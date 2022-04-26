Larry Crain/iStock via Getty Images

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. Founded in the 1980s, it has a long history of growth and went through ups and downs in economic cycles. The stock is underperforming the SP500 for the last 365-day period. I think there are lots of opportunities at the current valuation, although concerns around macro environments and competition still stand. Here, I will share some of my thoughts.

Data by YCharts

THO is the largest producer in a highly concentrated industry

Since the 2008 crisis, the RV industry has gone through decades of consolidation and lots of smaller players have been acquired by bigger companies. Right now, there are three giants: Thor, Winnebago (WGO), and Forest River (Warren Buffett owned business). It is very likely that these three companies will still dominate in the foreseeable future.

THO has the biggest share given its large brand portfolio (18 brands in North America and 20 in Europe). This gives THO a huge advantage on scale and pricing power over its suppliers (in fact, THO also owns 13 RV supply companies). In recent years, THO has suffered a little from share decline as it shifted its strategic plan to margins and quality improvement. As show in the chart below, WGO seems to have stronger growth for both revenue and EBIT.

Data by YCharts

THO still has about 40% of share for both towable and motorized. Losing a couple of percent of the market share won't affect its leading position at all. The good news is that THO has started to regain shares in Jan 2022. Especially in Class B segments, its organic growth rate is four times of its nearest competitor (unit sales grew approximately 200%).

The mystery of THO European business

One unique part of THO business is its acquisition (in 2018) of Erwin Hymer Group (EHG) which consists of 20 RV brands in Europe with a leadership position. EHG has an amazing brand portfolio and a 60+ year record of innovation and quality. However, EHG's manufacturing operations are so far from North America that I don't know how THO could get any synergetic benefits from it. The management's rationale is the sharing of manufacturing knowledge such as design, R&D, technology, and engineering. EHG's products are usually very compacted and serve shorter trips than the US given the smaller and denser geography, which may help THO design better compact RVs such as the fifth wheel or Class B. However, it is still unclear how this merger can improve margins as THO hasn't shown significant improvements in gross margin and operating margin. It is also underperforming the WGO (as shown in the chart below).

Data by YCharts

The other issue is the European market itself which is subject to the constraints from worker unions and high labor costs. According to the management, the European RV market hasn't fully recovered from the 2008-09 recession (13 years already!!) due to the debt crisis and slowing economic growth. Although retail registrations in 2021 have grown 9.9%, COVID shutdowns, component part shortages, and chassis availability significantly limited the production levels. As the figure below shows, both sales and gross profits were down lately. Not looking good.

European segment performance (Thor company presentation)

Another negative factor of THO Europe business is the Ukraine war. THO did have operations in Poland, but the location is not in Ukraine. The management still expects a negative impact on RV demand. Consumer confidence, fuel cost increases, and supply limitations could all impede the retail performance of RVs.

The recession risks cannot be ignored

For any RV manufacturer, the macroeconomic environment is crucial. The industry has gone through two declines in the 2008 and 2018 recessions which lasted four years and three years respectively. These are very long periods of declines compared to other industries.

RV market trends (THO 2022 Q2 presentation)

In 2018, THO made wrong predictions on market directions and overbuilt too many RVs for dealers. The dealers failed to sell their RVs and THO has to buy them back given the repurchase agreement set up before. THO's profitability was significantly affected. It is very possible that a similar crisis will happen again during the next economic downturn.

Growing interests in camping especially for Class B camper van

The good news is we have a remote working movement in the US and an increasing interest in camping. More than 81,000 campsites are expected to be added over the next year by the government, highlighting the continued demand growth for RVs. Although worrisome macro risks such as inflation and rising interest rates are emerging, the demographical tailwinds such as aging and outdoor activities are favorable. Overall, I think the outlook is neutral.

Class B (or compact class C) will likely present sustainable growth as it is fuel-efficient, easy to park and drive, convenient to set up, and simple maintenance. It is also more difficult to build and charge higher prices per square foot. THO has the size and scale but lacks brand awareness (as the chart below shows). Especially for Class B segments, THO hasn't shown a leadership position yet.

Google Trend Comparison - Blue is WGO and Red is THO (Google)

Evaluation and outlook

With a P/E ratio of 4.27, there is no doubt that this is a value stock. The past trend of sales and net income trend is positive. The RV industry will be volatile but definitely not going to decline. To be conservative, we set the following parameter to model our future earnings:

Starting earnings: 0.484B (I use the average of net earnings since 2018)

Growth rate: 3% (I assume the long-term RV industry grow with the average GDP growth)

Discount rate: 7% (3% hypothetical risk free rate+4% equity risk premium)

Therefore, THO could collect about 3.94B in discounted earnings for the next ten years. Considering the current 4.25B market cap, investors should be able to get some decent returns in the long run. I personally like Winnebago more. Although WGO's total sales are smaller than THO's, WGO has fewer brands and sold more RVs from each individual brand. WGO also has a larger buyback plan and a slightly better balance sheet. Higher interest rates may be a concern but both companies should be able to raise prices accordingly and keep margins. From the monthly RV shipment report for Mar 2022, I don't see any slowdown in demand yet. If the numbers are declining by 10-20%, I will start to worry about macro issues.