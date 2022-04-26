Ford And Micron: Beaten-Down Stocks Graham May Choose

MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and overview

In the stock market bible, The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham suggested a set of criteria for stock selection. These timeless criteria have helped and inspired millions of investors worldwide. These criteria turned buying stocks from a speculation into an investment. However, the dream deals that fit all his original criteria have become almost extinct now.

But the timeless essence of his criteria remains: Buy a diversified group of quality stocks at attractive valuations. All three ingredients are necessary and crucial – diversification, quality, and valuation. It's just difficult to find stocks combining all three ingredients in a secularly expensive market after a decade-long bull run and unprecedented amount of QE.

Although from time to time, extreme market panics offer investors plenty of options for stocks with all three ingredients. As you will see in the table below, now is one such time. So many good stocks are valued in the single-digit PE range across a broad range of market caps (mega, large, medium, and small) and across a wide range of sectors. It's a rare window to better diversify and strengthen our portfolios. Note that all the prices were taken on April 25 before the market opened. Given the current market volatility, these numbers may have changed a bit when you read this article.

The remainder of this article will first provide an in-depth discussion of our top picks: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Then we will provide a briefer discussion of the rest. For our top two picks, F and MU, despite their differences and their different sectors, you will see many similarities and hallmarks common to good investments shared by them.

Both enjoy diversified revenue sources from a good product lineup, both are well poised for strong secular growth, and both have been maintaining consistent and healthy (or even superb) profitability. Yet both are selling at very compressed valuations – single-digit PE (about near 7.x FW PE) and mid-single-digit price to cash flow ratios (about 4x to 5x) are just too cheap to ignore for quality businesses like these. A few more highlights of their similarities beneath the surface:

Both feature a balanced mix of mature products serving current needs and also futuristic products. In F’s case, it provides a strong product lineup combining traditional, hybrid, and electric vehicle offerings. It's well poised for future growth in the EV space with all its impressive lineup such as Mach-E and F-150 lightning. MU also provides a wide range of products with ample demands, including DDR-series computing DRAM, specialty DRAM, CMOS image sensors. These products are key components for meeting our current needs such as computing and networking, and also our future needs such as AI, EV, and 5G applications.

They both also share a common near-term catalyst. Both have been negatively impacted by the global supply chain lately, and you will see late that such disruption shows in their operation metrics. As such, once supply-chain disruptions start to clear up, I think both are well positioned to jump-start their earnings growth and their stock prices to enjoy a major boost. In particular, F’s upcoming earnings may trigger more volatilities amid the market panic and also a concern of its operation disruptions. And such volatilities, if indeed occur, will offer an even more enticing entry price for F stocks.

Outline of article

This article is a bit on the long end of our usual writings as we do want to provide adequate coverage on each one of them. So here let me start with an outline and some highlights of the selections so you could decide which sections to read and which ones to skip.

We will first describe our screening method and its risks upfront before we promote the strength of value investing.

We then will describe two of the top picks in detail – Ford Motor and Micron Technology.

After that, we will share our views more briefly on the rest of the picks in the order listed in the table above. In particular, we want to highlight Goldman Sachs (GS) in the remainder of this list. Its price has corrected substantially due to the concern of monetary tightening. Such tightening was expected to mute M&A and IPO activities in the coming quarters. However, my view is that the headwinds have already been fully priced in at this point and it has better enhanced its revenue diversification. This premium banking stock is now quite attractively valued both in absolute and relative terms (for example, relative to both the overall market and the financial sector). It is for sale almost at book value.

Then we will conclude and close the article.

Screening method and risks

We've designed our screener based on the following criteria:

1. Low PE

2. Earning growth in the past five years

3. YTD loss

Criteria 1 and 2 are completely consistent with Graham’s original thinking for picking value stocks that have demonstrated reasonable earnings growth. And criterion 3 is designed to capture the recent panic sell-off.

