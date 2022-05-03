svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Remember your working years? For some of you, that was decades ago. For many, it was yesterday. Working 5 to 7 days a week, 7-12 hours a day, we spend a massive percentage of our lives working. Even if you are lucky enough to be one of those who love your job, the chance to relax and unwind is important. That may be hitting the course for a round of golf on the weekend or going out for a nice dinner with that special someone.

For many, the relaxing feeling of falling into a comfy chair gives us that sense of "aaahhh" we enjoy after a hard workday. Add in a cold beverage of your choice, and it can be a winning combination.

I remember watching Friends as it aired on TV. At one point, Chandler and Joey get La-Z-Boy chairs and loved sitting in them. In one episode, they strived to spend an entire day in their chairs without leaving that realm of comfort and relaxation, hilarity ensues.

After decades of hard, honest work, I can confidently say that we want our retirement years to be ones of comfort. You may find it hiking your favorite trail or riding your favorite horse, but in the end, you are achieving comfort after years of toil.

To achieve this level of comfort, I invest in income. I worked hard. Now it is time for my money to work equally hard to allow me to relax in retirement. I won't stand for lazy money sitting loafing around on the couch, nor will I settle for measly 1-3% dividends.

So, what am I buying recently to keep my portfolio winning the fight to achieve a comfort-filled retirement? Let's take a look.

Pick #1: PDO - Yield 9%

When interest rates go up, Wall Street sells fixed income. The whole dynamic makes sense in a way. Investors will reason that U.S. Treasuries are "risk-free". If the U.S. government ever defaults on Treasuries, you don't have to worry about your portfolio because pretty much everything is worthless. Picking bonds becomes moot if the full faith and credit of the U.S. government become as meaningful as the full faith and credit of my dog.

So, investors reason that bonds should trade at a "spread" to U.S. Treasuries, and that spread reflects the risk. If 10-year Treasuries are 1% and a 10-year corporate bond is 3%, the 2% extra return reflects the extra risk for investing in a corporation that might default as opposed to taking the 1% guaranteed return. So, if the 10-year Treasury goes to 3%, then the same corporate bond should be priced to yield around 5% because investors will still want that extra 2% to compensate for the risk. To yield more, bond prices have to come down. Reality is a lot messier, but you can see the logic.

On the other hand, PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is yielding 9% from its regular dividend and last year paid a large special dividend. Investors can expect to receive an 9% yield and maybe even more. Are you seriously going to sell something yielding over 8% with an upside to buy a U.S. Treasury yielding under 3%? I wouldn't. The higher the yield is, the less it makes sense to sell in a rising rate environment.

In the short term, the market doesn't differentiate. Rates are rising, Wall Street sells all fixed income. So, when rates are rising, I love to buy PIMCO. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has been my favorite go-to for many years. PDO is a younger fund, it doesn't have the track record that PTY has. However, it has the same managers and a very similar investment balance.

PDO invests in mortgages, commercial mortgages, high yield corporate credit, and non-USD bonds among other investments. PIMCO uses its size and superior research abilities to take advantage of "special" situations that cause the price of bonds to be much lower than the value of the assets supporting the bonds. You will often find PIMCO buying where others fear to tread. For example, when others were dumping mortgages during the housing meltdown, PIMCO was a buyer. Buying up mortgages for very cheap prices from distressed sellers.

PDO has about 34% of its portfolio maturing within the next year. Meaning that it will be able to actively reinvest at higher interest rates.

This will increase PDO's interest income and support its generous dividend. Unlike its sister funds, PDO is trading at a discount to NAV. This is likely due to its much shorter track record having IPO'd in 2021. Investors can enjoy a higher yield, while also seeing the price rise as book value recovers and the discount to NAV becomes a premium.

When PIMCO funds are on sale, buy them.

Pick #2: ATAX - Yield 7.8%

Inflation is everywhere, and apartment rents are no exception. In a high-inflation environment, you want to own real estate where rent is renegotiated regularly.

This is a benefit for America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) lending business - their borrowers are landlords and borrowers making more money from the properties are not likely to default! But the real windfall is in ATAX's "Vantage" properties. These are properties that ATAX teamed up with a developer to build apartment buildings. They build them, rent out 90%+ of the units and then sell the apartment to investors.

ATAX decided not to sell any properties in 2020. They continued construction but decided the market wasn't good enough to sell. In 2021, they sold three properties as real estate strengthened resulting in a $0.08 special dividend ($0.24 adjusting for the split). This year, they have five properties ready to be sold and another 7 under construction. The first property sale of the year resulted in a massive gain that contributed $0.20/unit to CAD ($0.60 split-adjusted) on its own.

ATAX's pipeline of Vantage properties is overflowing, thanks to them holding back on selling in 2020. Now, they are ready to sell and realize gains!

Before COVID, ATAX had a regular dividend that paid out both net income from its lending and gains from the sale of the Vantage properties, trying to get the lumpy gains from sales to "average out". This forced ATAX to cut the distribution in 2020 when it decided not to sell and rely solely on the more regular lending income to fund the distribution. Last year, ATAX opted for issuing a special distribution at year-end to pay out the gains from the Vantage properties.

We don't know if ATAX will opt to raise the regular distribution, or pay out a hefty special at year-end, but they are selling apartments in a very hot real estate market. If the profits realized on Vantage at Murfreesboro are any indication of what we can expect from the other 3 to 4 properties that ATAX will likely sell this year, we are looking at collecting a lot of distributions!

Note: ATAX is a partnership that issues a K-1. A portion of ATAX's distribution is tax-exempt, so it is best held in a taxable account.

ATAX reports earnings on May 5th, before market opening.

Conclusion

With PDO and ATAX, we can enjoy large sums of income from well-run firms. Both have promising futures to allow their income to keep flowing and even grow in the future. While they are hard at work earning you income, you can be busy relaxing or enjoying your daily life!

I don't want portfolio management to be your full-time job unless you enjoy it as much as I do. This is one reason why I do not constantly trade in and out of securities trying to time the market or be the world's best trader. I am an income investor. I buy great dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices, often when others are panicking and selling, and I hold them for long periods. When volatility strikes, I add or hold. When opportunities arise to adjust my portfolio, I do so only after great consideration.

This allows me more time to enjoy my family and my hobbies, and allows me to reply to your great comments, something I feel is important as an author. I want the same level of comfort and relaxation for you in your portfolio and in your retirement.

You can do this. I believe in you.