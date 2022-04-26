hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is an American e-commerce company focused on handmade and vintage items. These include such items as, clothing, jewelry, bags, home décor, and furniture, art, toys, as well as craft supplies and tools.

The Etsy Group has 4 marketplaces, Etsy, Depop (Clothing e-commerce company based in the UK), Reverb (Marketplace for new, used, and vintage music gear), and Elo7 (Brazilian version of Etsy).

The COVID-19 pandemic was perfectly placed to cause a blowout in Etsy's performance. For years, it had fostered a growing number of sellers and businesses who created a genuinely busy marketplace with a large selection of offerings. Then out of nowhere, the public went into lockdown, with e-commerce becoming the only shopping option. Etsy provided a one-stop-shop for many items which otherwise could only be found at markets and local shops. Revenue grew a monster 110.9% in 2021, with the share price growing 581% from January 2020 to November 2021.

Since November however, the share price has fallen 65% with investors nervous that growth may not continue at such levels going forward. Our belief is that Etsy will have a tough 2022. Economic conditions are changing, which suggest we may have reached the end of this demand driven growth. Furthermore, as much as e-commerce fans like to proclaim the contrary, brick and mortar is not dead. Etsy is facing stiff competition from traditional retailers who are looking to make up for recent years. Finally, Etsy is not a cheap investment. It is difficult to justify its current valuation with the level of uncertainty around growth going forward.

Therefore, I remain neutral on Etsy's prospects, rating it a Hold. I do not see sufficient prospects to justify a notable expansion from its current share price.

Recent updates:

Etsy has been focusing on all outgrowth on its platform, arguably at the expense of its sellers. Fees have increased and many drop shippers/resellers are now on the marketplace. This has caused a rift between many original sellers and Etsy, to the extent that on April 11th, thousands of Etsy shops began suspending sales for a little over a week. Furthermore, activists are asking customers to follow suit, with 84,000+ signatures supporting the campaign. The campaigners have a list of demands, including the new fee structure being scrapped.

Campaigner's demands (Campaigner's website)

Although Etsy is not showing it, this is a major issue. This campaign is likely to cause a serious social stir, with many news outlets already picking this up. Significantly, many within the vintage/sustainability movement are users of Etsy, and so the perceived 'exploitation' of its sellers will not go down well with customers.

With April 11th in the near past, we are yet to see how this will impact Etsy's financials. This said, sellers are already unhappy which will inevitably influence future strategic decisions and its brand image.

Future of E-commerce:

Global e-commerce growth into 2027 is expected to be 14.7% p.a., according to Grand View Research. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers' inclination towards online spending is rising. We have yet to see the long-term impact of this, although we know that e-commerce's share of global retail transactions is growing slowly as the below shows.

E-commerce as a % of retail sales (Statista)

As a result of this, and based on our belief that Etsy is an above average e-commerce business, Etsy should be able to grow at around this rate in the medium term. That said, this number looks small in the context of Etsy's historic 42.9% p.a. growth. Therefore, we must consider if the growth Etsy needs to substantiate its valuation is available.

Bull-run coming to an end?

Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Michael Wilson stated:

The economy is heading for a sharp slowdown, due to a “payback in demand from last year’s fiscal stimulus, demand destruction from high prices, food and energy price spikes from the war that serve as a tax, and inventory builds that have now caught up to demand.”

Many are now beginning to hold this view. Much of the economic growth post-COVID has been driven by pent up demand, financed by the Government support packages provided during the various lockdowns. This can only go so far when we have increasing prices on essentials, such as food and energy.

When we look at the graph below, we see erratic spending on goods. Generally, however, we are seeing more months in and around 0%. This would suggest demand is cooling, with much of the over-demand dissipating.

Spending on goods and services (US) (Wall Street Journal)

Furthermore, the following graph suggests disposable incomes may have reached levels close to pre-COVID times. With inflation still ever present, we may see this continue to fall, and thus less income available for retail spending.

Disposable income per capita (US) (FRED)

Therefore, we see real evidence to suggest demand within the economy may begin to seriously ease. There are recession talks after a yield curve inversion, but what we know for sure today is that disposable income is falling and the cost of essentials are rising. This would suggest Etsy will struggle to reach the growth needed to justify its valuation.