To be also consistent with his original thinking and to reduce the speculative nature of our selections, we’ve applied this screener to the stocks with positive earnings and with a market capitalization of more than $500M. Our final list is the stocks with the highest combined scores on all three criteria. The score is an equal-weighted average of each stock’s ranking on these criteria.

Before moving on, we’d like to first point out the risks and limitations of our screener (or screening approach in general) and also the risks of the stocks in the list:

This screener won’t be too useful to pick growth stocks, especially early-stage growth stocks. The approach prioritizes A) positive profitability and B) profitability growth in the past five years. Growth stocks, especially those in their earlier stage, typically have no earnings (or very erratic earnings) and hence provide no basis for either A or B.

Second, like the results from any screener, not all the stocks that made the list will be winners and it is likely that some of them can suffer large losses. You need to consider them as a group and also consider them under the context of your existing holdings. As to be detailed below, A) as a group, they offer an excellent balance of diversification, quality, valuation, and attractive return potentials, but B) as individuals stock, they each have their own risks.

The timeless power of value investing

Before moving on to comment on the details of each selection one by one, let's first take a look at the overall picture. The next table shows the basic statistics of these 10 stocks, their current PE, forward PE, growth expected in the next three to five years, and also the expected returns. A few key observations:

First, as aforementioned, the recent sell-off is indeed broad and deep. As you can see, many good stocks, and some excellent stocks, from a broad range of market caps (mega, large, medium, and small) across a wide range of sectors have been impacted.

Secondly, as you can also see, this set of stocks currently is very undervalued. They are all valued at single-digit PE, and the average FW PE for this group is only 6.5x based on their 2022 outlook PE.

As a result, combining the growth and the valuation reversion expected, the total projected return in three to five years could be close to 100% (translating to an annualized return of more than 17%).

Lastly, as you can see, the beauty with value investing is that – the projected return does not require extraordinary growth (only 5% of average growth is projected here) or extraordinary valuation (the average projected valuation is only 9.6x PE).

I wouldn't be surprised by such outsized returns. If it happens, it will be just another demonstration of the timeless power of valuing investing, which has been well documented in so many past studies and also in our own investing journey.

As an example, the following chart shows the excess return of stocks divided into five quintiles relative to the S&P 500 index. The first quintile contains stocks with the highest PE ratio, and so on. You can clearly see the positive correlation. Stocks in the first quintile, i.e., with the highest PE ratio in the first 20th percentile, underperformed the S&P 500 equal weight index by 2.08%. The performance almost linearly improves as the PE ratio goes down. And stocks in the fifth quintile, those least expensively valued produced an average annual excess return of 1.41%.

In the remainder of this article, we will detail our top two choices – F and BABA. We then will make some brief comments regarding the remaining eight of them.

Ford

F’s stable and healthy profitability

The business has been enjoying consistent and healthy profitability. The next chart shows its ROCE in recent years. ROCE stands for the return on capital employed and is different from the return on equity (as detailed in our earlier articles). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, I considered the following items capital actually employed in F’s case A) Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory, B) Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment, and C) Research and development expenses are also capitalized. And I used operation cash flow as the metric for profit.

As seen, F was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 40.5% for the past decade. To put things under perspective, the ROCE of the FAAMG group, computed following the same method above, is “only” about 50% t0 60% on average in recent years. And next, we will examine its profitability drivers at a more detailed level.

F’s profitability drivers and operation disruptions

As detailed in my earlier article,

For a manufacturing -type business like F, there are three knobs that management can turn to drive up ROCE: profit margin (“PM”), asset turnover ratio (“ATR”), and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROCE is just the product of these three things, i.e., ROCE = PM x ATR x leverage. Where PM here is defined as operating income divided by total revenue, ATR is defined as total revenue divided by total asset, and leverage is defined as total asset divided by total capital employed.

