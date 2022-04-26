Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is an investment worth considering with U.S. inflation at its highest in 40 years. Simon Property group is down roughly 33% from pre-pandemic levels, yet is producing industry leading earnings, free cash flows, and dividend. Simon Property Group is more heavily reliant on debt; however, I believe the impressive cash flow generation is commensurate. Real estate is considered a great investment during times of high inflation, making Simon Property Group a great stock to consider.

((Note: All financial information is sourced from ycharts.com and SPG's FY21 annual report.)

REITs are strong investments amid inflation, here's why

Inflation is the measurement of the cost of goods and services over time. Inflation is also associated with the devaluing currency. REITs and real estate in general are considered strong investments during times of high inflation because the businesses aren't capital intensive. For example, tech or auto businesses are constantly in need of raw materials. These businesses spend billions every quarter on microchips, plastic, fabrics, metals, and various other items to build their products. When inflation is high, these businesses will experience significant cost pressure as the products they need to run their businesses become more expensive. As margins and earnings are squeezed, investors begin to look for alternative investments. REITs and real estate investments don't operate off a continual stream of inventoried products that are increasing in price during high inflation. They also don't need to buy additional properties when it's not financially feasible. Simon Property Group is particularly attractive in this area, as it's already the largest REIT in the country by market cap. Additionally, Simon Property Group's weighted average interest rate on its mortgages is 2.86%. Simon Property Group has $23.365 billion in mortgages secured at a fixed interest rate of 2.99% and $1.956 billion in mortgages with variable interest rates at 1.22% at the end of FY21. This means over 92% of Simon Property Group's secured debt is fixed at a highly favorable rate of 2.99%. For those not familiar with the real estate industry, a 2.99% fixed rate on investment property is extremely low. I am a loan officer by day, so I can say this confidently. This means Simon Property Group is shielded from both inflationary cost pressure and rising interest rates.

Simon Property Group is outshining REIT peers

Simon Property Group is producing extremely favorable results for investors interested in REITs. Let's look at Simon Property Group's earnings, free cash flow, cash from operations, P/FCF ratio, and dividend yield compared to Kimco (KIM) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), two of Simon Property Group's largest competitors.

FY21 Earnings Per Share: SPG: $6.84, up 90.53% from FY20. KIM: $1.60, down 29% from FY20. FRT: $3.26, up 101% from FY20.

FY21 Free Cash Flow Per Share: SPG: $9.463, up 58.56% from FY20. KIM: $1.21, down 11.5% from FY20: FRT: $0.3986, up from a ($1.748) loss in FY20.

FY21 Cash from Operations: SPG: $3.637 billion, up 56.29% from FY20. KIM: $618.88 million, up 4.91% from FY20. FRT: $471.35 million, up 27.41% from FY20.

Price to Free Cash Flow: SPG: 13.34. KIM: 21.18. FRT: 302.54.

Dividend Yield: SPG: 5.94%. KIM: 2.73%. FRT: 3.54%.



This data clearly shows that Simon Property Group is a cash cow compared to its most competitive peers. Simon Property Group is also trading at an appreciably lower P/FCF ratio and providing a much stronger dividend.

Simon Property Group appears undervalued at current market prices

Simon Property Group looks quite favorable at current market prices. The stock is down roughly 33% from pre-pandemic highs and is inflation resistant by nature as previously mentioned. Simon Property Group's EPS are up over 90% from FY20 and free cash flow per share is up over 58% from FY20. When it comes to valuation, Simon Property group is trading at a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a P/FCF ratio of 13.34. I would generally say these metrics don't point to an undervalued REIT, however, when looking at cash flows from investing the picture gets better. Simon Property Group has invested $5.608 billion in the last three years, with $3.978 billion alone in FY20. Simon Property Group acquired Taubman Centers, Inc for $3.6 billion, which comprised of 26 super-regional shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Even with massive investments, earnings and free cash flows continued to grow at high double-digit rates. Simon Property Group's weighted average interest rates on its mortgages sits at 2.86%, weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 6.1%, and return on capital invested (ROIC) came in at 7.58% in FY21. This means after three consecutive years of capital-intensive investment Simon Property Group is still returning at a higher rate than its cost of capital.

