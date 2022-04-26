Kira-Yan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Meta's (NASDAQ:FB) core digital advertising business is struggling for (user and revenue) growth due to multiple issues, including, but not limited to -

IDFA changes (from Apple (AAPL)) adversely affecting Facebook's targeting capabilities (lower ROI for advertisers)

Increased competition from rivals such as Alphabet ( GOOG ), Amazon ( AMZN ), TikTok (ByteDance), and Snapchat ( SNAP )

GOOG AMZN SNAP Lower Ad demand on the back of weak macro environment: multi-decade high inflation coupled with supply chain issues.

Despite all these challenges, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly obsessed with Metaverse, and that's all he wants to talk about with employees. Some critics are speculating that Mark has lost touch with reality, but his track record is spectacular, and there's no reason to believe that he can't win in the metaverse. If and when AR/VR devices disrupt mobile phones, Mark wants Meta to be a gatekeeper in this next generation of consumer hardware. When the metaverse scales up, Meta won't be at the mercy of today's gatekeepers, i.e., Apple, Google, and Microsoft. In my view, Mark's bet on the metaverse is risky, but if it pays off, Meta could be the most valuable company on this planet. While Mark's bet on the metaverse may or may not work, the core business is incredibly powerful. Mark is a brilliant 37-year-old CEO who happens to own ~17% of Meta, and I firmly believe that his incentives are strongly aligned with the company's shareholders.

As noise continues to swerve around Meta, the social media behemoth remains a cash printing machine. In 2022, Meta is projected to rake in revenues of $130B+ with an EPS of ~$12.50. Trading at just 15x forward-P/E, Meta is a no-brainer buy, especially when we factor in the company's buyback program. Over the next decade, Meta could easily reduce its share count by 30-35% via stock buybacks. The setup in Meta looks eerily similar to Apple and Microsoft from the early 2010s. And we know how well these tech titans have performed for their investors over the last decade. Buying companies with robust free cash flow generation and rock-solid balance sheets at depressed valuation multiples is my favorite playbook. And Meta fits right in.

Meta is deeply undervalued, and it is a no-brainer buy. However, Meta's stock is in a vicious downtrend, and it is only fair to contemplate if one should buy the stock here or wait for a better entry point. Let's take a look at the technicals.

Meta's Technical Chart Is Awful; The Stock Is Broken

Meta's stock topped out at ~$384 in early September 2021. Since then, Meta's stock price has more than halved, and despite being oversold for quite a while, the recent price action is still very much bearish and indicative of further weakness going into a tricky earnings report tomorrow. After staging a bounce off its recent lows (~$180-$182) in late March, the stock failed at its 10-day EMA.

During this vicious downtrend, Meta's stock has consistently tested the lower end of Bollinger bands, and that level is standing at $133. Is Meta's stock headed to the $130s after its earnings? I don't know how the market would react to Meta's earnings report; however, if it is anything like Netflix's (NFLX) report, nothing is off the table.

Furthermore, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system rates Meta at hold with a score of 3.01. While Meta scores an A+ on profitability (due to its best-in-class gross and net profit margins), it has a D+ rating on growth (slowdown), momentum (bearish price action), and earnings revisions (downward).

Then, Why Buy Now?

Well, if you are a short-term-oriented trader, don't bother buying Meta here. However, if you are a long-term-oriented investor, Meta offers a spectacular entry point. In its ten-year history as a public company, Meta's stock has pulled back by more than 15% from its highs on 12 separate occasions, with its 14-day RSI also hitting 30 (oversold territory), and every dip has proven to be a rewarding buy for investors.

Meta's stock chart is filled with sharp drops and V-shaped rallies, and while Meta looks down in the dumps at this moment in time, it could stage a sharp reversal in the coming months and quarters as temporary headwinds subside, and price recalibrates to business fundamentals.

A weak macro environment (high inflation and supply chain issues) is adversely impacting digital ad spending, and Meta could face the worst of it as it is still struggling to deliver ROI metrics for advertisers post IDFA changes from Apple (Meta's ad-targeting capabilities are hampered). While I hope to hear some positive updates during the Q1 earnings call, Facebook's management has already outlined that this may be a long process. Also, I would be looking out for commentary on competitive pressures and Reels engagement and monetization. Meta is set to lose users in Q1, with the company banned from Russia. If the numbers fall below the market's expectations, we could be in for a repeat of Netflix. I am not calling for a 40% decline here, but a 20-25% drop down to $130s is very much on the table. On the flip side, if Meta delivers a strong set of numbers and provides a positive outlook for the rest of 2022, I think we could just as easily bounce from current levels up to $250 (remember, we are firmly in the oversold territory). I will be sharing an earnings review for Facebook on Thursday or Friday, so keep an eye out for that note.

Concluding Thoughts

Meta's business fundamentals remain strong despite temporary headwinds. While the metaverse bet could be a hit or miss, Meta's social media assets are under-monetized cash cows that could continue to grow revenues (and earnings) at a brisk pace for years to come. At just 13x P/E, Meta could deliver robust shareholder returns over the next decade via its capital return program, just like Apple did over the last decade.

Technically, Meta's stock is broken, and the downtrend may continue in the near term. However, if you are a long-term investor, Meta is currently experiencing one of the deepest pullbacks in its ten-year history as a public company. Meta's stock is deeply undervalued, and despite the lack of a clear near-term catalyst for a re-rating higher, I like the risk/reward on offer (as a long-term investor). When secular-growth businesses like Meta go on sale - to such an extent that their price and fundamentals get detached - long-term-oriented investors can generate significant alpha with relatively low risk. Today, Meta is a no-brainer buy. Yes, it could fall more after earnings, but I am a buyer here, and I will buy more if it were to dip lower. At BTM, we use DCA plans to build positions, and that's what I am doing with Meta.

Key Takeaway: I rate Meta Platforms (FB) a strong buy at $185.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.