Based on the above discussions, the following three charts show the three knobs for F over the past decade. As can be seen from the first chart, the profit margin has been stably improving for F in recent years. It started around the 5% level earlier in the decade and has expanded to more than 10% now. On average, the profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin. So F’s current margin of around 10% is not only very healthy but also quite respectable and competitive too.

The second chart shows the effective leverage. As seen, F’s effective leverage has been quite stable around an average of 6.1x over the past decade.

Lastly, the third chart shows the ATR driver. The ATR measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate revenue. The higher the ATR, the better the company is performing, since higher ratios imply that the company is generating more revenue per dollar of assets. As seen, F’s ATR has been higher at the beginning of the decade, near 0.70. However, the ATR gradually declined to the current level of 0.52.

ATR is a knob that management can consistently tweak to suit its operations. For readers who are not familiar with the ATR, here are a few more numbers to better anchor the discussion. An ATR around 0.52 is a typical level for large caps, especially those with a manufacturing flavor. For example, General Motors’ current ATR is 0.53x, essentially the same as F. Even when we move out of the auto sector and take Intel as an example. Its average ATR in recent years is about 0.57.

So F’s current ATR is within the normal range, although I see reasons for it to improve in the near future as the global logistic disruption and chip shortage clear up, as elaborated on next.

Looking forward

Looking forward, I'm optimistic that F’s many new initiatives can help to maintain its margin and improve its operational efficiency, leading to a bright prospect of profitability and growth.

With the above understanding of the fundamental profit drivers, the table below shows my projections about its future profitability and growth. The table summarizes the two scenarios based on the above DuPont analysis.

The base case assumes both the profit margin to be maintained at the current level of ~11.6% and the ATR to stabilize at the current level of 0.52x too. In this case, the projected ROCE will be about 38.6%.

The bull case assumes the same profit margin of 11.6% and a higher ATR of 0.62, closer to its historical average in the long term. In this case, the projected ROCE will be about 46%. Many catalysts afoot could support such a bull case scenario, including the clearing up of the global supply chain, the ease of the chip shortage, and the ramping up of the scale in its new models.

At the same time, the company plans to keep investment spending at elevated levels, particularly in the EV space. Over the past five years, capital expenditures exceeded $34 billion. The spending in a few years ahead will at least remain at this same level in my view, resulting in a reinvestment rate between 10% to 15%. Combined with the ROCE analyzed above, such a reinvestment rate could drive an organic growth rate sustainable of about 4% in the normal case (organic growth rate = ROCE * reinvestment rate = 38.6%*10% = 3.86%) and about 7% in the bullish case.

And finally, such healthy organic growth, combined with some valuation expansion, provides an excellent potential for delivering a double-digit return in the next few years as projected in the table that opened this article.

Micron Technology

Is MU really that cyclical?

MU has been interpreted as a highly cyclical business. Its products have been viewed as a commodity and interchangeable parts. As a result, MU trades at low multiples, currently about 7.7x FW PE. However, is MU’s products really cyclical and commodity-like? The following chart shows that its profitability, as measured in ROCE, indeed shows some cyclical behavior. It indeed went up and down around the mean of 31% in the past decade.

However, a closer examination shows that it's not that cyclical. The lows are still in the 15%~20% range, still comparable to the overall economy. And a comparison against Intel would show that its average ROCE in the long term is quite competitive and respectable (31% vs Intel’s 37%).

Author

Furthermore, some of MU’s products may be community-like, but it has such a well-balanced mix of mature products that serve both current needs and also futuristic products.

For example, its PC segment serves our current needs. Yet client DDR5 demand continues to outstrip supply. Similarly, its graphics products also benefit from strong demand for the latest generation of gaming consoles and graphics cards. At the same time, MU also provides a wide range of products for meeting our futuristic needs. Management sees a very strong revenue ramp for the 176-layer NAND UFS products as the 5G transition continues in smartphones. Its auto revenues set a new record too. Our new EVs are becoming like data centers on wheels and creating an almost insatiable need for MU products currently.

