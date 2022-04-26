bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) released its first-quarter results on April 22, 2022.

1 - First Quarter of 2022 Highlights

The 1Q22 results slightly missed analysts' expectations this quarter.

NEM reported a net income from continuing operations of $448 million or $0.56 per diluted share in first quarter 2021 compared to a profit of $559 million or $0.70 per share last year. The adjusted earnings were $0.69 per share.

NEM: Adjusted net income 1Q22 versus 1Q21 Presentation (Newmont Corp.)

Newmont reported revenues of $3,023 million, up from $2,872 million in 1Q21 or 5.3% year over year. The increase is due to higher average realized gold prices and copper sales volume, partially counterbalanced by lower gold sales volume.

Liquidity was strong in 2021, ending with $4,344 million of consolidated cash and approximately $7.3 billion of liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.3x.

Newmont's attributable gold production fell roughly 1% year over year to 1.344M ounces in the quarter, or 1.694 Moz GEOs.

Finally, Newmont corp., On April 13, acquired the remaining interest in the Yanacocha mine in Peru for $48 million, increasing its ownership to 100%.

NEM: 1Q22 Highlghts Presentation (Newmont Corp.)

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

Newmont delivered on a challenging first quarter, as our operations and the mining industry as a whole, safely managed through the Omicron surge over the first three months of this year. As we emerge on the other side of this wave, Newmont remains well positioned to deliver solid performance in 2022, leveraging our scale and proven operating model to deliver long-term value from the world's best mining jurisdictions.

2 - Let's Compare Gold Production in 1Q21 Versus 1Q22 Per Mine

Newmont's attributable gold production in the first quarter declined 7.9% year over year to 1.344 Moz in the quarter compared to 1,455 Moz last year. However, NEM sold 1,291 Moz of Gold and 1.641 M GEOs.

NEM: Gold production comparison 1Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) 3 - Stock Performance

Newmont Corp. is part of my long-term selected gold miners with Barrick Gold (GOLD), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kinross Gold (KGC). Newmont has slightly outperformed the group and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on a one-year basis. NEM is up 13%. As we can see, the recent hawkish stance from Jerome Powell took a severe toll on the gold sector.

4 - Investment Thesis

Newmont is one of my long-term gold miners because it offers a clean balance sheet and stable long-term production outlook with assets located in top-tier jurisdictions.

The dividend policy is unambiguous and allows even higher dividends depending on the gold price level. The quarterly dividend is $0.55 per share but could increase as high as $0.935 per share, with gold at $2,100 per ounce.

NEM: Dividend policy Presentation (Newmont Corp.)

The gold price has jumped recently due to the war in Ukraine and the slow response of the Fed against ramping inflation.

However, the Fed's decision to fight inflation aggressively is slowly eroding the gold price, which may fall below $1,850 per ounce again. The Fed has indicated that it will probably hike by 50-point or possibly higher in May, and I believe the gold miners segment is about to retrace.

Thus, it is vital to trade short-term LIFO about 30% to 35% of your long-term NEM position to take advantage of the gold price volatility.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 1Q 2022. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.87 3.07 2.90 3.39 3.02 Net income in $ Million 559 650 3 -46 448 EBITDA $ Million 1,370 1,572 565 198 1237 EPS diluted in $/share 0.70 0.81 0.00 -0.06 0.56 Cash from operations in $ Million 841 993 1,144 1,299 694 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 399 415 398 441 437 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 442 578 746 858 257 Total cash $ Billion 5.76 4.81 4.79 5.07 4.34 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.03 5.48 5.48 5.65 5.56 Dividend per share in $ 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 802 803 800 798 794

Part 1 - Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

NEM: Quarterly AISC for Gold on a by-product basis (Fun Trading) All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC had increased this quarter to $1,156 per ounce from $1,039 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. AISC is rising with inflation, and the lower gold sold this quarter.

2 - Presentation of Newmont Gold Production in Two Charts

This quarter was a weak production quarter, down 4.4% from 1Q21. Gold production was 1,344K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,694K Au equivalent Oz or GEOs. Newmont sold 1,641K GEOs in 1Q22.

NEM: Quarterly Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Gold Production in 1Q22 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5%).

NEM: Gold production per mine in 1Q22 (Fun Trading) Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine and Boddington mine for 350K GEOs in Q1.

3 - Long-Term Outlook and 2021 Reserves

3.1 Outlook 2022-2026

NEM: 2022-2026 outlook per mine (Newmont Corp.)

Production in 2022 is expected to be 7.5 Moz GEO and increase to 7.8 Moz GEO from 2023 to 2026.

3.2 Mineral Reserves in 2021

Newmont has 154M GEOs in proven and probable reserves.

NEM: Mineral reserves 2021 (Newmont corp.)

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary

1 - Newmont Revenues were $3.02 Billion in 1Q22

NEM: Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading) Revenues were $3.02 billion, and net income was $448 million, or $0.56 per diluted share in 1Q22, compared to a profit of $559 million, or $0.70 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. The revenues beat analysts' expectations.

The adjusted net income was $0.69 per diluted share or $546 million.

1.1 Revenue repartition per metal mined in 1Q22

As shown below, NEM is a gold producer representing 83.2% of the total revenues.

NEM: Revenues repartition per Metal in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

1.2 The gold price realized was $1,892/Oz in 1Q22

NEM: Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

2 - Newmont Reported a 1Q22 Free Cash Flow of $257 Million

NEM: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The calculation may change slightly from the company depending on discontinued operations.

NEM's trailing 12-month Free Cash Flow is substantial, with $2,441 million, with a gain of $257 million in 1Q22.

The massive free cash flow led the management to maintain the quarterly dividend to $0.55 per share in 1Q22, costing $1.747 billion annually. It is one of the highest dividends in the industry.

3 - Newmont's LT Debt (Including Current) was $5.556 Billion at the End of March 21, with a Liquidity of $7.27 Billion

NEM: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Total cash is $4,344 million, with long-term debt of $5.556 billion (including current but not lease and other financings totaling $644 million).

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

NEM: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

NEM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $86 and support at $69.8.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 25-30% of your position and keep a core long-term amount for a much higher payday. I suggest selling between $84.5 and $85.2 and waiting for a retracement below $70-68, which is coming fast.

The Fed is meeting soon and will probably hike interest by 50-point or 75-point. A hike in interest is often considered unfavorable for gold. NEM could experience a breakdown if the gold price loses its strong momentum and retests the lower support at $61.7.

Conversely, if the gold price can trade above $2,000 per ounce due to a frightening jump in inflation and a continued unwillingness to act decisively from the Fed, NEM could reach $90.

The situation is now even more complicated with the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, which is destabilizing the world economy and adding a premium to gold. This situation is called a Grey Swan and will generate wild swings. Be very cautious.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

