Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is only a couple of days away from reporting fiscal Q2 results for the period ended March 2022. I believe that the pre-earnings setup is favorable for Apple for a couple of key reasons: (1) expectations for the quarter seem too conservative, and (2) the stock heads into earnings week discounted 9% relative to the near-peak levels reached in late March.

Of course, it is hard to tell for sure what could happen to share price in the day or week following earnings day, or what factors (positive or negative) will drive investor sentiment the most. But below, I explain why Apple is at least likely to top analyst expectations. I believe that owning the stock ahead of earnings, provided that it is intended to be held over the long run, is a good idea.

Where Wall Street stands

First, let's take a look at Wall Street's expectations of Apple's fiscal Q2 performance. As informed by Seeking Alpha, consensus revenue growth estimates are currently just short of 5%. Meanwhile, EPS is projected to grow by an even less impressive 2%.

I suspect that the modest numbers are reflective of a few key concerns: (1) tough 2021 comps, after Apple delivered outstanding top-line growth of 54% last year, (2) supply chain problems that limit Apple's ability to meet demand for certain products, and (3) economic growth deceleration in certain parts of the world, including China.

iPhone should drive the beat

The iPhone, not unlike other key segments, will be up against very hard comparisons. The business produced revenue growth of more than 65% this time last year. Can Apple top its outstanding, and maybe atypical, pandemic-era performance? I believe that it will, and that the iPhone will be instrumental in pushing revenues above expectations.

The iPhone 13 has proven to be one of the most successful of Apple's product launches ever. Not only are the product features compelling, but this model was the first equipped with new cellular technology to be unveiled without delays ahead of a holiday season. In part because of meaningful pent-up demand that had accumulated since well before the COVID-19 crisis, the iPhone 13 has become a success.

Then, there is the iPhone SE. The lower-end model has not been much of a needle mover, but this time could be different. First, the inexpensive device is equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip and handles 5G speeds — finally, a great Apple smartphone for less than $500 that can appeal to price-sensitive consumers and those in emerging markets. Second, the March 8 launch compared to no new SE device launched in 2021 means two to three weeks of very favorable comps in the post-holiday quarter.

Canalys has already provided some insight on the performance of the iPhone segment. According to the research company, Apple was a rare winner in a smartphone market that saw shipments drop by 11% YOY in the first three months of 2022. Between 7% higher shipments in the quarter and what I expect to be another increase in ASP (average selling price), I project iPhone revenues to rise 12% this quarter — the annualized equivalent of 9% since Q2 of 2018.

Other highlights of the quarter

The iPhone still accounts for nearly half of Apple's total revenues, but other segments should also perform well and make a difference. The first is the Mac, at nearly 10% of fiscal 2021 sales.

The Mac business is also faced with very tough comps, as growth this time last year reached a mindboggling 70% (or about 16% annualized since 2018). To beat the strong performance of 2021, Apple will take advantage of its competitive position. According to IDC, Apple managed to grow PC shipments in the first three months by 4%, despite the broad industry having experienced 5% contraction. Gartner saw Apple perform even better, as the company shipped nearly 9% more Mac devices in the quarter ended in March.

Given the solid lineup of Macs, some of which equipped with the state-of-the-art ARM-based M1 Ultra and its close cousins, I also expect to see an increase in ASP in this segment. Therefore, revenue growth of 10% would not surprise me this time.

Lastly, services are likely to come in as strong as the business has for the past many quarters. The segment has produced consistent revenue growth of no less than 14% in the past three years, at an average of 22%. The recurring revenue nature of the segment gives me confidence that another 20% jump in revenues here is not out of question, although I expect the number to be even a bit higher.

Because services growth is likely to be more robust than products growth in fiscal Q2, profitability is likely to benefit from the mix shift towards the former. I estimate that Apple will manage to expand gross margin by 40 basis points YOY on the revenue blend alone, plus a bit more on gains of scale — possibly offset, in part, by higher costs of procurement.

All taken into account, I expect revenues and diluted EPS to grow by 7% and 10%, respectively, topping Wall Street's expectations and renewing investors' confidence in the tech giant.

Valuations slightly de-risked

To be clear, there are certainly risks to my projections. I think that the iPad, faced with impressive 79% comps and without a recent device launch to support demand, could disappoint. Also, wearables and home may continue to suffer from supply chain disruptions, which caused segment revenue growth to dip from more than 20% between the 2020 holiday and fiscal Q3 of last year to less than 15% in the past two quarters.

But at least, Apple stock heads into earnings day de-risked. While valuations are nowhere near historical lows (see chart below), at least AAPL has pulled back from the $3 trillion market cap that it nearly reached in late March.

At a next-year P/E of 25 times and PEG (P/E divided by long-term EPS growth) at around 2.5 times, Apple is not a steal. However, I think that it makes sense to own this stock heading into earnings, as I think that the Cupertino-based company will impress once again.