MU earnings release

MU’s valuation is near a cyclical low

We do not mind investing in a cyclical business as long as we do not invest at its cyclical valuation peak. Actually, a combination of cyclically low valuation and average profitability has been a winning recipe in the past for us. And as you can see from the following chart, MU offers such a combination now. From the chart above, you can see that its current profitability is around its long-term average of 31% (actually slightly above it). Yet from the chart below you can see that it is valued near a cyclical low.

The chart shows the annual average PE multiples of the stock in the past decade. You can see the market reaction tends to dramatically amplify its profit cycles. The average is about 12.1x and the standard deviation is ~6.9x. .1. The current PE ratio is about 7.7x, too cheap in both absolute and relative terms. It's substantially cheaper than its historical average, almost by one standard deviation.

MU’s favorable return potentials

The healthy profitability, secular growth opportunities, and compressed valuation all help to deliver a favorable return/risk profile, as shown in the chart below.

The chart is a back-of-envelop calculation (a reality check in my view). It estimates what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next a few years, say five years. And see if such growth rate and valuation can pass a common-sense test.

As an example, if we require a 10% annual ROI, represented by the thick black line (10% annual return translates to 60% total return in five years because 1.1^5=160%), the growth rate will have to be 10% if the PE ratio does not change from its current level – something we all know. And if the PE contracts to 6x, as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 16% to deliver the required 10% ROI.

Consensus estimates project its revenue to grow at 16% CAGR for the next three years till 2025, and its profits to grow at 11% CAGR. The purple box shows a range of 10% to 15% CAGR. And see, such growth can easily produce a healthy return. Even in the unlucky scenario where growth is on the lower end and valuation contracts at the same time, the investment would still deliver a decent return in the middle single-digit of about 4.8%.

Author

Goldman Sachs

The market has been expecting a pullback in both revenues and earnings this quarter for the major banks. In its recent earnings report, GS confirmed such expected concern. It reported a lower topline and bottom line for 1Q22 compared to the same quarter a year ago given the tough comparison set in 1Q21. The net revenues were 27% lower compared with the record set a year ago. Especially, the revenues from investment banking decreased by 36% YoY. However, my view that the market correction is overdone by this point. And hence I am bullish on GS for three main considerations:

First, the firm still delivered impressive profitability despite the topline and bottom line retreat. It delivered an annualized ROE of 15.0% during this quarter, and a ROTE (return on tangible equity) of 15.8%, again significantly above its historical average and also the sector average.

Secondly, it's better positioned to cope with changing rate environments with better diversified revenue sources. GS’ recent acquisitions of NN Investment Partners and GreenSky also help to further strengthen its strategic positions. It closed its acquisition of GreenSky in 1Q22, and the NN Investment Partners in 2Q22. Both should help GS to grow in changing rate and monetary environments.

Finally, it's not only cheap from an earnings perspective, it's also cheap as an asset purchase. Its balance sheet increased by $125 billion QoQ. As a result, on a yearly and per-share basis, its Book Value Per Share has grown by about 3.1% YoY to $293 per share. Combining the price correction recently and the growth of its book value, now the stock is priced at only about 1.08x of its book value.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

TROW provides investment advisory and administrative services to the Price family on a variety of products. They include mutual funds, sponsored investment products, and private accounts. As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at its current price level, it's about 33% undervalued based on historical dividend yield and about 35% discounted based on historical PE.

The company is in super financial shape. It currently has ample cash and no long-term debt on the balance sheet. As such, it can generously reward shareholders with both share repurchases (over $300 million in stock in the first half of 2021), and a whopping 20% increase in dividends this year. Thanks to its robust revenue streams and customer loyalty (Investment advisory fees provided 91% of revenues in recent years), it also boasts an A+ earning consistency.

