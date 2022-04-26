MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Stride (NYSE:LRN) knocked it out of the park with their full-year 2021 results and appears to be continuing that growth momentum in 2022. On April 19th Q3 2022 results were released, showing strong growth in all areas and exponential growth of the Career Learning platform. Stride gave positive guidance, lifting full-year figures and increasing long-term forecasts.

Key performance metrics (Author generated, data from Seeking Alpha)

The table shows some key metrics for the company as a whole, revenue is rising, and the increased economies of scale allow earnings to outpace forecasts and revenue growth.

I first wrote about Stride in October 2021 and gave it a Buy rating based on the excellent Stride online high schools, which I looked at in-depth. I described Stride as having growth potential, that potential is now being realized. (link to first article: Stride: Online High School Provider With Growth Potential)

In this follow-up article, I will review Stride's progress and update the Mathematical Model I used to give a target share price of $227, a 500% increase.

Stride's Progress by Q3 2022

The pandemic was good for Stride and its pupils. A recent survey found that, on average, Stride pupils made far better progress than students at Bricks and mortar schools. Parents found the stride materials more effective and the teachers more competent than other online school options. Stride had a 91% satisfaction rating from parents; 91% is astonishingly high in the education world.

In my opinion, (I speak with some authority, having spent 30 years as an educator and school leader), the Stride online High Schools offer an outstanding education. The curriculum is thorough, and the lessons are excellent. They have very good relationships with the state and national authorities to ensure that most courses are free to the pupils and parents. I thoroughly expected to see the Online high schools drive Stride forward and anticipated excellent results.

On April 19th, Stride CEO James Rhyu put some flesh on these strong figures at the earnings call. Revenue for the quarter was up 7.5%, beating forecasts by $11 million, and EPS was also a beat at $1.02 against an expected figure of $0.86.

The reported revenue figure is more than one standard deviation above the one derived from my mathematical model. The model was probabilistic, which means it uses random numbers within a given range to make its forecasts (a full explanation of this is in the earlier article). The model focuses on the different segments that Stride reports and uses my estimates of the possible growth of each segment. Analyzing the growth of each segment is important to understand what is happening and where things are heading.

Stride's Segment Growth

1. Online High Schools

Online High Schools are here to stay. I believe that many pupils and teachers will have tried online learning for the first time during the pandemic and decided that they like it and will want to stay online. I have extensive experience working for online high schools as a curriculum designer and am a great believer in their ability to improve the learning of children who find standard bricks-and-mortar high school challenging. I thought this would be the primary driver of growth in the future, and would deliver the forecast increase in the Stride share price.

It might be worth reading my first article to understand Stride's excellent online high schools and how they are made available to many pupils in the US via state funding. I am not going to cover them again here.

At the earnings call, we learned that total enrolments reached 165,000 in 2021 and received forward guidance of 148,000 in 2022.

The pre-pandemic 2020 figure was 111,000, implying that an additional 37,000 pupils converted from bricks and mortar schools to online high schools at the end of the pandemic (or rather decided to stay online and not return to school). This was my expectation, the reason for my buy rating, and my mathematical model's foundation. I believe that enrolments will continue to grow. Although it is too early to have any enrolment figures for this fall, the in-year enrollment figures, which have historically been a good predictor of Fall enrollments, are 30% higher than in previous years (see earnings call question from Jeff Silber BMO capital markets). Stride is also expecting two additional States to become customers over the summer and is not expecting to lose any or see any major budget constraints from existing state customers. (question from Alex Paris Barrington Research). This is in line with the expectations of my first article and means that no changes to this part of the model are required.

So what caused the model to miss by so much?

It was Career Learning, I had misunderstood the value of this product and consequently missed the revenue it would derive. Generally in Education Career Guidance is an afterthought relative to academic subjects (I fell into this trap) but Stride has transformed this into something of real value to Schools and more importantly to Pupils and their families. I think this product is going to drive Stride to new share highs in the future.

2. Career Learning

This segment blew past my forecast; I had significantly underestimated its potential growth. Growth came in at +120%, and we have forward guidance of another 35% growth next year.

In its recent investor slide deck, Stride shared a slide that shows 126% CAGR growth being maintained in this sector for the last five years and gave guidance of $870 million by 2025(midpoint). That is a roughly 300% increase on today's figure and a material growth driver as we advance.

Career learning growth (Stride investor presentation)

Stride career learning falls into two distinct segments, school-age and adult.

