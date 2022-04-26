da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) stock price has gained over 38% since we last wrote in September 2021 about this 2017 spin-out from Celgene (BMY). They have a pipeline of allogeneic therapies leveraging the inherent advantages of placental cells that seek to overcome the donor-patient mismatch issue. The Company recently announced financial results for the FY-2021 ended 12/31/2021 and given a corporate update.

Pipeline Updates

CYNK-001 is a cryopreserved, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, human placental-derived, unmodified NK ('PNK') cell therapy for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and infectious diseases. Preclinical in vitro study had shown cell killing activity against MM cells, AML cells, GBM cells, and SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. The candidate enriched with CD56+/CD3- NK cells and expanded from human placental CD34+ cells is currently being investigated in two Phase 1 clinical trials, in AML and in GBM. The AML Phase 1 trial was expanded in June 2021 to include patients with r/r AML.

CYNK-001 was granted fast track designation by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of AML. The candidate already has a fast track designation granted by FDA in March 2021 for the treatment of adults with recurrent GBM, and an orphan drug designation granted in April 2021 for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas, including GBM. The Company provided an AML update in December 2021 with data findings in both minimal residual disease ('MRD') and r/r AML showing evidence of a dose-effect and biologic activity. The Company plans to add new cohorts in both arms of the trial, add a fourth dose on day 21, increase the dose of NK cells, and add interleukin-2 ('IL-2') to the treatment regimen.

CYNK-101 is a novel, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, human placental-derived CD34+ PNK cell product candidate, genetically engineered to express high-affinity and cleavage-resistant CD16 ('FCGRIIIA'), augmenting antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity ('ADCC'). The Company received clearance of its IND from the FDA for using CYNK-101 in combination with standard chemotherapy, trastuzumab and pembrolizumab in first-line advanced Her2/neu positive gastric and gastroesophageal ('G/GEJ') junction cancer.

A Phase 1/2a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CYNK-101 is ongoing. Preclinical data was presented in December 2021 at the American Society of Hematology ('ASH') annual meeting. The candidate received fast track designation from the FDA in January 2022. CYNK-101 also received orphan drug designation from the FDA in February 2022 for the treatment of G/GEJ adenocarcinoma, synergizing with approved antibody therapeutics. The Company also presented preclinical data in November 2021, demonstrating the synergistic effect of CYNK-101 in combination with Cetuximab to drive ADCC activity against EGFR+ tumors.

CYCART-19 is an allogeneic CD19 targeting CAR-T cell therapy being investigated as a potential drug candidate in B-cell malignancies. The therapy includes technology in-licensed from Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE). Preclinical data "demonstrating the feasibility and functionality of expressing a CAR directed to CD19 on placental CD34+derived, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, allogeneic CYNK cells" was also presented at the December 2021 ASH annual meeting. The candidate is also being developed under an exclusive partnership entered in August 2021, in combination with Imugene Limited's (OTCPK:IUGNF) CD19 oncolytic virus technology for the treatment of solid tumors.

The Company entered into a research collaboration with Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) in September 2021 to evaluate placental-derived cellular therapies targeting receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 ('ROR1').

The Company also manufactures placental-derived, regenerative biomaterial products for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, which are distributed and commercialized by Arthrex, under an exclusive supply and distribution agreement entered into in July 2021.

Preclinical programs are investigating the use of placental mesenchymal-like stromal cells in degenerative diseases - APPL-001 in Crohn's Disease and PDA-002 in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy ('FSHD'), for which the Company plans to submit IND applications in 2022.

The Company's purpose-built clinical and commercial GMP production facility is fully operational for over a year. The facility is developing and supplying all the placental-derived biomaterials for its pipeline candidates, and tissue-derived therapeutic materials for commercialized allografts BIOVANCE, BIOVANCE 3L Ocular, and Interfyl.

Financial Update

Celularity stock last closed at $11.43 on 4/25/2022, putting the Company's market capitalization at $1.42B on 124.3M shares outstanding of common stock. Celularity warrants (CELUW) expiring May 24, 2026 last closed at $1.63 on 4/25/2022. The Company had entered into a business combination with a SPAC and received PIPE financing including investment from Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in July 2021, infusing $138M in gross proceeds. The Company had earlier in May 2021 formed a multi-year partnership with Palantir to advance cellular therapies, leveraging its deep dataset with Palantir's Foundry platform.

Revenue for the FY-2021 was $21.3M while operating expenses were $159.7M. Net loss was $100.1M, with diluted EPS at -$1.49. The revenue guidance for the next two fiscal years is maintained below present level without any growth at $20.50M and $20.97M for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Accumulated deficit stood at $663.7M as of 12/31/2021, compared to $710.3M as of 6/30/2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $37M. The Company further received $46.4M in cash proceeds from the exercise of warrants in March 2022.

Bottom Line

Celularity has made brisk progress in advancing its placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, receiving fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA in the past 12 months for both its lead programs that seek to fulfill the unmet needs in cell therapeutics with off-the-shelf treatments. The placental-derivatives and biobanking operations are on solid ground with its GMP facility fully operational. However, the current cash position does not provide sufficient runway for even 12 months, and the Company needs to infuse funds ASAP to continue operations.