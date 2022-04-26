claffra/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) released its First-Quarter 2022 Results on April 22, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results Snapshot

The world's top oilfield services provider came out with first-quarter of 2022 earnings of $510 million or $0.34 per share, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue was up 14.1%, from $5.223 billion last year to $5.962 billion.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:

Year-on-year, we delivered a strong increase in earnings and revenue growth along with operating margins expansion. Our results were particularly strong in Well Construction and Reservoir Performance, where we are maximizing our leading market positions, our top-tier technology, performance, and enhanced operating leverage to full effect, both internationally and in North America. All Divisions and Areas grew year-on-year, resulting in 14% overall growth.

2 - Investment Thesis

Schlumberger is a trustworthy business. I consider the stock a great option from a long-term perspective. Oilfield services are my second choice in the oil sector.

While oil supermajors can be regarded as a real proxy for oil, Schlumberger is not directly moving from the oil and gas prices.

The basic principle is that the company increases its revenues by increasing drilling contracts and services that could be delayed or not follow the commodity prices increase.

It is more observable in the offshore drilling segment.

Conversely, when oil and gas prices turn bearish, the oilfield services drop proportionally more. Thus it is vital to trade LIFO around a long-term position.

I believe trading 50% of your entire position is the most adapted strategy with such cyclical stocks. It shields you against the excessive ups and downs that regularly occur in this sector.

Just a reminder: On September 1, 2020, Schlumberger announced the sale of its U.S. fracking business to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) following a collapse in demand. SLB received a 37% stake in the smaller company. LBRT is up 66% on a one-year basis.

3 - Stock Performance

As shown below, Schlumberger and its main rival Halliburton (HAL), have outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). Baker Hughes (BKR) went up a bit lower than the two. SLB is up 62% on a one-year basis.

Schlumberger Financials: 1Q22 Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.53 5.22 5.63 5.85 6.23 5.96 Net Income in $ Million 374 299 431 550 601 510 EBITDA $ Million 1,198 1,054 678 1,351 1,425 1,294 EPS diluted in $/share 0.27 0.21 0.30 0.39 0.42 0.34 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 878 429 1,220 1,070 1,932 131 CapEx in $ Million 258 178 243 282 465 344 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 620 251 977 788 1,467 -213 Total Cash $ Billion 3.01 2.91 2.68 2.94 3.14 2.65 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 16.89 16.89 15.72 15.40 14.20 14.09 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.175 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,411 1,419 1,421 1,424 1,442 1,434

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Debt Analysis

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $5.962 billion at the end of March 2022

1.1 - Quarterly Revenue

SLB: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Oilfield service giant Schlumberger recorded total revenues of $5,962 million for the first quarter of 2022, beating analysts' expectations. The company posted quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share compared to $0.21 per share a year ago. Net income came in at $510 million.

Revenues were lifted by higher crude and natural gas prices pushing demand for oilfield services companies. SLB experienced substantial drilling activities in North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. Higher evaluation and intervention activities across the international offshore markets also helped. 1.2 - Revenue detail per segment and region 1.2.1 Revenue per Region

Revenues were significantly higher sequentially, especially for the North American segment. However, they were a bit down sequentially, as shown below:

SLB: Revenues per segment 4Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) The middle East and Asia region is the most critical revenue generator, unlike Halliburton, which relies more on the US region. SLB: Quarterly Revenues per Region 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

1.2.2 - Revenue per segment

SLB: Quarterly revenues per segment 1Q22 (Fun Trading) As we can see, the Well construction segment is the most important for the company.

1.2.2.1 - Digital & Integration

Revenues totaled $857 million, up 11% from last year. The higher contributions came from higher profitability in digital, exploration data licenses, and increased contributions from the Asset Performance Solutions (APS) projects. Pre-tax operating income was $292 million, up 18% year over year.

1.2.2.2 - Reservoir Performance

Revenues increased 21% year over year to $1,210 million. Pre-tax operating income was $160 million, up 56% year over year. The solid profit was due to higher evaluation and intervention activities in the international offshore markets, excluding Russia and Central Asia.

1.2.2.3 - Well Construction

Revenues rose 24% from last year's quarter's levels to $2,398 million. Pre-tax operating income jumped 85% year over year to $388 million. The increase was due to vigorous North American rig activities; Latin America and the Middle East aided the segment.

1.2.2.4 - Production Systems

Revenues were $1,604 million, up 1% from last year. Pre-tax operating income dropped 18% from the prior-year quarter's levels to $114 million. The segment suffered lower profitability in well production systems, driven by supply chain and logistics constraints.

1.2.3 - 2022 outlook

In 2022, Schlumberger expects a CapEx of $1.9-$2 billion, or about 15% up from 2021. However, with the conflict in Ukraine, the outlook is getting unclear. Russia represents about 5% of SLB's total revenue.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:

In Russia, the onset of the tragic conflict in Ukraine and corresponding sanctions impacted the later part of the quarter. We swiftly initiated a series of actions to ensure the safety of our people and implemented restrictive measures concerning new investment and technology deployment to our Russia operations.

The company intends to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services. However, the company sees a strong need for oil in the next several years, which will drive upstream investment, especially in international resources. According to Bloomberg, on April 22, 2022.

The world’s biggest oilfield-services provider said its suspension of future investment in Russia, a market that has represented about 5% of its total sales, means it can shift its own spending to other parts of the world as President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine spurs an exploration boom for alternative crude supplies. The world’s three biggest oilfield contractors pledged last month to halt future work in Russia, but only Halliburton Co. is winding down current activity there. Baker Hughes Co. warned investors this week that sales in one of the world’s biggest oil-producing nations would continue to erode amid sanctions placed on Russia.

2 - The Free Cash Flow was a loss of $213 million in 1Q22

SLB: Quarterly Free Cash Flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The difference is how the CapEx is calculated. Schlumberger used a CapEx, including investments in APS projects and multi-client. I used a CapEx of $344 million.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $3,014 million ttm, and 1Q22 free cash flow was a loss of $213 million.

The 12-month free cash flow covers the dividend payout.

Schlumberger's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share. A 40% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share.

3 - Net Debt is $11.44 billion at the end of March 2022

SLB: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) On March 31, 2022, the company had approximately $2,649 million in cash and short-term investments, down from $2,910 million in 1Q21. The company indicated a net debt of $11.44 billion.

The long-term debt (including current) was $14,086 million, down from $16,583 million at the end of March 2021. The debt to capitalization is 47.4%.

Technical Analysis and commentary

SLB: TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: the chart has been adjusted for dividends.

The trading strategy is simple here. SLB forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $44.4 and support at $39.4. However, it would be prudent to follow the conflict in Ukraine and its possible effects.

I suggest trading short-term LIFO for about 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $44.2 and $45 and potentially waiting for a test at $46.35 in case of solid momentum later and selling another part.

Conversely, it is reasonable to accumulate when the stock experiences weakness between $40 and $39. If SLB crosses the support, the next lower support is between $35 and $33.

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position. It means that you are selling first your recent purchases and keeping your older position for a higher level. It will reward you with a much higher profit overall while reducing your risk significantly.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

