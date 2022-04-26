Lisa-Blue/E+ via Getty Images

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is a Nevada-based geothermal and recovered energy provider. Through its business segments, the company is able to provide energy solutions to over 30 countries worldwide, including geothermal power, recovered energy, and energy storage solutions. The company's vertically integrated structure allows it to provide solutions to multiple regions, including the design, building, and supply of power from the US, Kenya, Honduras, and Guatemala.

As Ormat continues to improve its portfolio and increase the amount of energy it is able to supply to the global market, investors should watch the company's progress closely, especially as its mission to provide cleaner energy solutions becomes ever more popular - in its current state, the company is a solid buy for growth-oriented investors.

Impending Rise of Clean Energy

Ormat is recognized as a global leader in the geothermal energy solutions business, a market that forms part of a growing industry, popularized by the need to find cleaner energy solutions. The global alternative energy market was valued at approximately $881 billion in 2020, and at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%, this market could reach $1.9 trillion by 2030. Very few industries can boast such impressive growth rates going as far as the alternative energy market does, but given urgent climate demands, as well as the demand from global economies for increased energy solutions, such estimates could even be considered conservative. As more and more solutions are provided, as well as the increase in funding and investment to help achieve climate goals, companies that are already well established and are global will be viewed favorably as they can quickly deploy said solutions to areas needed.

The global pandemic resulted in a decline in energy demands for a period, but after a year of economic recovery, the demand for supply will continue to increase rapidly and fuel growth in the sector. Recent turmoil in regions of the world that produce large amounts of energy, such as Russia, will also mean that alternative locations will be sought after as countries work around political sanctions and other factors that could negatively affect the global energy supply.

Recent Developments

Ormat had some major announcements in 2021, as well as what to expect throughout the year, with the company currently focused on growth through continued investments. After suffering operational issues in 2021, the company was able to resume operations at the Brawley and Guadeloupe power plants, which should help the company achieve its annual production goals.

Construction at the Dixie Meadows project is well underway, and operations should begin by the fourth quarter of 2022. The project intends to develop two 30 MWe geothermal power plants, production and injections wells, and pipelines for geothermal fluids. This project was recently met with some difficulty after a federal judge ruled construction work be suspended for 90 days, following a lawsuit from conservationists and tribal leaders. This recent development shows that, despite being a company focused on providing alternative energy solutions, Ormat too isn't exempt from the type of scrutiny that could have major implications on its operations and financial growth. A quick look at some of the risks involved not only alters investors to potential concerns but also provides some measure into what kind of investment Ormat turns out to be best suited for.

Company Financials

Ormat reported significant gains in the final quarter of 2021, with an increase in revenues from the previous quarter, at a reported $191 million. This was the highest quarter to date, having made a total of $18.9 million in net income during a year that marked an overall decline compared to the previous year. Geothermal assets purchases resulted in an increase in interest expenses. Something that could have also contributed to the decline was the Indonesian Sarulla project minority investment, which saw losses in the final quarter, further offsetting the company's growth.

Net income for the full year decreased by 27.3% in 2021, with the company reporting a total of $62 million, as opposed to the $85 million made in the previous year. Higher expenses were to blame in this case, as the final quarter's growth took the company's annual revenue a little under $40 million than the previous year's report, though with a much lower net income. The bulk of these expenses was in the sales, general, and admin areas, which accounted for nearly $91 million spent throughout the year. The company's Product segment also reported less in earnings, higher interests, and losses suffered during the Texas power crisis during the first quarter, all working against the company's growth efforts. The Electricity segment, on the other hand, delivered record numbers and grew a total of 8.2% in 2021. This should come as an encouraging sign as the company continues to expand its geothermal electricity portfolio.

Earnings per share also declined compared to the previous year, but they did see growth after an initial dip in Q2. Quarterly diluted earnings were down 12.8% in Q4 compared to the same quarter in the previous year, and the annual EPS was down 33.3%. Ormat bowed out of 2021 with a strong $0.41 in earnings, beating the same estimates of $0.32 that have carried on to the first quarter of 2022. If the past quarters are anything to go by, when every quarter of 2021 beats forecasts, a positive surprise can be expected in the coming year. Ormat has expressed optimism about making up to $750 million in revenues until the end of the year. The Electricity segment is expected to continue to grow, bringing in as much as $655 million for the full year, according to estimates.

Risks and Takeaways

Ormat's aforementioned legal challenges, involving environmental and conservation groups, are not a recurrent event to be expected from a company helping achieve global climate goals by providing cleaner energy management and solutions. There are other risks involved, however, such as whether some of the newer ventures and investments immediately pay off. While these will certainly help the company over the course of many years, their immediate returns are not guaranteed, and there could be other legal issues that might threaten to delay completion or production. As such, legal issues present themselves as the most concerning, given the nature of the company's business.

Adding to this is something that clearly affected the company's returns in the past year and could do the same in the current year; higher expenses. Changes in the costs involved in production, such as the equipment needed for operations and construction, could all contribute to lower-than-expected earnings. Finally, because the demand and supply of energy largely depend on the stability of the regions in which Ormat operates, any changes in these regions would spell disaster for the company as it could mean prolonged even higher operational costs, prolonged suspensions, or even shutting down operations entirely. The likelihood that any of the more serious concerns actually manifest is low, but it does highlight what the company's financials also indicate, namely that Ormat makes for a better long-term investment than it does for a short-term option.