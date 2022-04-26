Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was once a heavily hyped stock on the basis of its exposure to the metaverse. That hype has faded and so has the stock price, as the stock is now down significantly from all time highs. While some of that decline could be explained from the general volatility seen in the tech sector, the decline could also be explained by certain key metrics. In analyzing the valuation, I explain why in spite of the sizable drop in the stock price, I am still not a buyer here.

RBLX Stock Price

RBLX went public in early 2021 via direct listing and closed its first day of trading at $69.50 per share. The stock peaked at above $140 per share and recently closed around $35 per share.

Data by YCharts

I last covered the stock in September when I called the stock grossly overvalued and explained the outlandish assumptions required to justify the stock price. The stock has since fallen 58%. Is the stock finally a buy here?

RBLX Stock Key Metrics

RBLX closed out 2021 with 83% year over year revenue growth.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

RBLX coupled that strong top-line growth with solid adjusted EBITDA margin. Prior to the crash in tech stocks, positive free cash flow was a typically effective catalyst for premium valuations. I suspect that RBLX’s cash flow generation in part helped the stock reach the insane multiples that it did.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

The issue is that looking forward, growth is likely to slow. Daily active users (‘DAUs’) grew modestly at 33% year over year and just 4.7% sequentially.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

Bookings grew at only 20% to $770.1 million.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

The difference between bookings and revenue is that bookings reflects cash received by users and revenue reflects the portion which is attributable in any given quarter. If a user purchases an item which lasts for 23 months, then that purchase price is divided evenly for each month for revenue recognition. We can see a breakdown below:

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

The problem with strong revenue growth and slow bookings growth is that by definition, revenues come from bookings, so these trends strongly suggest that revenue growth is about to slow down considerably.

In the shareholder letter, the company stated:

Bookings growth in Q3 and Q4 of this year should be much closer to user growth rates than they were in January, and our exit growth rates this year are expected to be good indicators of 2023 growth.

That suggests that bookings growth could rebound to perhaps the 30% level by the end of the year, but even then, that still represents a steep drop from the triple digit level from just one year ago.

Why Did Roblox Stock Drop?

Besides the steep deceleration in bookings growth, RBLX stock dropped also due to declining usage. Hours engaged increased 28% year over year but declined sequentially.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

The above metric represents total hours engaged. On a per user basis, hours engaged hovered at around 1.82 hours per day versus 1.97 hours per day in just the prior quarter. While the hours engaged per day is only slightly lower than prior quarters, it shows that forward revenue growth will largely be driven by user and bookings growth, as investors should not count on growth in hours engaged. A big issue is that while RBLX has historically been seen as a high-growth secular story, the decelerating growth suggests that the stock might better be viewed like a cyclical video game company.

Is Roblox Stock Expected To Rise Again?

In spite of the steep slowdown in growth, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company with an average 4.1 buy rating.

Seeking Alpha

The average price target of $67 per share reflects nearly 100% upside.

Seeking Alpha

Is RBLX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

My view is different. Let’s start with consensus estimates. On average, analysts seem to be expecting $3 billion of revenue this year.

Seeking Alpha

That number seems suspicious as it reflects 55% growth from 2021 numbers. With bookings and user growth both around 30% or lower, I am skeptical that revenue growth will come in so strong. Let’s nonetheless assume that the company can achieve those estimates. Consensus estimates of around 20% after 2022 look reasonable considering the poor bookings growth.

What is a proper fair value for the stock? Let’s now project long term net margins. RBLX has seen cost of revenue grow steadily from 25.4% last year to 26.7% in the latest quarter. The rise is largely due to an increasing amount of their revenues coming from mobile devices, which are subject to iOS and Android fees.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

Developer exchange fees, the amount that RBLX shares with its developers, remained steady at 28% of revenues.

Roblox 2021 Q4 Supplemental

That means that gross profits stand at only 45%. That is the amount of margin RBLX has before accounting for its own personnel costs and infrastructure costs. I assume that RBLX can achieve 40% long term net margins based on gross profits. That leads to a roughly 20% long term net margin (based on revenue) assumption. The stock is currently trading at 6.8x forward revenue estimates. That represents a 34x long term earnings power multiple, which looks just OK considering the expected 20% exit growth rate. Because video game companies typically trade with more cyclical-like multiples than secular-like multiples, I can see the stock trading at around a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’) or lower. That suggests that the stock could trade at a 30x long term earnings power multiple or lower as long as it sustains a 20% growth rate. At these prices, those projections suggest that positive returns are possible, but in the current market, it is very difficult to recommend buying the stock considering the poor projected return relative to other stocks of a similar high-risk profile. In spite of the steep drop from all time highs, I continue to rate the stock a hold.