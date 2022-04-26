wangmando/iStock via Getty Images

As always, we are back to report on one of our favourite companies, Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY). Just to give our readers a brief recap we strongly affirm that the Swiss pharmaceutical giant is a world leader in R&D and new drug development and its strong track record will help to offset margin erosion and biosimilar competition.

Roche Q1 Results

As we already pointed out, Roche Group recorded revenues in the first quarter of 2022 up by more than 10% to CHF 16.44 billion against CHF 14.93 billion for the same period last year. A result that beat analyst consensus by 3%. This was mainly driven by increased demand in the United States for rapid antigenic tests from COVID-19 and the good performance of drugs such as Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) and Hemlibra (hemophilia). For the year-end, Roche also confirmed that it expects a reduction in turnover from COVID-19 tests.

Roche 2022 sales outlook (Q1 Results)

Looking at the details, coronavirus tests generated CHF 1.9 billion in top-line revenue. Sales were up 59% year-over-year in North America. In total, what used to be Roche's Achilles heel, i.e, the diagnostics division, contributed to CHF 5.3 billion in turnover - a +24% year-over-year. There are major implications here, on one hand, Roche is stating that " after a strong first quarter, a significant decline in COVID-19-related testing expected", whereas, on the other hand, the head Thomas Schinecker said that the diagnostic division will help the group to sell molecular test equipment for other diseases expecting "a positive long-term impact".

What we have always liked is shown in a simple graph below.

Group sales +11% driven by both divisions (Q1 Results)

Conclusion

The company's 2022 guidance is reiterated. The company forecasts a stable to low single-digit increase in top-line sales, an acceleration of operating profits and a growth in dividends. As for the research and development departments, Roche will have to deal with the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: 20-30% of the patients on whom clinical trials are carried out in the field of neurological diseases come from the two territories. CEO Bill Anderson said the company is "working with Ukrainian authorities to locate patients, if they are still in the country, to ensure they still have access to treatment"

Roche is currently trading on a 2023 P/E of 19x carrying a 15% premium to European Major pharmaceutical companies. We believe that this is justified and we reiterate our neutral rating. In the meantime we noted other important news to evaluate, the Swiss pharma giant declared that SERD giredestrant has failed to meet the primary endpoint. We will closely monitor phase III trials on the tiragolumab molecules (against lung cancer) and gantenerumab (against Alzheimer's disease). These two latest drugs are going to be key catalysts for Roche's future.

