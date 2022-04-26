iamporpla/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has benefited tremendously from the recent spike in commodity prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Concerns over ongoing supply disruption that could turn structural have also exacerbated the recent spikes. Furthermore, Russia's invasion has intensified, with little signs of ending soon. As a result, investors who entered MOS stock earlier in the year have benefited tremendously.

However, we also observed a potentially massive bull trap that had already occurred in MOS stock. While momentum in the stock has returned as investors piled into commodities plays, we think the rotation had already started. Therefore, as Mosaic heads into its Q1 earnings, we suggest investors take profit and wait for a better entry price.

What Investors Should Expect From Mosaic's Earnings

Mosaic consensus estimates (FQ) (S&P Capital IQ) Mosaic consensus estimates (FY) (S&P Capital IQ)

Mosaic is scheduled to report its highly anticipated Q1 card on May 2. The company highlighted in its recent sales update for January and February that "sales volumes for the first quarter of 2022 are now expected to be at or near the low end of previous guidance ranges for both Potash and Phosphates." In addition, the company highlighted challenges from the recent rail delays in Canada and Central Florida.

Nevertheless, the consensus estimates suggest that Mosaic could report $4.08B in revenue, up 77.7% YoY. Therefore, it would still be a robust Q1 card if management could meet or beat the Street's consensus. Nevertheless, Mosaic's revenue growth is also expected to peak by H1'22 and decelerate markedly through H2'22. However, the company was confident in the price trends and demand factors in its FY22 guidance at its previous earnings call. Therefore, it would be critical for management to provide more visibility over H2'22's trends.

However, Mosaic's topline growth is expected to turn negative in FY23. But, we believe that the near-term estimates remain fluid, given the current Chinese export situation and the war in Ukraine. Despite that, Mosaic's profitability is expected to remain robust through FY23, despite the topline volatility. Notably, Mosaic is expected to report an adjusted net margin of 22.9% and an FCF margin of 18.2% for FY22. Hence, there is significant flow-through from earnings to FCF, providing robust support against near-term volatility.

MOS Stock FCF Metrics Look Robust

MOS stock NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

Despite the surge in MOS stock, its valuation still looks reasonable over the next twelve months. Moreover, given its highly robust FCF yield of 14.3% (5Y mean: 5.45%), it could give investors a safe harbor to seek shelter from the recent market volatility. However, its FCF yield is lower than CF Industries (CF), which last traded at an FCF yield of 18.5%.

But, investors would probably need to ask whether they expect such high FCF yields to continue beyond FY23. Current estimates post-FY23 expect these relatively high FCF margins to continue. But commodity companies are highly vulnerable to seasonal and cyclical downdrafts over time. Therefore, such mid-term estimates could be more challenging to model with a high degree of accuracy. As a result, investors need to continue paying attention to the commodity cycle and consider trimming positions at appropriate points.

Is MOS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MOS stock price chart (TradingView)

It's easy to see why investors need to be circumspect about trimming or even taking profit on MOS stock. As seen above, investors can observe the price chart since the boom and bust days of 2007-09. Furthermore, there was also a significant topping formation in 2011, which saw substantial price declines subsequently.

Therefore, we think that MOS stock could be susceptible to a potential bull trap that looks to be forming since the start of April. It seems to be pretty menacing, and the sell-off has already commenced at writing. Therefore, we beseech investors to take the opportunity to trim or even close their positions.

Given MOS stock's high volatility, we encourage new investors to be patient and wait for a better entry point.

As such, we rate MOS stock as a Hold for now.