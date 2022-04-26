2 Industrial REITs To Buy Today

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Industrial real estate and especially the warehouse/logistics subsector of the industry continues to be one of the hottest areas of commercial real estate.

Last year was a banner year for the sector, marked by extraordinarily high net absorption, ultra-low vacancy rates, and soaring rent growth. Though e-commerce's share of total retail sales (chart below) has been drifting down, it remains meaningfully higher than it was before the pandemic began:

E-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales (FRED)

Consider also that U.S. retail sales are almost 30% higher now than before COVID-19.

US retail sales rise much higher in 2021 (YCharts)

If e-commerce makes up a higher percentage of retail sales, and retail sales have risen considerably, then you can imagine how much incremental demand has been created in the last two years for additional logistics real estate.

Amazon (AMZN) in particular has extensively built out its supply chain for rapid delivery. For Prime members in many areas, the default delivery time for a large portion of items is next day. It used to be two-day shipping. Before that, two business days. Just 10 years ago, the default delivery time for Prime members was roughly a week.

The amount of warehouse/logistics space required to carry out Amazon's well-oiled retail machine is incredible.

Now multiply that by the dozens if not hundreds of other retailers that are simultaneously building out their logistics and fulfillment chains for rapid product delivery. It's no wonder that demand for this type of real estate is enormous.

Consider some statistics, courtesy of Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL) Q4 Industrial Outlook:

Average rent rates of $7.11 per square foot represented 11.3% year-over-year growth.

In Q4 2021, industrial net absorption reached 141.8 million sq. ft., while new deliveries of industrial real estate came in at 89.7 million sq. ft.

Currently, the amount of industrial real estate under construction (467 million sq. ft.) is less than the net absorption of industrial real estate in 2021 (495.7 million sq. ft.).

In 2021, U.S. industrial vacancy dropped below 4% for the first time in recorded history. Industrial vacancy sits at 3.8%.

Last year, by far the most demand for industrial real estate came from tenants using the space for logistics & distribution or third-party logistics ("3PL"). While e-commerce retailers (including physical retailers with online stores) leased less space in 2021 than "logistics & distribution" or "3PL" tenants, that is only because of the massive amount of space they leased in 2020.

Industrial real estate leasing activity (JLL)

Industrial tenants scrambled to sign leases in 2021 in order to claim their highly needed space, even if it meant paying high rent rates. In the latter half of 2021, pre-leasing for properties under construction reached nearly 70%.

Industrial real estate pre-leasing is at a new high (JLL)

As demand for industrial has raged on the tenant side, so also has demand for industrial properties on the landlord side. Last year's investment volume in the industrial sector was record-breaking, with the highest quarterly total recorded in Q4.

Industrial real estate leasing activity hits new record highs (JLL)

This was due both to the higher number of properties trading hands and the rapid appreciation of the properties being traded. In the second quarter of 2020, after a few years of flat cap rates for industrial real estate, cap rates began to compress quite quickly. This is especially true for Class A properties in primary markets, which ended the year at cap rates in the mid-3% territory:

Industrial real estate cap rates continue to compress (JLL)

While cap rates in the 3.5% to 4.5% range might sound ridiculous, keep in mind that rent rates for both new leases and renewals are rising in the double-digits right now.

Keep in mind also that severe cost overruns and construction delays have restricted the supply of new industrial buildings to hit the market, thereby pushing up the value of the existing inventory.

In the fourth quarter, after tracking with the broader real estate index (VNQ) most of the year, industrial REITs (INDS) pulled ahead of the pack to end 2021 with over 50% gains on a price basis alone (not including dividends).

Industrial REITs outperformed in 2021 (YCharts)

So far this year, perhaps because of the 30x (or higher) price-to-FFO multiples at which industrial REITs ended 2021, the broader REIT index has slightly outperformed industrial REITs.

