Marco_Bonfanti/iStock via Getty Images

Warning: Beaten Down Stocks!

Take a deep breath. Stocks with negative earnings tend to underperform, and we have the tools and Factor Grades that can equip you to watch out for stocks with poor ratings and that have sell recommendations. Factor Grades provide investors with an instant characterization of each stock relative to the sector. Overall, Factor Grades make it easy to find or rule out stocks based on your investment criteria. The Revisions grade is a measurement of timeliness. It provides an instant picture of the amount of up or downward earnings estimates revisions from analysts compared to other stocks in the sector. Here are the stocks reporting this week for April 26th, 27th, 28th, and 29th with Sell ratings, poor SA Quant Ratings Revisions grades (D+ through F), and downward analysts' earnings estimate revisions. We call the stocks with multiple downward revisions our Rotten Revisions. Heed the warnings!

What Are EPS Revisions?

Earnings Per Share or EPS is a company’s net profit divided by outstanding shares. Investing based on professional analyst’s EPS revisions is a strategy that involves picking stocks deemed to have a higher quantity of upwardly revised estimates than the average of the sector or that of historical levels. Companies with a higher quantity of revisions are viewed as having faster than expected earnings growth compared to their sector. Companies that possess a more downward revised estimates are viewed as having poor expected earnings. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings measures analysts' revisions on a daily basis. As evidenced in the image below, one can see the history of the stock EVR’s daily EPS revisions and how downward analyst estimates resulted in lower EPS Revision Grades.

SA Quant Ratings’ EPS Revisions Grades Measure Analysts Revisions DAILY

EVR Stock EPS Revisions (4/1 to 4/25) (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Let us dive into this week’s first set of companies set to announce earnings on 4/26/22. The chart below provides the name of the stock, its ticker symbol, its price at the time we wrote this article, the number of EPS up and down revisions, and our overall quant rating summary.

4/26/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions

4/26/22: Stocks with Multiple EPS Down Revisions (SA Excel File) 4/26/22 Rotten Revisions Quant Scores (Seeking Alpha Premium)

4/27/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions

4/27/22 Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions (Seeking Alpha Premium) 4/27/22 Rotten Revisions Quant Scores (Seeking Alpha Premium)

4/28/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions

4/28/22 Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions (SA Excel File) 4/28/22 Rotten Revisions Quant Score (Seeking Alpha Premium)

4/29/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions

4/29/22: Stocks With Multiple EPS Down Revisions (SA Excel File) 4/29/22 Rotten Revisions Quant Score (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Conclusion

There are a number of stocks that carry negative analyst ratings, poor fundamentals, lag in their sectors, and will likely perform poorly. Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings’ Sell Recommendations below have underperformed the S&P 500 for more than a decade using quantitative data. In this environment, we strive to select stocks that will perform well, while also highlighting the worst performers.

Seeking Alpha Sell Recommendations vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha Premium)

The Sell warnings are based on our Quant Ratings, a systematic quantitative model which generates Seeking Alpha's Sell ratings. For information about Quant Ratings, backtesting and its limitations, please read more here.