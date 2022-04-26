damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). I last looked at GUT 8 months ago in August. I didn't like GUT at the time because over the long term it hadn't been covering the distribution. Between the poor long-term distribution coverage and the huge premium to NAV, I didn't see a bright future. The just completed rights offering was a very good opportunity to pick up shares at a significant discount to market price while also helping the fund to better cover its distributions.

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I see a CEF using its holdings much like a more mainstream company would use factories. The CEF uses its holding to produce cash, just like a company uses its factories to produce products that are then sold for cash.

I think it is a mistake to see the fund's NAV as the sole component of the fund's value, but rather I think it is more productive to look at a fund's ability to use its assets to generate cash. So while it can be bad if the fund is eroding NAV, it is the fund's ability to generate cash that is the true value. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series (published before March 27, 2022) here.

Gabelli Utility Trust

So how well did GUT do managing its portfolio over the last year? How much money did it earn?

The total return on NAV for the last 12 months was 8.64%. Not bad, but not exactly great either. But was it enough to cover the distributions? Let's first take a look at how the NAV did.

NAV declined by 5.53% over the last 12 months. That isn't so good. In order for the distributions to be covered, in most cases, NAV needs to be flat or grow. So, the decline in NAV is a bad sign. It isn't quite definitive, so we need to continue with the analysis. I will get some additional data on GUT from CEF Data.

It is a good sign that the distribution has been maintained at 5 cents a month since the distribution was cut by a penny way back at the end of 2010. However, much of the distribution over the last year has been designated as ROC. While having ROC in the distribution isn't always bad, it can be a sign of NAV erosion when the NAV is also decreasing.

Over the last 12 months, GUT has paid out $0.60 in distributions. Using the average NAV over the last 6 months, this works out to be a yield on NAV of 14.0%. If I use the higher peak NAV, $4.58, I calculate a yield on NAV of 13.1%. Unsurprisingly, both of these numbers are well above the total return on NAV of 8.64%. Given the declining NAV and the large portion of the distribution being ROC, I'd have been surprised to get any other result.

Looking at the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), we can see that GUT's NAV has significantly underperformed the index. Total return on NAV for GUT has also underperformed XLU (15.0% to 8.6%). It seems clear to me that GUT has been distributing more cash than it can generate and so is eroding NAV. This is a return to the long-term performance I predicted in my last look at GUT.

Long-Term Trends

While the performance of the fund over the last 12 months is important, lots of factors can make that short of a timespan be atypical. I like to look at the 3 years' past performance in judging how well management will do in the future. I think 3 years provides a good balance between consistency of performance and recentness of the data.

So how did GUT manage its portfolio over the last 3 years?

A Return on NAV of almost 29% is pretty good for a 3-year period. But just like the returns of a single year can be squandered by overpaying the distribution, so can the returns from this longer period. How did the fund's NAV do?

We need for the fund's NAV to be at least flat. And a 4.74% annual decline is not flat. The good news is that over the last 2 years NAV is up around 8%. So this decline might not be entirely due to NAV erosion.

It is good news that the 5 cents monthly distribution has been maintained for many years. It was cut back in 2011 by a penny. This makes it easy to calculate the total distributions paid over the last 3 years. So the $1.80 works out to be a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 40.92% or an average yearly yield of 13.64%. These numbers are well beyond the amount the fund's portfolio earned.

Let's take a look at GUT's portfolio performance compared to XLU.

So with active management and leverage, over the last 10 years, GUT management hasn't been able to beat the utility index. And that is in total return, if I look at the NAV the performance of GUT is significantly worse. I buy CEFs for income and I don't expect them to be perfectly efficient in turning capital gains into income, so how did GUT do at managing its portfolio versus some of its peers. Let's look at how it did against Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), both of which I own.

So both UTF and DNP do significantly better on a total return basis (and roughly match what the index was doing).

Looking at the distributions from GUT, I see the low drama that I want in a utility investment. The fund started paying monthly distributions in 2000, with a payment of 5 cents. In 2005, that was bumped a penny a month, but the distribution was returned to its original 5 cents a month starting in 2011.

Future Distribution Coverage

We can't buy stocks in the past, only now or in the future. So the future performance of a fund is the most important. The past is useful only in helping us understand what the future might hold. Since the fund has struggled to cover its distribution, we need to look at its holdings to see where better performance might be possible or even expected.

I don't see any surprises in GUT's asset allocations. The government bonds, and the new convertibles, are used to provide ballast for the portfolio. UTF does something similar with preferred shares. Depending on when the bonds and convertible securities were purchased (and their coupons) they could provide some modest drag to NAV as interest rates increase. But I'd be surprised to see anything game-changing (particularly since they total less than 20% of the portfolio.

No surprises in the sector allocations either. But also not a lot of room for improvement. Energy does have some growth potential, but I think much of it has already been realized with oil prices moving up over $100 a barrel. Utility prices also had a bit of a runup and are now seeing a bit of a pullback. So I don't see them providing a source for GUT to do better than it has over the last 3 years.

I am always willing to pay a reasonable amount to get good performance. And while the premium to NAV for GUT is down from its high (above 90%!!!), it is still some 65% premium. The question anyone thinking of investing in GUT should ask themselves is if the performance merits such a price? For me and my goals, I am very skeptical.

Impact Of Rights Offerings

GUT recently announced the completion of the rights offering they did this year. The offering was oversubscribed by more than the maximum shares the fund intended to issue. Unlike many rights offerings, the rights were actually transferable. And given that the price for shares under the offering was just $5.50, I can see why they were so attractive. Even after the rights offering pushed the market price of the stock down, it still trades at just over $7 a share, so the rights offering was a significant discount.

The share count will be increased by 1 share for every 7 outstanding despite the offering exceeding that amount by more than a factor of 2. And while $5.50 was a significant discount to market price, it is also a 31% premium to NAV. That makes the premium accretive to NAV. This offering should also significantly improve the fund's distribution coverage.

GUT has now done a rights offering both this year and last year (although last year's offering was actually originally scheduled for late 2020). In both cases, the fund added only 1 new share for every 7 outstanding. This is a lot smaller offering (relative to the size of the fund) than what other funds, like either of the Cornerstone funds (CLM) or (CRF) have done. These offerings do help the fund grow and better cover its distribution. And if you like GUT, they look to be a good way to add shares at price significantly better than the market offers. I expect if the large premium to NAV extends into next year we will see a rights offering then as well.

Conclusion

GUT is not fully covering its distribution. It has now twice in 2 years used a rights offering to increase NAV. I think there are better utility-based CEFs to put your money into. But if you are going to own GUT, I'd take full advantage of any future rights offering to add shares.