Data by YCharts

With interest rates rising, stocks with the highest valuations and fastest growth rates have been punished the most severely. That makes us glad to own the two industrial REITs that we do, given that they are some of the most reasonably valued names in the space:

STAG Industrial ( STAG )

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

In today's article, we discuss each REIT's full-year 2021 results and explore which, if any, is the best value today:

STAG Industrial: Since its IPO in 2011, STAG has rapidly grown into one of the largest public owners of single-tenant net lease industrial real estate. That growth continued in 2021, as the REIT acquired 74 properties worth $1.3 billion at a cash cap rate of 5.2% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.7 years.

But perhaps the most exciting aspect of STAG is its rent growth. In the fourth quarter, the REIT signed leases for 3.6 million square feet of space at a cash rent growth rate of 16% and a straight-line rent growth rate of 22.6%. This impressive rent growth translated into impressive cash NOI growth as well. In Q4, STAG's cash NOI rose 14%, while cash NOI increased 13.5% for the full year. Occupancy is also quite high at 97%, putting STAG's 3% vacancy rate even lower than the nationwide average of 3.8%. At the end of the year, net debt to EBITDA sat at 5.0x, down significantly from the high single-digit leverage ratio of several years ago.

Along with the recently earned investment-grade credit ratings, this relatively low leverage positions STAG well to grow more accretively by upping the debt portion of its capital funding for investments. Valued at a steep discount to industrial REIT peers, shareholders get to enjoy a peer-leading ~3.6% dividend yield while they wait for further price appreciation. We expect 20% upside from its current share price.

Industrial warehouse (STAG Industrial)

W. P. Carey Inc.: At the end of 2021, 50% of WPC's portfolio was in industrial real estate, split roughly evenly between warehouse space and manufacturing facilities. The remainder of the portfolio is in office, retail, and self-storage. The majority of properties WPC purchased in 2021 were Class A industrial properties in the US at cap rates of around 6%. Most of these properties come with CPI-based rent escalators, and nearly 60% of WPC's full portfolio now features CPI-based escalators. About 2/3rds of these CPI-based escalators are uncapped. This should cause WPC's average organic rent growth to rise from the ~1.5% level of the last few years to 2.5% or higher. Though WPC isn't enjoying as much of the double-digit rent growth as STAG due to WPC's much longer lease terms, locking in decades of contractual rent growth is valuable as well.

Real estate revenue rose over 11% in 2021, while AFFO per share increased 6.1%. WPC fully expects to carry that momentum into 2022, guiding for 4.2% AFFO per share growth at the midpoint based on expected investments totaling $1.5-$2 billion. These investments do not include the $2.7 billion stock-and-cash acquisition of WPC's last major managed fund, CPA:18, which is expected to close later this year. This acquisition will be immediately accretive to real estate AFFO per share but will only offset a little over half of the previous AFFO contribution from management fees. In any case, taking out the CPA:18 fund and finally closing the door on WPC's investment management business simplifies the REIT and should lead to improved investor sentiment. As we explained here, we believe there is nothing stopping WPC from hitting a $100 fair valuation within two years, providing ~25% upside from today's price of ~$80. In the meantime, investors can enjoy WPC's rock-solid 5.3% dividend yield that has been rising for 20+ years in a row.

Industrial warehouse (W. P. Carey)

What To Buy Today

Let's review each of these two REITs' 2021 performances:

2021 CFFO/Share Growth 2021 Dividend Growth STAG 9.0% ~1% WPC 6.1% ~1%

Which REIT represents the best buy in today's market?

We would hesitate to pick only one of these two industrial REITs because they are very different. Instead, we believe they work well in tandem with each other in an investment portfolio.

While STAG offers a lower dividend yield of 3.6%, its shorter leases allow for higher rent growth on new leases and renewals while the market for industrial real estate runs red hot. Meanwhile, WPC offers a higher dividend yield of 5.3% with a portfolio of long leases that provide stable, predictable rent growth over time.

These two REITs work well together. STAG provides immediate upside from industrial rent growth, while WPC provides long-term stability in its industrial exposure. We believe both REITs make good buys today.