Buy Land, They're Not Making Any More
Summary
- "Buy Land, They're Not Making More of It." We've developed the "Landowner Portfolio" - a new custom strategy designed to capture the benefits and investment characteristics of land ownership.
- The strategy targets exposure to publicly-traded companies that own or control significant acreage of land across North America, diversified across regions and across distinct productive uses.
- This portfolio is comprised of 18 companies that collectively own or control over 50 million acres of land across the United States - larger than the entire landmass of New England.
- Core holdings include Timber REITs, Farmland REITs, Ground Lease REITs, Triple Net Lease REITs, and substantially land-owning companies across the homebuilding, land development, agriculture, mining, and energy sectors.
- Designed to "isolate" the benefits of land ownership, the portfolio has significant inflation-hedging characteristics, low correlations to stocks and bonds, and a healthy dividend yield of 2.4% with an evident "quality" tilt.
Introducing The "Landowner Portfolio"
"Buy land, they're not making any more of it." We've developed the "Landowner Portfolio" - a new custom strategy designed to capture the benefits and investment characteristics of land ownership. Inspired in part by the "How America Uses Its Land" series in Bloomberg and by feedback from our Income Builder members, the strategy targets exposure to publicly-traded companies that own or control significant acreage of land across North America, diversified across regions and across distinct productive uses.
The portfolio is currently comprised of 18 companies that collectively own or control nearly 60 million acres of land across the United States - larger than the entire landmass of New England. Through diversification across these different regions and uses, our goal was to "isolate" the benefits of land ownership from the sector-specific trends that affect individual companies, while also keeping the portfolio "focused" and accessible, as this type of diversified land-focused strategy is not available in any ETF or fund wrapper.
Holdings are split into five major categories: Land REITs & Agriculture, Major Landowning REITs, Mining & Mineral Resources, Energy Exploration & Production, and Land Development & Building. We rebalance and reconstitute the portfolio semi-annually in April and October. From a characteristics perspective, the portfolio is most aptly described as a "multi-cap blend" portfolio - comprised of a relatively balanced mix of small-caps, mid-caps, and large-caps. The portfolio has a dividend yield of roughly 2.4% with average dividend growth of 7% over the trailing three-year period.
Consistent with the characteristics of land ownership, the portfolio has significant inflation-hedging characteristics, low correlations to stocks and bonds, and an evident "quality" tilt. As a reminder, in our Risk Profile calculations, we expand the typical "Beta" calculation to other benchmarks to identify how stocks typically respond to certain market factors - including changes in interest rates (10-Year Treasury Index) and inflation expectations (10-Year Breakeven Inflation Index) - which is critical to effectively "hedging" out unwanted exposures to isolate the characteristics of land ownership.
Meet The Constituents: Land REITs & Agriculture
At the core of the portfolio is land REITs - the most direct play on landownership through publicly-traded companies. Publicly-traded landowners - specifically timber and farmland REITs - have been among the best-performing real estate sectors this year amid concerns over persistent inflation and soaring commodities prices. The lack of investible companies, however, has pushed the values of several of these REITs to nosebleed levels, necessitating the construction of this more broadly-diversified portfolio. The Land REIT & Agriculture constituents in the Landowner Portfolio together own over 16 million acres of land in the United States and Canada.
Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia - which is among the world's largest exporters of agriculture, gasoline, and timber products - the importance and value of North American production in these key commodities will become especially evident. While the significance of Russian oil and natural gas production has been the key focus of politicians and consumers alike as gasoline prices soared to record-highs, Russia is also the world’s largest exporter of lumber - primarily softwoods - and the seventh-largest exporter of forestry products. Meanwhile, earning its name as the "Breadbasket of Europe," more than a quarter of the world’s wheat exports, a fifth of corn exports, and nearly 30% of barley exports come from Russia and Ukraine.
Below, we highlight several of the portfolio constituents.
Rayonier (RYN) is a timber REIT that owns or controls 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South, Northwest, and New Zealand. A more pure-play landowner than its peers, Rayonier's assets are located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States.
Gladstone Land (LAND) is a farmland REIT that owns 164 farms, comprised of over 113,000 acres in 15 different states - primarily permanent crop farmland - and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California.
Weyerhaeuser (WY) is a timber REIT that owns or controls 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. South and Northwest and manages an additional 14 million acres of timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. WY is also the world's largest wood products producer, owning 35 manufacturing facilities.