Source: author

The Assets under management (“AUM”) saw spectacular growth in recent years, growing from $1.21 trillion in 2019, to $1.47 trillion in 2020, and totaled $1.6 trillion in 2021 (a 32% growth in two years or 15% annual CAGR). Profits, both top line and bottom line, have been growing in tandem at double-digit annual rates. For the next 3~5 years, a single-digit annual growth rate is also expected (near 6.5%). And the total return in the next 3~5 years are projected to be in a range of 71% (the low-end projection) to about 97% (the high-end projection), translating into a very attractive double-digit annual total return.

Source: author

Camping World (CWH)

CWH is an Auto and Truck Dealership firm. It offers a variety of services to recreational vehicle (“RV”) owners and enthusiasts. It operates through two brands: Camping World and Good Sam. Camping World operates 171 retail and 170 selling/servicing RV locations (sells new and used towable and motorhomes) in 36 states. Good Sam provides insurance programs, financing, and emergency roadside services.

CWH is one of the businesses that enjoyed an unexpected benefit from COVID. As the COVID pandemic hinders travel plans, many people begin to favor road trips and mini getaways in RVs and creating a boost for CWH. As an example, revenues and share earnings for the first nine months surpassed 2020 tallies by more than 28% and 86%, respectively. As a result, this stock price rallied to a peak of $46 during 2021, a more than 1300% rally from the bottom of the COVID crash – making this lesser-known stock a ten-bagger since 2020. The stock price has corrected to the current level of $31 amid the sell-off. Despite the large price rally since 2020, at its current price, it is only valued at about 4.5x FW PE.

The positive momentum likely continued in the near future. Demand for RVs is expected to stay healthy mostly because the new COVID variants are still hindering long-distance and air travel plans. The recent surge in delta and Omicron cases could persist longer.

There are a few risks worth monitoring for this investment:

CWH’s line of business is notoriously cyclical and subject to large seasonality fluctuations.

Costs from its ongoing expansion efforts, labor shortage, and the general inflation pressure can weigh on its profits too.

Its financial strength is decent as a relatively small mid-cap stock (about $2.7B market cap). It has a long-term debt of $1.07B. And note that it also has more than $120M of uncapitalized lease obligations. As a result, its total long-term debt to capital ratio is relatively high.

Atlas Air (AAWW)

AAWW is in the Air Services business. It's a major provider of global air cargo services. Its specific services include ACMI leasing, global scheduled service, commercial charter services, and U.S. military charter services.

AAWW is seeing record cargo volumes and elevated charter yields, thanks to a combination of unexpected tailwinds. For instance, the ongoing global logistic chain interruption actually benefited AAWW. While global airfreight demand has surged past pre-pandemic levels, supply has not fully recovered. At the same time, the cost of ocean cargo has more than quadrupled over the past year, therefore benefiting air cargo businesses such as AAWW.

Looking forward, we expect many of these tailwinds to continue. AAWW’s own management believes those above factors are pushing more customers to shift to airfreight. Also, passenger jets handle about half of the world’s airborne cargo. Therefore, the slow recovery of passenger jets will add another catalyst to AAWW. In particular, the ongoing war in Ukraine is adding more disturbance to global shipping, and rates could triple, which could lead to a boost of AAWW’s earnings.

AAWW faces some competitions. Many of AAWW’s closest rivals have stumbled and are unable to ramp up operations as quickly. But they are ramping up and will be competing more effectively in the near future.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

VSTO is in the leisure business. It's a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Shooting Sports segment is its largest segment, contributing more than 68% of 2020 sales.

VSTO is also one of the businesses that enjoyed unexpected benefits from COVID. As the COVID pandemic hinders travel plans, many people begin to look for alternative leisure options and demand for VSTO’s services and products has soared. The onset of the pandemic has driven sales of ammunition and other outdoor products markedly higher.

The stock price rallied to a peak near $49 toward the end of 2021, a more than 1100% rally from the bottom of the COVID crash – making this lesser-known stock a ten-bagger since 2020. The stock price has corrected to the current level of $36 amid the sell-off. At its current price, it's valued at about 4.9x of current PE.