Etsy dominates its niche, but is that enough?

People are becoming accustomed to convenience. Not just in receiving products directly to their doorstep, but also in finding what they want. Etsy has mastered this in their niche, operating similar to Amazon (AMZN). They have created a thriving marketplace of sellers who are historically fragmented with little online presence. The truest example of spotting a niche and benefiting from first mover advantage. Furthermore, in order to continue growing and defend their position, they are using AI and machine learning to target customers with ads based on their purchase history. The competitive advantage sits in the quantity of products on Etsy, they are difficult to source and finding multiple options is usually extremely difficult.

Etsy's use of data (Etsy's investor presentation)

This being said, we must acknowledge the flip side of the coin. Given the niche nature of the market, Etsy can only grow so far and so quickly, even if they are eating up all the market share. There are only so many people who are interested in handmade/vintage goods. It seems Etsy has acknowledged this, suggesting lower growth in 2022.

One thing that we are concerned about is Etsy's M&A activity. Within the last 2.5 years, they acquired Reverb for around 7.5x revenue and Depop at almost 20x revenue! These are astronomical valuations, and suggest Etsy is desperate to increase their revenue at all costs. These are much smaller brands than Etsy and so face much stiffer competition, with less brand value.

Therefore, although we can appreciate that Etsy has built a great business and can maintain their advantage, we are concerned about their long-term growth. The market can only grow so far and their M&A activity so far seems expensive.

Etsy's Financials:

Etsy has been profitable for straight 5 years, growing out revenue and free cash flow well y-o-y. However, we want to focus on a few key metrics in our analysis.

We note that revenue growth fell in 2021 to slightly below 2019 levels. Etsy was unlikely to replicate 2020's performance of course, but the expectation was for it to be higher, benefiting from the greater exposure gained during 2020. Investors seemed to agree with this, being partially the reason for the drop in share price. The bigger issue however is the 2022 analyst forecasts. 19.1% would be the lowest growth in Etsy's history as a listed business and may suggest growth has now peaked.

Additionally, both GPM and EBITDA margins are also forecast to fall. Compounding the issues Etsy has in trying to drive revenues forward.

The biggest issue we have is finding Etsy's normalized performance, COVID-19 has distorted the financial performance so much that it is difficult to judge where they will end up.

Etsy's key metrics (TIKR Terminal)

We should state that 19.1% revenue growth and 28.4% EBITDA margin is not bad; in most industries, that would be fantastic. We must however consider this in the context of valuation, alongside all the analysis we have conducted.

Valuation:

Etsy's current valuation compared to its historic valuation (excluding post-COVID 19) (TIKR Terminal)

Etsy's current valuation (TIKR Terminal)

Etsy is currently trading at 5.07x NTM revenue, compared to an ATH of 11.39x pre-COVID. The table above displays Etsy's average valuation from inception to January 2020 (before the valuation dropped heavily and spiked higher, becoming distorted). What we see is that Etsy is trading at a slight premium to its historic valuation.

As assessed above, the financial forecasts in 2022 are below that of pre-2021. Therefore, it would be difficult to justify a valuation in excess of this average. Even if we were to take the average multiple to date, it only comes to 6.54x.

Moreover, we are moving into more difficult economic conditions where premium retail will most certainly suffer. Industry demand is forecast to be below Etsy's guidance and conflicts with sellers could lead to concessions and margin contraction.

Seeking Alpha's factor grades seem to concur with our assessment, giving its valuation the weakest grading possible and its growth a similar assessment.

Seeking Alpha rating (Seeking Alpha)

As a result of this, during such uncertain times, it would be difficult to argue against Etsy being slightly expensive at its current price.

Final thoughts:

Etsy is a fantastic business. To find criticism in a company growing at over 20% with 20%+ EBITDA margins feels alien but we must always consider valuation. Etsy is trading today at a larger multiple than when its growth was larger. With economic headwinds ahead, we think Etsy may become dead money until a market consensus is reached on its performance going forward. We thus attribute a Hold rating on Etsy.