High School Career Learning

Stride offer career guidance to the schools and states that are customers, I had only seen it as a part of what they offer, but it has turned out to be a key value-adding concept.

Career Guidance understates this offering; it is a set of online courses from K9-K12 that prepares pupils for work.

Pupils following these courses leave high school with a clear understanding of the requirements of a particular job and how it fits within an industry. Stride provides elective courses that pupils can take that prepare them with the skills necessary for a particular industry. The courses are detailed and often receive college credits and a path to an internship. The classes are written with the help of specific industry organizations and have seen great success in getting pupils ready for a job.

Electives are offered in seven industries; the depth of the courses is amazing, it is worth following the link and clicking through one of them. They include online sessions with industry professionals and prepare pupils for industry certification exams. The whole package is beyond what schools can offer independently, and the service has a high success rate measured in pupil and parent satisfaction. Learning for work is a big motivator for large sections of young people who do not enjoy academic study; some pupils become disruptive in the classroom. The Stride program enables schools to redirect and re-motivate these pupils.

This career elective product is excellent; many pupils leave high school with an industry-recognized certificate and the skills necessary to ensure that they can work effectively with a thorough understanding of what is expected of them.

In the earnings call, we learned that Stride will be combining these electives into a single platform and offering them to states; they will start in the summer with two states and expand from there.

Stride can increase its revenue in one of two ways: first, by increasing its number of users, and second, by increasing the revenue per user. The Career Learning product worked on both of these metrics, which is why it has such a pronounced effect on the results.

Adult Career Learning

Stride has a very high retention rate; families that join Stride tend to stay with them.

A quote from the earnings call:

Additionally, when students families come to us, they are more likely to stay. The result of our general education parent satisfaction survey demonstrates the success. Our schools have a net promoter score of 63, which is dramatically higher than most school districts and ranks favorably with other consumer products you may use every day. Our customer satisfaction surveys suggest satisfaction ratings in excess of 80%. This year parents feel more supported by school staff and students are more motivated to learn and work independently than in prior years. This has led to more parent satisfaction and more loyalty, and we see our investments paying off. We invested this year in a new K-5 curriculum and as a result, satisfaction with curriculum in our K-5 programs has improved by 400 basis points. That curriculum took pressure off the parents and learning coaches who supervise their students. A new grade K-2 and 3-5 parent satisfaction with their experience increased 700 basis points over the last year. Our focus on improving our customer experience and delivering value for our customers will drive greater lifetime value for them and for us.

Stride is beginning to monetize this loyalty by offering adult learning and career prep. Stride offers four programs to prepare adults to move to a new job or improve their skills.

Stride is very good at designing curricula and using best educational practices. Stride draws heavily from industry experts and organizations and their experts. Stride Adult learning courses are just as good as the high school ones and, as a result, have high retention rates and excellent pupil outcomes, including industry certificates and job placements.

I have altered my mathematical model to consider the success of the Career Learning products. I changed the percentage growth of this segment to match the Stride guidance. With this adjustment, the model returned a new price target of $262.

Stride's Financials

Institutions own 92% of stride shares, and the general public owns only 2%, which is quite unusual and perhaps reflects how Stride has grown under the radar and has not become a popular stock. This may well change in the not too distant future.

Debt has increased in recent years, currently standing at 52% of equity ($411 million). It was up from zero in 2020. Despite this, the balance sheet remains strong. (charts from SimplyWallStreet).

Stride's balance sheet summary (SimplyWallStreet)

Stride has excellent earnings growth as well as the previously mentioned revenue growth, its earnings growth is significantly above both the consumer services industry and the US market as a whole.

Stride's earnings growth v consumer services sector and US markets (Simply Wall Street)

Conclusion

Stride had an outstanding 2021, and 2022 appears to be exceeding forecasts. It is fast-growing and profitable. The success of Stride is founded on the excellence of its educational products, as witnessed by the high satisfaction ratings its customers report.

Stride online high schools perform well with high retention rates and a growing pupil base. I think the recent pandemic and the excellent academic results Stride pupils achieved will add impetus to its growth in the coming years.

The Career learning pathways have added a new dimension to the company, increasing the user base and the number of dollars received per pupil. the career learning pathway has resulted in upgraded forecasts from the Wall Street analysts that follow the company.

I think Stride is primed for growth, profitability, and future dividends. I will be adding to my position with an increased long-term target price of $250. I trade with a time frame of 12-24 months and expect to double my investment in that period.