russian impact, brings into question Total's ability to increase its capital return program further.

Room For Increasing Its Dividend?

Before discussing Total's dividend, let's take a moment to appraise Total's balance sheet.

TotalEnergies Q4 2021 earnings

Even though there's been a massive improvement in leverage from last year, the fact remains that Total still carries $21 billion of net debt.

One may counter that this isn't that meaningful given that Total's net cash flows in 2021 were $15.8 billion and are expected to be meaningfully higher in 2022.

Could this mean that Total's dividend in 2022 could increase to $10 billion? A 22% increase compared with 2021? Perhaps. But I would contend that this is probably the best-case scenario given its Russian exposure.

On yet the other hand, Total will probably look to increase its share buyback program. But will that amount to more than $5 billion in 2022? Again, I believe that would be the best-case scenario.

Thus, altogether, investors could perhaps get 12% return via dividends and buybacks, if we were to make the generous assumption that Total would look to aggressively put a floor on its share price.

But I am inclined to believe that a more reasoned return of capital program would probably settle around 9%, which is still very much reasonable.

The Bottom Line

With oil prices remaining high, this company will continue to improve its balance sheet and pay out a dividend. That's the good news. But at the same time, while I'm super bullish on oil and gas, I'm uncertain of whether shares of TotalEnergies are that compelling.

You have a hit to profitability expected as TotalEnergies winds down its Russia exposure; you are also clearly exposed to WTI prices, which are far from guaranteed to remain high, particularly given China's COVID lockdown policies.

In sum, I'm inclined to believe that investors are taking meaningful risks for only fair upside potential. For readers that are compelled towards oil and gas companies, I believe that there are seriously easier investments to make, with even better upside potential. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.