Looking forward, we expect a further expansion of its profit margins. VSTO has been operating very efficiently, which should help offset higher raw material costs. In the meantime, the company remains active on the acquisition front. It has just completed the buyout of golf accessories manufacturer Foresight Sports. And it has then decided to acquire Stone Glacier, a maker of lightweight hunting gear. We're optimistic about these add-on acquisitions and expected to contribute to the growth in the near future and leverage the synergies to further optimize its operational efficiency.

The main risks we see are A) the higher raw material costs due to inflation pressure, and B) also a tough comp in the near term given its recent spectacular growth pace. But in the next few years, we still expect a healthy growth rate.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

The consensus estimate expects a slowdown in both sales and earnings in 2022. But there are positive factors to be optimistic:

The Cooper acquisition. The Cooper acquisition can lead to cost synergies, increased market share, and also more leverage for the company to increase prices.

Macroeconomics. Management believes that markets are continuing to stabilize, and expects first-quarter 2022 volumes to be above the previous year's figure. Replacement demand should continue to outpace original equipment demand this year.

Although management will need to address inflationary pressures, especially the cost of raw material. The ongoing Russian/Ukraine conflict adds further disruptions to the global commodity prices and also the global transportation costs.

Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

BZH is a Residential Construction firm. It builds and sells single-family homes in 13 states. The company operates in three regions of the United States: The West (accounted for 56% of fiscal 2021 deliveries), East (22%), and Southeast (22%). It carters to homebuyers in the medium range of the market. In 2021, for the 5,000+ homes that it sold, the average price was about $400k.

The recent housing price boom gave a large boost to its profit. Both top line and bottom line almost doubled from the numbers a year ago. And the stock price rallied to a peak of $26 during 2021, a more than 600% rally from the bottom of the COVID crash. The stock price has corrected to the current level of $17 amid the sell-off. At its current price, it's only valued at about 2.8x FW PE.

Looking forward, we expect the housing price to remain high in the near future. The primary catalysts include the industrywide supply/demand imbalance of available homes and the still low financing cost for homebuyers (higher than a few months ago, but still relatively low over a broader timeframe). These factors will continue working in the favor of the builders and sellers.

There are a few risks worth mentioning:

Like many other businesses, the construction sector is also facing bottlenecking issues in supply chain interruptions and labor shortages.

It's among the stocks with the lowest financial strength in our selections. It has a 2.9X interest coverage (defined as EBIT earnings by its Interest Expenses). It's long-term debt currently stands at $1.05B and the interest expenses are $77.4M. Its high long-term debt to capital ratio is at a quite high level.

Summary and final thoughts

The recent sell-off created an attractive entry window for value investors. If you have been following our articles, you would know that our fundamental philosophy is completely in line with Graham and his disciple Buffett. We believe in the timeless power of holding a diversified group of quality stocks at attractive valuations. We also promote concentrated bet. In our experiences, a few carefully chosen stocks from a well-understood approach actually offers LOW risks and high return potentials. The 10 stocks chosen here offer an excellent balance of diversification, quality, and outsized return potentials.

The 10 beaten-down stocks analyzed in this article are a good example of such a philosophy. In particular:

They include stocks from a broad range of market caps (mega, large, medium, and small) across a wide range of sectors.

So many good stocks are for sale at single-digit PE (on average 6.3x FW PE) despite their quality and growth potential. Even assuming conservative growth (only 3%) and a modest valuation reversion, the total projected return in three to five years could be close to 100%.

Especially for F and MU, Graham himself would have been surprised that they would have made this list, especially, if you consider that the auto industry was considered the “high-tech” and “high-growth” industry in his days (and probably should still be considered so given the EV revolution unfolding).

They also share similarities beyond the surface of cheap valuation. Both feature a balanced mix of mature products serving current needs and also futuristic products. Both have been negatively impacted by the global supply chain lately. As such, once supply-chain disruptions start to clear up, both are well-positioned to jump-start their earnings growth and stock price rallies.

