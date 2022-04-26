EQT: Don't Chase It At This Price
Summary
- EQT is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings results on April 27.
- Investors' optimism over its Q1 performance is discernible, given the momentum spikes in EQT stock over the last two months.
- We discuss why EQT stock is a Hold for now.
Investment Thesis
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has benefited tremendously from the global energy shortages worsened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the leading natural gas producer in the US, it's well-positioned to leverage the structural changes in Europe's energy security. As a result, analysts have gotten increasingly optimistic about the prospects of the highly volatile natural gas market.
EQT's mission is enhanced by producing the so-called "cleaner" fossil fuel with natural gas. CEO Toby Rice estimates that US LNG could play an increasingly prominent role in global efforts to combat climate change while helping out its allies.
As the company prepares to report its FQ1 earnings on April 27, we discuss what investors should expect. However, we don't encourage investors to add more exposure to EQT stock heading into its earnings card. We believe that the recent optimism has been priced in and beseech investors to bide their time.
Therefore, we rate EQT stock as a Hold for now.
What To Expect From Its Q1 Earnings
EQT has certainly been leveraging the wave of optimism on natural gas producers over the past two years as global energy stocks hit rock bottom. Notably, EQT stock saw significant momentum spikes as Europe's energy situation worsened as the conflict in Ukraine intensified.
Therefore, it's understandable that EQT is in a massive position to benefit, given its position as the leading US gas producer. Rice expects US LNG to play a dual role in the current energy crisis and as a critical enabler toward climate change. Rice articulated (edited):
US LNG is one of the world's largest weapons to combat climate change. Unleashing it would enable the United States to replace up to one-third of international coal in the next 20 years. But equally important, as the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia highlights, it would allow us to provide energy security to our allies while weakening the energy dominance of our adversaries. - EQT
Notably, he suggested that the US LNG capacity can potentially quadruple to 55 Bcfd by 2030, from just 12 Bcfd currently.
Therefore, US natural gas investors are palpably excited over LNG's underlying role in driving a cleaner energy future.
Moreover, EQT is expected to report pretty robust results in FQ1'22 after a highly impressive FQ4'21. The consensus estimates expect EQT to post revenue of $1.63B, up 71.3% YoY. However, investors should also note that the high volatility in natural gas prices impacted its previous performance. Nonetheless, management emphasized that it has clear visibility towards FY23 for its FCF generation as it rolls off its hedges.
Consequently, its adjusted net margins are expected to remain highly consistent through FY23. From the second chart, we can also observe that EQT's FCF margins are expected to improve tremendously over the next couple of years. For instance, EQT is expected to post an FCF margin of 30% in FY22, in line with FY21's 30.5%, but way above FY20's 16.2%. Furthermore, the consensus estimates also project EQT to post an FCF margin of 40.6% in FY23, even though its revenue growth is expected to decelerate to 56% YoY.
Notably, these estimates are markedly above EQT's guidance in its previous earnings call. Then, the company guided for FCF margins of 20% (FY22) and 30% (FY23), respectively. Thus, it would be imperative for management to meet or surpass the Street's consensus given the recent significant surge in its price.
Is EQT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Given that EQT stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 12.1% (10Y mean: 0.31%), it's hard to argue against its relative valuation. Furthermore, management has also guided highly impressive FCF margins through FY23, coupled with its expectation of robust long-term structural demand.
However, based on our analysis, we think the near-term optimism seems to be priced in. For instance, we observed a potential bull trap price action, as seen above. Over the past two months, the recent surge seemed to have lured suspecting bullish investors into the trap. Therefore, investors keen to add EQT stock should consider waiting for a retracement back to its trendline support zone.
Furthermore, the consensus price targets (PTs) have been consistently too optimistic on EQT stock over the past three years. Moreover, it last traded pretty close to the average PTs and way above its most conservative PTs. We think it validates our observation that the current optimism has been baked in.
We rate EQT stock as a Hold heading into its Q1 earnings.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.