Farmland Partners (FPI) is a farmland REIT that owns 160,000 acres in 17 states in the U.S. South and Midwest. This land is currently being farmed by over 100 tenants who grow 26 major commercial crops - primarily row crops.
Meet The Constituents: Energy & Exploration
The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas, ranking above Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, and China. As seen throughout the Russia/Ukraine conflict, despite the massive government and corporate investments in renewable energy over the past three decades, traditional fossil fuel energy sources continue to play a key role in the global economy. The top six primary energy-producing states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and North Dakota — accounted for 55% of all of the primary energy produced in the United States. The Energy & Exploration constituents in the Landowner Portfolio together own or control nearly 19 million acres of land in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Below, we highlight several of the portfolio constituents.
EOG Resources (EOG) is an energy exploration company focused on crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. EOG owns or controls 3.9 million acres of land in North America, primarily across South Texas, New Mexico, and the Rocky Mountain regions.
Chevron Corporation (CVX) is one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies. Chevron owns or controls approximately 11.6 million acres of land in North America including 2.2 million acres in the Permian, 1.8 million acres in the Midland, and 327,000 acres in Colorado.
Meet The Constituents: Major Landowning REITs
A balanced and diversified land ownership strategy must also include high-value land in major population centers. REITs, in general, are the most "land-rich" public companies aside from homebuilders, and these major landowning REITs, in particular, own substantial plots of high-value land across industrial and commercial uses. The Landowning REIT constituents in the Landowner Portfolio together own or control approximately 65,000 acres of land near major U.S. population centers, diversified across various property types.
Below, we highlight several of the portfolio constituents.
Prologis (PLD) is the largest industrial REIT that owns approximately 1.0 billion square feet of warehouse space - the vast majority of which is located in the United States. We estimate that Prologis owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in North America - the most among any non-agriculture REIT.
Realty Income (O) is the largest net lease REIT that owns over 11,100 individual properties comprised of 210 million square feet. We estimate that Realty Income owns approximately 15,000 acres of land - tied for the second most among non-agriculture REITs. Triple net leases are functionally similar to ground leases whereby tenants are responsible for nearly all operating expenses in the United States.
Meet The Constituents: Mining & Mineral Resources
The U.S. mining industry consists of the search for, extraction, beneficiation, and processing of naturally occurring solid minerals from the earth. These mined minerals include coal, metals such as iron, copper, or zinc, and industrial minerals such as potash, limestone, and other crushed rocks. The United States has nearly 500,000 active mines and is one of the world's top five producers of dozens of industrial and precious metals including gold, copper, platinum, zinc, limestone, lead, and salt. Primarily located in the Western U.S., Nevada accounts for roughly half of all active U.S. mines. The Mining & Mineral Resources constituents in the Landowner Portfolio together own or control 17.5 million acres of land in the United States and Mexico.
Below, we highlight several of the portfolio constituents.
Newmont (NEM) is the world's largest gold mining company and among the largest producers of copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Newmont owns or controls approximately 15.5 million acres of land in total - comprised of approximately 10.0 million acres of land in North America.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is an American mining company that operates geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum. We estimate that Freeport owns or controls approximately 7.5 million acres of land in North America.
Meet The Constituents: Land Developers & Builders
Surely one must not forget the highest-value land is that which we live on. This part of the portfolio targets land that has been zoned and permitted for residential uses - primarily in high-value suburban areas. These publicly-traded homebuilders and land developers are the single-largest non-commercial landowners in the United States, and a growing share of total lot ownership has accrued to the largest builders in the country due to the challenging economics of home construction and the critical importance of scale. The Land Developers & Builders constituents in the Landowner Portfolio together own or control nearly 500,000 acres of land in the United States.
Below, we highlight several of the portfolio constituents.
D.R. Horton (DHI) is the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States. DHI owns or controls 551,400 residential lots in the United States. Using an average lot size of 1/3 acre, we estimate that DHI owns or controls approximately 165,000 acres of land in the United States.
St. Joe Company (JOE) is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. JOE owns 170,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida.
Takeaway: Introducing Landowner Portfolio
We've developed the “Landowner Portfolio" - a new custom strategy designed to capture the benefits and investment characteristics of land ownership. The strategy targets exposure to publicly-traded companies that own or control significant acreage of land across North America, diversified across regions and across distinct productive uses and is comprised of 18 companies that collectively own or control over 50 million acres of land across the United States - larger than the entire landmass of New England. Designed to "isolate" the benefits of land ownership, the portfolio has significant inflation-hedging characteristics, low correlations to stocks and bonds, and a healthy dividend yield.
Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE.
