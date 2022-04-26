A Peak In Long-Term Rates Supports Stocks
Summary
- The yield on the 10-year Treasury typically declines during the six months following an increase of 1% or more over the past 20 years.
- An over-tightening by the bond market in combination with an easing of inflation expectations should support lower yields.
- That would be supportive of stock prices moving forward.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
The technology sector saved the day yesterday just as the Nasdaq Composite dipped its big toe back into bear market territory for the year. Perhaps Twitter's decision to accept Elon Musk's buyout offer for $44 billion stoked animal spirits, but I think it had more to do with historically bearish levels of sentiment and valuations that are nearing reasonable in advance of earnings reports from the five largest mega-cap technology names this week. The decline in long-term interest rates was also a key ingredient to the rally, but not for the reasons that we might hope.
The latest wave of Covid-19 in China has led to widespread shutdowns that have investors fearful about a slowing rate of global economic growth, which is one reason that the yield on the 10-year Treasury has fallen from a high of nearly 3% to 2.8%. At the same time, growth concerns are driving oil prices lower with WTI crude falling below $100 per barrel yesterday. Yet this should also be alleviating some inflation concerns, and the decline in long-term interest rates provides some support to growth stock valuations. Additionally, the pullback in rates has some historical precedent that has nothing to do with China's economic headwinds.
The rapid rise in long-term rates resulted in one of the worst-performing quarters for the bond market in decades, as the 10-year yield has surged more than 150 basis points over just the past six months. This is in anticipation of the monetary policy tightening that the Federal Reserve has repeatedly telegraphed since the beginning of the year. The consensus of investors is convinced that rates have nowhere to go but higher from here, as the Fed must be way behind the curve in containing inflation, but if history repeats that may not be the case after all.
There have been 10 periods over the past 20 years when the 10-year yield has risen by more than 1% over a similar length of time, and what followed in the six months after was a decline in the yield in all but one instance. I can see a similar outcome today, but not due to the latest wave of coronavirus in China.
Long-term rates are likely to level off, if not decline, over the coming six months because the consensus of investors will realize that the rate of inflation has peaked and that the market had overtightened in expectation of Fed policy changes. As long-term inflation expectations ease, so should the expected increase in short-term interest rates. Both should be supportive of stock prices, provided corporate profits meet expectations, which they are on track for doing in the first quarter.
If long-term rates continue to increase, then we have a different story, as the growth stocks that command the largest weightings in the major market averages could drag the S&P 500 into bear market territory, which we barely avoided in last 2018. That is not my expectation today, but it is a concern. This week's earnings reports should be pivotal.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.