Like many other fast-growth technology companies, StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was heavily sold off during the latter parts of 2021 and into 2022. On top of that, STNE faces the difficult macro environment of Brazil, with interest rates continuing to rise and GDP growth constantly remaining questionable.

However, the global pandemic accelerated the use of digital payments and over the long-term, I believe the Brazilian economy will continue to advance and STNE will come out a winner.

With the stock down around 50% year-to-date and down nearly 90% from all-time highs, I believe investors have priced in the many macroeconomic risks to the company. Thus, I believe now is a great time for long-term investors to build up a position in the name.

STNE continues to operate a solid business model, however, numerous macro factors are placing significant headwinds on growth and profitability. With the shares now trading under $10, which is below their Q4 earnings release level, I believe long-term investors should look to pick up some shares.

Macro Headwinds Paints Messy Picture

For starters, STNE operates in the challenging Brazilian market, which has historically been known for legacy technologies and consumers relying on cash and in-person transactions. The global pandemic, for better or worse, caused economies across the world to rapidly accelerate the use of digital payments and eCommerce, both of which are natural tailwinds to STNE.

In fact, STNE estimates there are over 28 million mid-sized and SMBs located within Brazil with STNE having relationships with over 1.7 million businesses. Given the potential TAM opportunity, there are nearly 26 million more businesses within Brazil that STNE can sell into, meaning there is a long runway of growth remaining for the company.

With the stock down around 50% so far this year, I believe investors have largely priced in the macro risk factors discussed below.

Historically speaking, Brazil has been known to have high interest rates, reaching 14% back in 2016. While interest rates declined over the pursuing years as the macroeconomic backdrop improved, things have taken a turn for the worse in recent quarters. Currently, interest rates in Brazil stand at just under 12%, up nearly 2x from late-2021 and up nearly 6x from mid-2021.

From STNE's perspective, higher interest rates often mean lower transaction volume. As consumers are pressed to meet ends meet given higher rates and inflation, they tend to transact less, meaning less volume flowing through STNE's platform.

In order to help their customers during this challenging high interest rate environment, STNE has actually been very slow at raising their prices, meaning STNE is the one taking the biggest financial hit. Rather than directly passing these costs to customers, STNE is willing to take the near-term financial impact in order to help their merchants.

Starting in November 2021, STNE started to gradually reprice their clients and adjust their pricing. In their Q4 earnings presentation, the company noted that they have already started to see some positive results and expect higher take rates, which will ultimately flow through to margin improvement. On the Q4 call, management also provided some commentary around improved take-rates throughout 2022.

Given the still expected CDI increase along 2022, we will have a more dynamic pricing strategy throughout the year to achieve a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

On top of higher interest rates, Brazil also recently cut their economic growth forecast to 1.5% in 2022, down from 2.1% they expected in November 2021. In addition, they now see 2023 GDP to be around 2.5%. I believe that with GDP forecasts being cut, investors have reacted appropriately and priced this into the stock.

In addition, the BRL/USD exchange rate has deteriorated over the past few months, which will ultimately hurt STNE's reported revenue, since revenue is collected in BRL but they report in USD.

However, the stock price has been very weak so far this year, which I believe means investors are already pricing in all of these negative macro factors. So, while the macro inputs are not great, I do believe that things can only improve from here. Yes, there could be a few more quarters of volatility around high interest rates and low GDP, but the need for digital payments will likely continue to grow throughout the cycle, and STNE is well positioned to be a market leader.

Strong Business Model

During the company's recent Q4 earnings call, management talked about their internal reorganization in order to provide better transparency to the market. After announcing this news, the stock initially popped over 40%, reaching a price just under $14. However, given the macro trends noted above, the stock has pulled back to under $10 again, which appears to be a good buying point.

To provide greater transparency, the fintech is reorganizing into two operating segments: financial services and software. The financial services segment is the Stone payments digital banking and credit business, while the software unit will bring together Linx and all of its other portfolio companies.

In addition, the company talked about re-launching their credit offering during 2022 and building a business credit card and overdraft product for SMBs. I believe these investments and solutions are an absolute necessity in order to help the Brazilian economy and merchants advance further into digital payments.

As mentioned before, the company has relationship with over 1.7 million mid-sized and SMB merchants. Their products/services continue to resonate with merchants as their number of active clients actually more than doubled in Q4 compared to the year ago period. While revenue trends have been lumpy and volatile, which can largely be attributed to a difficult macro environment, the most positive sign is that they are gaining scale via more merchant connections.

In 2021, the company had an adjusted net margin of just 4.2%, which was largely driven by higher interest rates in Brazil and STNE not immediately passing these expenses to their customers. This also impacted FCF, which ended up at a $214 million loss for the year. However, management has laid out plans to continue to invest in their growth initiatives and drive margin improvement, which will ultimately help FCF over the coming years.

Valuation

The stock is down nearly 90% from all-the highs, though there have been several moving parts throughout this massive pullback. First, there was a broader rotation out of fast-growth stocks. This started to occur in late-2021 and STNE was not immune to this pullback. And second, the Brazilian economy has since become more challenged with higher interest rates and the central bank cutting their GDP forecasted targets.

I believe investors have more than priced in the macro risks, with the stock down almost 50% so far in 2022. However, I believe the stock weakness is more related to a broader rotation and Brazil macro challenges rather than anything company-specific, thus, long-term investors should start to add a position in the name.

The challenging macro environment in Brazil makes it very difficult to know when we will hit a bottom and when better things will start to come. However, I do believe that over the long-term cycle, STNE is well positioned to grow and improve their margins.

Right now, the company is significantly under earning, and management knows this. With STNE starting to improve their take-rates, management has noted that adjusted pre-tax income should be above R$140 million in Q1-22, which is a significant sequential improvement from R$17.2 million in Q4-21.

The chart above demonstrates how much valuation has pulled back over the past year. While I do not think the company's valuation should even come close to the levels seen at all-time highs, I do believe the company is more deserving than a 3x forward EBITDA multiple.

According to Yahoo Finance, consensus is expecting 2023 EPS of $0.84, which implies a 2023 P/E of just 11.5x. With management acknowledging that margins are likely to improve and the company continuing to expand their merchant base, I believe there could be some nice upside to EPS estimates in the coming quarters.

For example, if 2024 EPS were to reach $1.00 and the stock were to trade at 15x, which would still be well below the overall market multiple of ~19x, then the stock could reach $15 in the next 12-18 months, representing over 50% upside from current levels. Even at 15x, the company's growth profile remains solid and if we are to see the Brazilian economy improve quicker than expected, we could see the stock significantly outperform.

The biggest risk to STNE remains the macro factors surrounding the Brazilian economy. If interest rates remain high and/or GDP contracts, STNE could see increased pressure on their stock. In addition, if the company is not able to achieve higher take-rates, then profitability could continue to suffer. In addition, since the company generates revenue in BRL but the stock is reported in USD, a weakening exchange rate could place more pressure on the stock price.