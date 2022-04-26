Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The odds are that, if you have done any online shopping at any point in time, you have probably heard of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). From its humble origins as a company initially dedicated to facilitating payment for eBay (EBAY) vendors, the company has grown into a global technology platform dedicated to connecting merchants and consumers across the globe. Although the rise of cryptocurrency and other financial technology products has created a tremendous amount of change and uncertainty in the financial space, PayPal has been a beneficiary of that growth. Operationally, management has done extremely well to grow the company's top and bottom lines. Long term, this trend looks set to continue. And with that, investors are likely to benefit immensely. Surprisingly, shares of the business don't look all that pricey. This is true on an absolute basis, and it is true relative to other data and financial processing companies. Because of this, investors would be wise to consider looking deeper into this prospect.

PayPal - A Play On Global Payments

When it comes to digital payment solutions, few companies can hold a candle to the size and quality that PayPal offers. Over the years, the company has grown into an integrated payment solutions firm with its hand in almost every aspect of the market. For instance, on the P2P side of the equation, the company facilitates transactions through its own legacy PayPal platform. But it also owns properties like Venmo and Xoom. The company also engages in checkout functionality through both its PayPal platform and Venmo, as well as through other offerings like Pay Later and Paidy. Other areas the company services include payments processing, payouts, in-person payment transactions, business and risk services, and, most recently, marketing tools like Honey.

At the end of the day, achieving scale of any significant kind in this space is about establishing credibility. And that can only take root by providing a reliable service at an attractive price. Clearly, with 426 million active accounts across the globe today, the firm has done just that. Of these, 392 million active accounts are on the consumer side, while the remaining 34 million are under the merchant account side. The company also has operations across more than 200 markets globally. In addition to benefiting from organic growth, the company has engaged in a number of acquisitions over the years. In 2021, for instance, the company acquired Paidy in a transaction valued at $2.7 billion. This was in addition to four other transactions that, combined, cost the company $542 million in 2021. In 2020, the largest purchase the company made was of Honey, which ultimately cost the business $4 billion. The company has also capitalized on the nascent cryptocurrency market in what many believe would be a massive opportunity for any company involved.

Over the years, PayPal’s management team has successfully grown the company at a nice clip. Back in 2017, for instance, the business generated revenue of just $13.1 billion. By 2021, this number had grown to $25.37 billion. Management expects this trend to continue through at least the 2022 fiscal year. Overall revenue is forecast to decline by between 15% and 20%. At the midpoint, this would translate to sales of $29.43 billion. The big driver for revenue growth for the company has been the addition of new active accounts on its platform. Back in 2017, for instance, the company had 227 million active accounts. This number increased in each of the past five years, eventually rising to 426 million. That translates to an annualized growth rate of 17%.

As the number of accounts increases, so too should revenue because a rise in the number of counts leads to greater transactions. This has been shown to be the case over the company's entire lifetime. In 2017, for instance, the business recorded just 7.6 billion payment transactions across its ecosystem. By 2021, this number had grown to 19.3 billion. Naturally, this also translated to a higher total payment volume across the company's technologies. Total payment volume, or TPV, is defined as the total dollar amount of all transactions the company facilitates, net of any transaction reversals. In 2017, this number came in at $451 billion. In 2021, it came in at $1.25 trillion. To put in perspective just how large this is, if we were to measure its TPV last year against the GDP of different economies, the company would rank number 18 globally, just behind Indonesia and ahead of Saudi Arabia. For the 2022 fiscal year, management expects this number to rise by between 19% and 22% based on current currency spot rates.

Clearly, PayPal is doing extremely well for itself. However, shares of the business are not drastically expensive. Using the company's 2021 results, we can see that it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24. For the 2022 fiscal year, management is forecasting overall earnings to drop slightly. But on an adjusted basis, earnings per share should be between $4.60 and $4.75. At the midpoint, this would generate enough income to bring the price to earnings multiple for the company down to 18.3. Of course, there are other ways to value the company. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, we find the firm trading at a multiple of 15.8. This comes down slightly to 15.5 if we extrapolate earnings growth onto operating cash flow. Using the same approach for EBITDA, we would get an EV to EBITDA multiple of 18.6. This compares to the 18.9 rating that we get if we rely on 2021 figures.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 35.2 to a high of 346.4. Our prospect is the cheapest of the group in this regard. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the ranges from 12.8 to 63.1. Digging into the numbers further, we find that only one of the five companies is cheaper than PayPal. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 15.1 to 173.7. In this scenario, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA PayPal 24.0 15.8 18.9 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 35.2 30.9 22.9 Fiserv (FISV) 49.2 16.3 15.1 Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) 146.0 12.8 15.8 Block (SQ) 346.4 63.1 173.7 Paychex (PAYX) 35.3 30.8 23.3

To further augment my analysis, I decided to remove the most expensive of the five companies for the price to operating cash flow approach and for the EV to EBITDA approach. I also removed the two most expensive for the price-to-earnings approach. With the remaining companies left in each respective category, I then averaged out the trading multiples of each firm. From there, I calculated the implied upside that PayPal would have if it traded at that average. For the EV to EBITDA approach, I received implied upside of just 2%. However, the results for the other two metrics were far more interesting. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the implied upside in order for the company to reach fair value relative to similar firms, would be 44%. And for the price-to-earnings approach, the implied upside is 66.5%.

Of course, we do need to make sure that PayPal has the same kind of quality that these other firms do. So as part of my analysis, I also decided to see how well the business has grown relative to these other firms over the past five years. Using revenue as our proxy, I found that it was the third fastest-growing of the six businesses in recent years. Meanwhile, using the operating cash flow multiple, which is my favorite and preferred profitability metric, I saw that it was the fourth fastest-growing. This shows that, while PayPal may not be outpacing comparable firms in growth, it is at least staying in the same league as them when it comes to growth.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I do believe that PayPal is doing an incredible job of expanding. On top of this, the company generates significant cash flow and is not trading at levels that I would consider to be unreasonable. In fact, shares do look cheap relative to similar firms. And when you factor in the growth the company has achieved, including relative to these other businesses, the stock looks undervalued to me.