A Peak In Long-Term Rates Supports Stocks

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

The technology sector saved the day yesterday just as the Nasdaq Composite dipped its big toe back into bear market territory for the year. Perhaps Twitter's decision to accept Elon Musk's buyout offer for $44 billion stoked animal spirits, but I think it had more to do with historically bearish levels of sentiment and valuations that are nearing reasonable in advance of earnings reports from the five largest mega-cap technology names this week. The decline in long-term interest rates was also a key ingredient to the rally, but not for the reasons that we might hope.

Finviz

The latest wave of Covid-19 in China has led to widespread shutdowns that have investors fearful about a slowing rate of global economic growth, which is one reason that the yield on the 10-year Treasury has fallen from a high of nearly 3% to 2.8%. At the same time, growth concerns are driving oil prices lower with WTI crude falling below $100 per barrel yesterday. Yet this should also be alleviating some inflation concerns, and the decline in long-term interest rates provides some support to growth stock valuations. Additionally, the pullback in rates has some historical precedent that has nothing to do with China's economic headwinds.

CNBC

The rapid rise in long-term rates resulted in one of the worst-performing quarters for the bond market in decades, as the 10-year yield has surged more than 150 basis points over just the past six months. This is in anticipation of the monetary policy tightening that the Federal Reserve has repeatedly telegraphed since the beginning of the year. The consensus of investors is convinced that rates have nowhere to go but higher from here, as the Fed must be way behind the curve in containing inflation, but if history repeats that may not be the case after all.

There have been 10 periods over the past 20 years when the 10-year yield has risen by more than 1% over a similar length of time, and what followed in the six months after was a decline in the yield in all but one instance. I can see a similar outcome today, but not due to the latest wave of coronavirus in China.

Edward Jones

Long-term rates are likely to level off, if not decline, over the coming six months because the consensus of investors will realize that the rate of inflation has peaked and that the market had overtightened in expectation of Fed policy changes. As long-term inflation expectations ease, so should the expected increase in short-term interest rates. Both should be supportive of stock prices, provided corporate profits meet expectations, which they are on track for doing in the first quarter.

If long-term rates continue to increase, then we have a different story, as the growth stocks that command the largest weightings in the major market averages could drag the S&P 500 into bear market territory, which we barely avoided in last 2018. That is not my expectation today, but it is a concern. This week's earnings reports should be pivotal.