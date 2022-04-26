simarts/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having analysed Credit Suisse (CS), today we focus on the other Swiss giant UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). Results from UBS, one of the first two large European banks to report results alongside HSBC (HSBC), has provided a picture that contrasts with the decline in profits recorded by the US banks.

UBS's net profit for the first quarter rose 17%, the highest since 2007, reversing expectations of a decline due in particular to uncertainties about the war in Ukraine, lower economic growth prospects and inflationary pressures.

Concerning Russia, UBS previously described its market risk exposure to Russia as "limited" and today said it reduced its exposure to $400 million compared to $600 million previously announced. Furthermore, the CEO said that there is no material exposure in Ukraine or Belarus, and as for many other companies there is no plan to conduct new business in Russia or with clients based in Russia.

Q1 Results

Looking back at the division's financial performance, in Global Wealth Management, operating profit increased by 1% on an annual basis thanks to a 7% increase in net recurring fees driven mainly by new businesses and a positive market performance. Interest income increased by 14% and this was supported by deposits and revenues, deriving from the increase in volumes and higher income from loans. In Personal & Corporate Banking, operating income grew by 3% driven by strong commercial momentum.

While in Asset Management, operating income decreased by 9% on an annual basis. As the company stated: "as an increase in net management fees was more than offset by a decrease in performance fees from particularly high levels in 1Q21". Invested assets decreased 5% sequentially to $1.154 billion. New net inflows were $ 7.7 billion ($ 14.2 billion excluding money market flows). Finally, in Investment Banking, the operating result increased by 28%.

UBS Group Results by GEO

The CET 1 ratio was 14.3% at the end of March against 15% at the end of 2021, in any case beyond the guidance of 13%. The RoCET1 capital stood at 19% above the company's guidance of 15-18%. The cost-income ratio stands at 70.7%, within the guidance range of 70-73%, and down 3.1 percentage points year-over-year.

UBS repurchased $1.7 billion of shares in the first quarter and intends to repurchase a total worth approximately $5 billion during 2022.

The results show that the largest Swiss bank is on track to meet Hamers' goals in February and has widened the gap with rival Credit Suisse, which last week reported a loss in the first quarter. We value UBS with a buy rating and a target price of CHF 22 per share, implying a discount of 33%. Our valuation is supported by a sum-of-the-parts model based on UBS's business areas with a sustainable ROTE (return on tangible equity) at an average of 14.5%.

UBS main ratio

