Are U.S. Gasoline Retail Prices Linked To Brent Or WTI?

Gasoline market fundamentals pointing to an expensive summer. However, even before the summer high demand season, local US gasoline prices have risen to historic levels. The US gasoline retail prices average has exceeded $4 per gallon. This is equivalent to $168 per barrel, as there are 42 gallons in a barrel of oil. Yet, oil prices are still hovering around $100 per barrel, being very inelastic to the surge in petroleum refined products prices. The last time US gasoline retail prices reached that level was in 2008, when oil was at its all-time of more than $147 a barrel.

In October 2014, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised this question in a study with a title: "What Drives U.S. Gasoline Prices?"

In 2014, EIA provided analysis that considered the impact of rising domestic light crude oil production (US shale oil) on the price that US consumers pay for gasoline and provided a framework to consider how changes to existing US crude oil export restrictions might affect gasoline prices. The study has warned from removing the ban on US crude oil exports that took place end of 2015. EIA has addressed the rapidly growing US gasoline exports that grew rapidly to more distant markets, including Africa and, during the winter months, Asia.

EIA has stated that US gasoline consumption average was 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and the average retail price of gasoline was $3.58 per gallon in 2013.

The EIA analysis took into account regional and global gasoline supply/demand balances and arbitrage, as well as how the competitive advantage of US Gulf Coast (USGC) refineries is changing the dynamics of US regional and global gasoline pricing. Also, it considered the relationship between US spot gasoline prices and international and domestic spot crude oil prices, as represented by Brent and WTI. EIA also considered the increases in US exports of gasoline into the global market while demand is declining in Europe, adding to its gasoline oversupply - as excess European gasoline competed with increased exports from the United States.

The EIA analysis focused back then on the interrelationship of US and worldwide gasoline prices and the extent to which global gasoline prices were important in determining US gasoline prices. EIA found that Brent crude oil prices are more important than WTI crude oil prices as a determinant of US gasoline prices in all four regions studied, including the Midwest.

EIA concluded that the effect that a relaxation of current limitations on US crude oil exports would have on US gasoline prices would likely depend on its effect on international crude oil prices, such as Brent, rather than its effect on domestic crude prices. The WTI crude oil price lost much of its power to explain changes in US gasoline prices after 2010, when its differential to Brent crude became wider and more volatile. The Brent crude oil price lost very little of its power to explain changes in US gasoline prices in the post-2010 period.

Prior to 2014, US refineries were processing more sour crude than the light sweet crude (shale), hence they were comfortable with the crude diet with more sour crude grades than the light sweet crude grades. Also, at that time, WTI was higher than Brent amid US gasoline exports from Europe to the US, as neither was there US shale oil, nor was the US ban on US crude oil removed, which has inverted the situation: meaning that WTI-related gasoline is moving from the US to Europe now.

As for the price Brent / WTI price spread, according to the EIA, Brent went higher than WTI around 2011, and that was the confirmation of the US exporting gasoline to Europe. This isn’t the case anymore because US is exporting more gasoline to Europe now, unlike the end of last century during the Atlantic Basin gasoline imports from Europe to the US East coast.

The ultimate question remains, will the return of the ban on US crude oil exports alleviate US gasoline retail prices? Will the limitation of the US gasoline exports to Europe and Asia help to alleviate the surge in the US retail gasoline prices?

The inelasticity in crude oil / refined products prices has clearly applied to the US gasoline prices, and this has been further intensified by the unrelated surge in gasoline retail prices vs. crude oil prices, while the removal of ban on US crude oil exports now has much less impact on the global market dynamics.

US oil consumption has returned and might have already exceeded the pre-pandemic level, while US oil production is still below it. Some market participants have attributed the widening spread between the US and diesel and gasoline prices to refiners maximizing diesel runs. However, the strong demand and low inventories along with the higher ethanol prices (US gasoline is mixed with 10% ethanol) have contributed to high US retail gasoline prices.

EIA reported gasoline consumption has averaged around 8.6 million bpd in January-March 2022. In the same period, demand averaged 8.1 million bpd in 2021, 8.8 million bpd in 2020, and 8.9 million bpd in 2019.

It might be imprecise to completely blame the current US administration for the surge in gasoline prices, though policies need to provide certainty and improved predictability, but this isn’t a short-term framework.

It might be also imprecise to completely blame the Ukraine crisis for the impact on fuel prices globally, as petroleum product prices had started to escalate beforehand. Although it is still too early to tell for summertime fundamentals.

Even before the Ukrainian crisis, global gasoline retail prices were already elevated because of low inventories. Gasoline prices have further increased because gasoline inventories have been below their five-year average due to low refining production rates and increasing demand. Gasoline consumption increased 9% between 2020 and 2021 due to rising employment and increased willingness to travel.

EIA has reported 4.5% closure of the United States' refining capacity to a total of 18.1 million bpd since the start of 2021. The number of US refineries went down to 129 refineries, down from 135 operable refineries listed at the beginning of 2020, which largely reflect the impact of responses to COVID-19 on the US refining sector.

The underinvestment in oil upstream and downstream projects might lead to a catastrophic shortage in oil supplies petroleum refined products in the medium term, as supply might not keep up with demand growth amid the economic growth and the demographics developments. So far, much of the produced oil has not compensated for the decrease in oil investment.

The massively depressed CAPEX spending will lead to the fact that supplies might not keep up with the strong demand rebound that is risen much faster than the consensus has assumed. When consensus shifts on the demand side, it won’t take long for investors to connect with a constrained supply side. Global spare capacity is limited, which will explode oil prices, while oil is definitely irreplaceable. Refineries closures will also send petroleum refined products prices skyrocketing.

It will be interesting to see enormous funds for the newly built refineries. It will also be interesting to see how the global refining capacity will respond to the upcoming high gasoline demand season this summer.