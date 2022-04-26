Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

For a very long time Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was considered one of those legacy technology companies that was failing to adapt to the rapidly changing world and experiencing a slow to declining topline growth. About a year and a half ago, I laid out my investment thesis in the company and explained why high quality businesses are not necessarily expensive.

Back then, Oracle was trading at around 13x times forward earnings and had reported earnings per share of slightly above $3.

Data by YCharts

Fast forward to today and the company now trades at 16x times its forward earnings and EPS estimates are far above those that analysts were forecasting just a year and a half ago.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

While ORCL trades roughly 26% below its all-time highs in December of last year, the company also proved to be a far superior investment to almost all of its major peers. Since I first covered the company in October of 2020, ORCL delivered a total return of 39%, thus outperforming the broader market and many of its major peers.

Data by YCharts

Companies, such as Snowflake (SNOW), Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN) and SAP (SAP), which are among the main competitors of Oracle in the database, ERP and cloud infrastructure space, all had a negative return of between 3% to as much as 35%.

While most retail and institutional investors alike continued to look backwards at Oracle's low topline growth, the company proved them wrong and showed why tackling emotional biases is the most important step to achieving superior returns. At present, the investment thesis for Oracle is far less attractive than it was a year and a half ago, however, that does not mean that I am looking at selling my shares - quite the opposite.

The impact of rising interest rates

One thing we notice in the graph above is that all of the listed tech companies, including Oracle, started to decline around October 2021, when the gap between iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) and iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) started widening.

Data by YCharts

To measure the exposure to momentum factor, I use an index constructed by taking a long position in MTUM and a short position in VLUE. Oracle exhibits a relatively weak relationship with this index with a six-month correlation of daily returns currently standing at 0.32.

prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

For comparison, Salesforce exhibits a much stronger relationship with the momentum index and for most of the time since the beginning of 2019 the 5-month rolling correlation has been in positive territory.

prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo!Finance

The reason why this matters so much is that high duration (momentum) stocks have benefited massively in recent years as monetary intervention reached unprecedented levels. Extremely low yields and ample liquidity benefited the companies positioned in the top right-hand corner in the graph below.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Therefore, if one is to believe that the monetary policy will be normalized at least to a certain extent, then those are the companies most at risk. I explained how this process works back in November of last year in a thought piece called 'The Cloud Space In Numbers: What Matters The Most'.

Oracle is changing

Another thing that Oracle's shareholders need to keep in mind is that the company is now reaching an inflection point. What I mean by that is that for years now the company's high growth segments have been obscured by certain legacy businesses that have been in a secular decline.

As I have previously explained, Oracle has a significant competitive advantage by combining its leading position in Cloud ERP and database with its cloud infrastructure assets (more on that here and here). The company's highly profitable business model is also very sticky with large enterprise clients.

That is why the recent uptick in revenue growth (see below) is encouraging as Oracle continues to solidify its competitive positioning in the cloud, while at the same time legacy revenue streams are becoming less important.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Meanwhile Fusion and NetSuite ERP segments continue to grow at astounding rates.

Fusion apps were up 29%, with strategic back-office applications now having annualized revenue of $5.1 billion and growing 30%, including Fusion ERP, up 35%, and Fusion HCM, up 22%, and NetSuite ERP, up 29%. Safra Catz - Chief Executive Officer Source: Oracle Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

For example, since the first quarter of 2019 Oracle's cloud services and license support revenues grew by 15.6%, which accelerated in most recent quarters.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

All that clearly shows that Oracle is at an inflection point from where the business would likely grow at a much faster rate than it used to over the past decade. In addition to the growing SaaS business, the cloud infrastructure has recently been capacity constrained and did not fall behind the Fusion ERP in terms of topline growth.

And excluding legacy hosting services, infrastructure cloud services grew more than 60%. And I expect the infrastructure revenue growth rate will trend higher over time. Safra Catz - Chief Executive Officer Source: Oracle Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

As growth picks up, so is the strategy about to change. In order to seize the opportunity of its strong competitive positioning and fully capitalize on the growth opportunities, I expect Oracle's management to become increasingly aggressive.

As a starting point, capital expenditure to sales ratio has skyrocketed in recent quarters.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This is unlikely to change anytime soon as the company continues to expand its data center capabilities globally.

Capital expenditures for the last four quarters were $3.8 billion, and CapEx for Q3 was $1.1 billion. And we're on track to invest $4 billion in CapEx this year. Safra Catz - Chief Executive Officer Source: Oracle Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

In addition to its organic growth, Oracle is also on track to finalize one of its largest M&A deals ever. Even though the Cerner deal is not a small one by any means, Oracle's growth strategy still gravitates around organic growth which sets it apart from many of its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Also, on the contrary to many of its peers, Oracle does not issue shares on an annual basis in order to finance its M&A activity and share-based compensation packages. As a matter of fact, the company has significantly dialed up its share repurchase program in recent years.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

It should be noted that all that also resulted in a large increase in net debt levels (see below). However, they are still manageable within the context of Oracle's profitability.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Finally, stock-based compensation as a share of sales has also increased as a tool to provide additional incentive for employees.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Conclusion

In a nutshell, financial risk at Oracle has increased in recent years as the company is becoming increasingly aggressive on its growth strategy. With this higher risk, however, comes a very high reward, if Oracle delivers on its current strategy which involves significant organic growth, integration of Cerner and reduction of shares outstanding. On one hand this has the potential for a significant multiple repricing for Oracle and on the other, the company will solidify its existing competitive advantages.