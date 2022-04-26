wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) lost about half of their value in the last six months despite the cloud-based CRM company reporting record revenues for FY 2022 and delivering better than expected projections for its FY 2023 top line. With growth stocks currently being out of favor, Salesforce offers a hugely discounted valuation compared to 2021. A strong revenue ramp and impressive free cash flow margins are among the top reasons to consider Salesforce on the drop!

Record results… and nobody cares

Salesforce has executed very well on its growth targets and supplied an impressive earnings card in February that showed 25% year over year revenue growth. Salesforce's products and services generated $26.5B in revenue for the leading provider of customer relationship management applications.

Strength has been building in every single one of Salesforce's business segments. The biggest business within Salesforce is 'Service' which provides customers with highly personalized customer service functionality. The segment generated $6.5B in revenues, followed by 'Sales' which had $6.0B in revenues in FY 2022. Salesforce Sales' segment support companies in their sales processes and helps drive conversions.

Because companies heavily invest in their digital transformations, all of Salesforce's business segments are booming. The fastest-growing business is not 'Service' or 'Sales', however. It is a segment called 'Platform and Other'… which saw year over year revenue growth of 36% in FY 2022. This business segment supports customers in the development of apps and helps them scale. While currently only the third-largest segment by revenue size, the segment has a lot of potential to become a significant force within the company going forward.

Free cash flow and margins

Because Salesforce acquires companies to add complimentary products and services to its existing product mix, the firm's free cash flow has proven to be unstable and unpredictable on a quarter over quarter basis. In FY 2022, Salesforce generated $5.3B in free cash flow, 92% of which were contributed in just two quarters: Q1'22 and Q4'22. Salesforce's free cash flow margins in FY 2022, FY 2021 and FY 2020 were 19.9%, 19.2% and 21.6%. So, even though there is a lot of free cash flow variability within a given year, Salesforce has been able to deliver consistently strong FCF margins over time.

Millions Q4'22 Q3'22 Q2'22 Q1'22 Q4'21 Subscription and Support $6,828 $6,379 $5,914 $5,536 $5,476 Professional Services $498 $484 $426 $427 $341 Revenues $7,326 $6,863 $6,340 $5,963 $5,817 Cash Flow From Operating Activities $1,982 $404 $386 $3,228 $2,174 Capital Expenditures -$167 -$166 -$213 -$171 -$149 Free Cash Flow $1,815 $238 $173 $3,057 $2,025 Free Cash Flow Margin 24.8% 3.5% 2.7% 51.3% 34.8%

Salesforce bumps up guidance, expects $300M more in revenues than previously

One of the reasons for Salesforce's recent downleg is that the company indicated last year that its top line growth is slowing. Salesforce's initial outlook for FY 2023 implied $31.7B to $31.8B in revenue potential, implying 20% year over year growth. The most recent revenue projection calls for revenues of $32.0B to $32.1B, indicating 21% year over year growth. The new revenue guidance for FY 2023 implies a $300M increase in revenue expectations compared to the previous projection.

50% valuation discount

Salesforce has set a $50B revenue target by FY 2026. A free cash flow margin of 20%, which the firm has consistently achieved in the last three years, translates to $10B in annual free cash flow potential.

Salesforce is expected to grow revenues to $37.9B in FY 2024, implying a forward P-S ratio (FY 2024) of 4.6 X. This P-S ratio represents an about 50% discount to the P-S ratio that we have seen shares of Salesforce trade at just six months ago.

Risks with Salesforce

Salesforce will continue to grow but perhaps not as fast as the firm did in the past. The COVID-19 period accelerated Salesforce's expansion, but the company is likely to see its top line growth moderate a bit going forward. Still, 20% annual revenue growth rates are nothing to be irritated about. While revenue growth may no longer grow at pre-pandemic rates, Salesforce has massive free cash flow potential. A material slowdown in top line growth and a decline in free cash flow margins would change my opinion on Salesforce.

Final thoughts

Buyers today get a 50% discount on Salesforce's growth in the CRM market compared to six months ago. The recent bump in revenue projection for FY 2023 also indicates that investors may have turned too bearish on Salesforce. The firm's free cash flow margins are impressive, despite some volatility within a fiscal year. I believe shares of Salesforce have been punished too much and the risk profile is heavily skewed to the upside!