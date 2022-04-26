aprott/iStock via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc./Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has declined since last September, but it essentially crashed after the company delivered a disappointing earnings report in early February. Meta's stock traded at about $380 at its highs and is now below $190, representing an unprecedented 50% plus decline for the tech giant's share price. However, Meta remains a dominant, market-leading company in its industry and should remain the leading player in the social media space.

Additionally, the company is remarkably cheap now, and it should continue delivering robust revenue growth in the coming years. While Meta is dealing with a growth slowdown and a transitory EPS decline, Facebook should return to profitability growth as the company advances.

Meta's earnings are imminent, and the company's stock has declined considerably into the event. Meta could surpass the lowered earnings estimates, and given the company's enormous earnings potential, Meta's stock looks like an excellent buy right now.

People loved Facebook at $380, and many hate it below $190 now. What happened to "buy low, sell high" and buying when there is "blood in the streets"? FB initially cratered following its worse-than-anticipated Q4 earnings announcement, bringing shares down significantly in a record-setting single-day market cap decline. We saw a moderate rebound in March, but shares have sagged by 25% just from the recent early-April high. Meta's stock is oversold again, but shares are trying to bottom around crucial $180-190 support. We also see the full stochastic turning upward, implying a possible momentum change in the chart. Facebook has essentially given back all its gains over the last four years and is trading around the same price as it did then.

In 2018, Facebook traded at a similar price point, only then the company had about $50 billion in annual revenue, and this year's estimate (consensus) is for about $130 billion. Meta's market cap is around $500 billion now, implying that in 2018 the stock traded at approximately ten times sales and is selling at only about 3.8 times sales now.

Trailing twelve-month "TTM" gross profit was around $35 billion then and is approximately $95 billion now.

TTM operating income was $20 billion then and is $47 billion now.

TTM income was $16 billion then, and it's $39 billion now.

FB's revenues, profitability, and income have grown substantially in recent years, yet the stock is essentially back to where it was four years ago. Most of Facebook's profitability metrics are up by 2-3 times in this time frame, illustrating that the stock is significantly cheaper now than it was then. So, why is Facebook this cheap, and is the stock worth buying?

Is Meta A Buy?

We see that Facebook missed EPS estimates last quarter. It was not a big miss, but the company missed EPS by about 15 cents. Moreover, this year will probably see a dreaded EPS decline. Last year Facebook earned $13.80, this year, consensus estimates are for $12.16, and next year's estimates are for $14.39 (consensus amongst 32 analysts).

Why Did EPS Decline In The First Place?

We know that Facebook is betting big on the metaverse. Whether the bet pays off remains to be seen, but a virtual Facebook world sounds like it could appeal to many people (billions, potentially). Therefore, I will not scrutinize the company's ambitions to bank on the next evolutionary step of the internet. In my view, Meta's investments in the metaverse will pay off, but it will take time, and the metaverse will probably be a vast business 5-10 years down the line.

Companies that invest in it early, like Facebook, will be the market leaders in this lucrative virtual internet market and world. Some investors are upset that Facebook spent more than analysts anticipated on its metaverse projects last quarter, and since there is some uncertainty about when the investment will pay off, many are dumping the stock. Is this a wise investment approach? Should Meta shareholders be more patient and give Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team the benefit of the doubt? Love him or hate him, Mark Zuckerberg has made many people very rich. He's created a great business, made smart acquisitions, and probably knows much more about the metaverse than you or I.

Therefore, I view the earnings slump as a temporary phenomenon most companies face in their business lifecycle. Now, let's look at those earnings figures again. Last year, the company earned $13.80 in EPS, putting its TTM P/E ratio at just 13.5. Next year, consensus estimates are for $14.39, putting the company's forward P/E ratio at only 13, remarkably cheap for a dominant, market-leading company in Facebook's position.

Furthermore, we see strong revenue growth. Last year, the company reported $118 billion in revenues, this year, the consensus estimates are for $131 billion, and next year, analysts expect $153 billion in revenues. Therefore, we see YoY revenue growth accelerating from 11% this year to roughly 17% in 2023.

We should continue seeing healthy (15-20%) YoY revenue growth as the company advance in future years. Furthermore, the company should also return to EPS growth in the coming years. As the company illustrates its ability to return to EPS growth, its P/E multiple should expand. The stock is trading around a 13 forward P/E now, but it could trade around an 18-22 multiple once there is more certainty about its future earnings potential.

Here's what Meta's financials could look like in future years:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 Revenue $131B $153B $176B $199B Revenue growth 11% 17% 15% 13% EPS $12.16 $14.39 $17.26 $20.72 Forward P/E ratio 15 18 20 22 Stock price $216 $311 $415 $525

If the company returns to stable EPS of approximately 15-20%, Meta's EPS can climb above $25 in several years. Also, as the company returns to growth and its earnings potential becomes more transparent, the stock should command a higher P/E multiple once again. Meta is currently trading at a rock-bottom 13 forward P/E ratio, but this ultra-low multiple is not likely to last. Instead, the stock will probably experience increased demand in future years, driving its forward P/E multiple into the 18-22 range, in line with other technology-oriented growth companies illustrating low double-digit revenue growth. By adopting a slightly higher P/E multiple, we can see that the company's stock can climb into the $400-500 range within several years. Therefore, I view Facebook as a compelling buy here and may increase my position in the company within the next several days.

Meta Risks

Naturally, an investment in Meta is not without risk. Increased competition, government regulation, a slowdown in the broader economy, and other variables are risks to Facebook. Ad spending could slow down due to a softening economy and other factors, negatively impacting Meta's profitability. The company's investments in the metaverse may fail, driving the stock price down even further. The company's social media platforms could go into lasting periods of decline, impacting growth and profitability very negatively. Despite my bullish outlook, there are many risks associated with Facebook/Meta, and one should consider the risks carefully before investing in the company's stock.