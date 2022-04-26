VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) faces macroeconomic pressures that may hamper its growth. In my previous article, I expressed my apprehension about post-pandemic inflation. Nevertheless, it maneuvers its business with ease and prudence. Its steady revenue growth and high liquidity will cushion the blow.

Meanwhile, the stock price does not adhere to the solid and intact fundamentals. It moves sideways but is still geared downwards. But, investors must also consider its modest dividends that may increase by 36% based on the annualized value of quarterly dividends of $0.16 per share. Its impressive financials and prudent acquisitions provide more means to sustain the business.

Company Performance

Banks are susceptible to risks during a crisis. The pandemic has caused massive disruptions across industries, leading to shutdowns and layoffs. The global recession followed as economic activities dropped. But banks have taken it as a trigger to take a giant leap and grow further. Farmers National Banc Corp. was one of those who reaped the benefits of lower interest rates.

Interest and non-interest income grew as more people borrowed and saved. It has also become easier to finance property acquisitions due to lower payments. That is why analysts, including myself, became apprehensive about post-pandemic inflation. The influx of real estate buyers sent prices to skyrocketing levels. It could be another housing bubble in the making. But the thing was, unethical practices and speculative mania were not rampant unlike before.

Today, its operations remain robust with its high returns and sustained growth. Not only that, it continues to capitalize on growth through prudent M&As. In its most recent financial report, interest income is now $116 million. The growth is lower than the previous year, but interest expenses went down. Also, interest and non-interest expenses remain almost unchanged, showing its stable day-to-day operations. Indeed, Farmers keeps its expenses lower while expanding and acquiring smaller banks. Its strategic M&As remain fruitful as additional banks increase its market presence. These allow it to flourish as more customers become more willing to save and invest. So, its larger operating capacity and higher efficiency lead to profitability. Its most recent operating margin is already 0.58, the highest in five years.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

But it must be more careful as the post-pandemic inflation appears to be higher than expected. It may be transitory, but the impact may linger for a year or two. As a response, the Fed anticipates interest rate hikes, which may be a challenge for banks. The possibility of defaults should not be out of the question. It applies more to those who borrowed to purchase a property in the last two years.

The inflation rate of 8.5% is one of the highest. It may persist as the pent-up demand across industries increases. This year, I project the inflation rate to reach 8.8%, hoping that the Fed will stabilize the economy. For the next few years, I expect it to be lower at 4.8%-6.4%. Meanwhile, analysts expect the interest rate to reach 3.00%-3.25% this year before landing at 2.50%.

Inflation Rate and Interest Rate (Trading Economics and Author Estimation )

It may hurt banks for sure. That is why banks must improve their asset management and borrowing collection efficiently. On the flip side, it may entice more borrowers to save. It will allow banks to get more resources to cover the defaults and expand further. So, the M&A with Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) is a sagacious move on its part.

How Farmers National Banc Corp. Can Sustain Its Growth Amidst Inflation

We have seen how Farmers National Banc Corp. maneuvered its business with ease and prudence. It has reaped the benefits of its strategic acquisitions in the last two years. With higher proceeds, it becomes more capable of covering its obligations and expanding.

Also, its prudent acquisition of Emclaire is an excellent addition. Its interest income does not show a substantial increase. But its profitability remains high and sustainable. For instance, its operating margin is already 0.34 compared to 0.22 in the previous year. Its non-interest income also grows faster than non-interest expenses, showing higher productivity.

With more people that may be willing to save and invest, enlarging its operations is timely. For the next few years, I still project an increase in interest income. But I still consider the potential impact of inflation. So, growth will slow down but will remain consistent from $119 million to $133 million in 2022-2026. Meanwhile, interest expenses may rise faster due to higher deposits. This year, it may increase by 20%, reaching $10-14 million. But as the economy becomes more stable, the increase will be more manageable.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation)

The same goes for Emclaire. So, if we add its interest income to Farmers, the value may increase to $155-$170 million in 2022-2026. Meanwhile, interest income may reach $17-19 million. As interest expenses speed up, the operating margin may also decrease to 0.52 in 2022-2023. But in 2024-2026, it may rebound to 0.55-0.58.

Interest Income After M&A and Interest Expense After M&A (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Moreover, Farmers has sound fundamental health. Aside from its impressive profitability, it has high liquidity. Despite the potential challenges, it is well-prepared for drastic macroeconomic changes. Its loans and deposits are increasing, leading to a loan-to-deposit ratio of 0.65. Its provisions for losses also increased from $23 million to $29 million. The amount is 1.25% of the total loans compared to 1.07% in the previous year. So, it has more means to expand and cover potential defaults and bad debts.

Likewise, Emclaire ensures its margin of safety. With a 0.84 loan-to-deposit ratio, it remains within the ideal range of 0.80-0.90. Hence, it maintains liquidity while maximizing its capacity to generate income. Its provisions for losses are already 1.33% compared to 1.19% in the previous year. So, the fusion may help Farmers capture more customers and ensure efficiency.

Loans, Deposits, and Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

The effectiveness of its operations can also be confirmed by its Free Cash Flow (FCF). The outflows from working capital and CapEx remain high, showing its increased operations. But, the FCF increases, showing higher cash inflows as more assets are purchased. The combined FCF of Farmers and Emclaire may be lower at $53 million due to outflows from the acquisition. I also take the unfavorable effects of inflation for a more conservative estimation. But for the next few years, I estimate it to bounce back to $66 million in a more stable economy.

Free Cash Flow (Author Estimation)

Price Assessment

The stock price of FMNB has been in a steady decline since January 14. At 15.97, it has already been cut by almost 20%. Despite the stable financials, inflationary pressures lead to more sells than buys. It appears to pose more challenges for the company. The stock is obviously undervalued, proven by its PE Ratio of 9.02. We can use the DCF Model using the FCFF method to assess the price better.

Estimated FCFF $48,400,000 Cash and Equivalents $26,000,000 Outstanding Borrowings $114,000,000 Perpetuity Growth 8.40 WACC 3.00 Common Shares Outstanding 36,000,000 Stock Price $15.97 Derived Value $23.09

The DCF model adheres to the suggested undervaluation of the stock. It shows that there may be a 43% upside in the stock price for the next 12-24 months. Given the stable fundamentals amidst inflationary pressures, the estimation may be possible.

Moreover, FMNB and EMCF are consistent with dividend payments. Despite the pandemic, they do not cut or stop the payouts. Now that EMCF is part of FMNB, investors are still secure. With an average dividend growth of 25%, it continues to satisfy its stakeholders. Its Dividend Payout Ratio of 26% shows it has adequate means to sustain dividend payments. The annualized value of $0.64 per share and my projected EPS of $2.12 show a still ideal ratio of 30%. Using the Dividend Discount Model, we can further check the stock price value.

Stock Price $15.97 Average Dividend Growth 0.2462759171 Estimated Dividends Per Share $0.64 Cost of Capital Equity 0.2862759171 Derived Value $19.98041467 or $19.98

The model also shows the undervaluation of the stock price. The derived value shows that there may be a 25% upside for the next 12-24 months.

Bottom line

Farmers National Banc Corp. stays a formidable company despite macroeconomic pressures. Its robust operations, sound fundamentals, and recent M&A will help it keep up with market changes. Meanwhile, the stock price trend does not appear enticing. But its real value offers more potential. Its cheapness and growth prospects show a good opportunity to buy it. The recommendation is that FMNB is still a buy.