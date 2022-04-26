Rotten Revisions: Stocks To Avoid With EPS Downward Revisions
Summary
- Watch out below! These stocks are reporting this week and they have Quant SELL recommendations based upon their poor fundamentals and factor grades.
- Along with poor quant ratings, Wall Street analysts have been increasingly turning negative on the earnings outlook for these stocks.
- With market volatility, ballooning inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical concerns sweeping the globe, many companies do not possess the fundamentals to endure this climate.
- We have several stocks that are underperforming their benchmarks and should be avoided based upon poor SA Quant Revisions Grades and downward EPS Revisions by analysts.
- Notably, each of these stocks has been downgraded by analysts in the last 90 days.
Warning: Beaten Down Stocks!
Take a deep breath. Stocks with negative earnings tend to underperform, and we have the tools and Factor Grades that can equip you to watch out for stocks with poor ratings and that have sell recommendations. Factor Grades provide investors with an instant characterization of each stock relative to the sector. Overall, Factor Grades make it easy to find or rule out stocks based on your investment criteria. The Revisions grade is a measurement of timeliness. It provides an instant picture of the amount of up or downward earnings estimates revisions from analysts compared to other stocks in the sector. Here are the stocks reporting this week for April 26th, 27th, 28th, and 29th with Sell ratings, poor SA Quant Ratings Revisions grades (D+ through F), and downward analysts' earnings estimate revisions. We call the stocks with multiple downward revisions our Rotten Revisions. Heed the warnings!
What Are EPS Revisions?
Earnings Per Share or EPS is a company’s net profit divided by outstanding shares. Investing based on professional analyst’s EPS revisions is a strategy that involves picking stocks deemed to have a higher quantity of upwardly revised estimates than the average of the sector or that of historical levels. Companies with a higher quantity of revisions are viewed as having faster than expected earnings growth compared to their sector. Companies that possess a more downward revised estimates are viewed as having poor expected earnings. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings measures analysts' revisions on a daily basis. As evidenced in the image below, one can see the history of the stock EVR’s daily EPS revisions and how downward analyst estimates resulted in lower EPS Revision Grades.
SA Quant Ratings’ EPS Revisions Grades Measure Analysts Revisions DAILY
Let us dive into this week’s first set of companies set to announce earnings on 4/26/22. The chart below provides the name of the stock, its ticker symbol, its price at the time we wrote this article, the number of EPS up and down revisions, and our overall quant rating summary.
4/26/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions
4/27/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions
4/28/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions
4/29/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions
Conclusion
There are a number of stocks that carry negative analyst ratings, poor fundamentals, lag in their sectors, and will likely perform poorly. Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings’ Sell Recommendations below have underperformed the S&P 500 for more than a decade using quantitative data. In this environment, we strive to select stocks that will perform well, while also highlighting the worst performers.
The Sell warnings are based on our Quant Ratings, a systematic quantitative model which generates Seeking Alpha's Sell ratings. For information about Quant Ratings, backtesting and its limitations, please read more here.