Simon Property Group is trading well below industry peers' valuation metrics. The company is providing a dividend yielding close to 6% with more than enough free cash flow to cover. The Taubman acquisition has appeared to prove well for investors as bottom-line growth was very impressive one year following. Another aspect that I find most impressive with real estate intensive companies is the value of the assets compared to how they're represented on the books. Essentially all of Simon Property Group's assets are in the form of real estate. Real Estate appreciates in value, yet on the books these assets are depreciated. This means the equity in companies that hold large real estate portfolios is often far higher than what is shown. This can be clearly seen with Simon Property Group's acquisition of the Taubman Centers. Simon Property Group paid a 51% premium on the closing price of the Taubman Centers stock on 02/07/2020. That premium is related to the fact that the real estate purchased is worth far more than what is represented on the books. The same is true for Simon Property Group.

In short, I think Simon Property Group is trading roughly 35% - 50% below the intrinsic value of the company. The median P/FCF ratio of the company over the last five years is 18. Should Simon Property Group retrace back to its median P/FCF ratio it would be trading around $170.33 per share, representing 35% upside. Taking the true value of Simon Property Group's real estate, bottom-line growth, inflation resistant nature, and high dividend into account, I believe shares should be valued closer to $190 per share.

Risks associated with a Simon Property Group investment

Simon Property Group primarily owns commercial retail properties. With consumers moving business to ecommerce giants like Amazon (AMZN), malls and brick-and-mortar retailers have flown into some staunch headwinds. Many believe brick-and-mortar retail is a dying industry, raising concerns for active and prospective REIT investors. While brick-and-mortar retail may not be what it once was, I personally believe the real estate owned will remain highly valuable. Whether the real estate is used for malls or fulfillment centers, REITs properties will likely continue to be lucrative. Nevertheless, it's worth mentioning that brick-and-mortar storefronts and malls are the heart of Simon Property Group's business. Any hindrances to them would not bode well for Simon Property Group. It's up to the investor to determine the amount of risk they see in this area. It's also worth noting that Simon Property Group's FY21 outlet occupancy rate was 93.4% and The Mills occupancy rate was 97.6%.

Inflation may not be a direct risk to REITs like Simon Property Group, but adverse outcomes could still occur. Shopping malls are comprised of apparel companies like Macy's, Express, Forever 21, etc. Depending on how bad inflation gets we may see consumers buying next to nothing. When the dollar becomes weak, consumers will pay for food and bills. However, I would argue apparel is the next necessity in line. While restaurants and vacations may be cut out of the budget, clothing and shoes likely won't be. It's also worth mentioning that inflationary cutbacks could cause storefronts renting mall space from the likes of Simon Property Group could close doors if necessary. This is without question a risk worth considering. However, I believe storefront retailers would prefer to pay rent and take reductions in profit before closing shop. Again, this is another discretionary risk that investors must evaluate.

Overall, REITs have experienced some turmoil amid ecommerce growth and the pandemic. Some investors believe brick-and-mortar businesses will not last long and some think they will be fine. I personally believe brick-and-mortar storefronts will never be as big as they were, but I don't believe malls will become a thing of the past. I also don't believe the lack of malls or brick-and-mortar storefronts will adversely affect REITs like Simon Property Group regardless. Real has and always will be valuable and utilized in one way or another.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simon Property Group appears to be a solid investment option amid the high inflation we're seeing. The company's stock is still down from the pandemic and concerns over the viability of brick-and-mortar businesses because of ecommerce. Simon Property Group has produced impressive earnings and free cash flow figures and is trading well below its top competitors in terms of valuation metrics. Its dividend is yielding close to 6% with more than enough cash flow to cover. Simon Property Group's real estate is extremely valuable, and its Taubman acquisition proves the company knows how to utilize capital in the best interest of shareholders as seen by FY21's financial results. REITs have proven to be great investments during high inflation, and Simon Property Group is a prime choice at current market levels.