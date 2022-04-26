Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here below is our analysis on Novartis (NYSE:NVS) that today just released Q1 numbers. It is not the first time that we have covered the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, and it is one of our picks in our healthcare coverage. As a brief recap, our positive view was based on the following key takeaways:

Sandoz strategic review was on course to maximise shareholder value.

Last Q4's higher costs were due to the one-off event: disposal of the Roche stake.

Roche disinvestment proceeds.

Guidance 2022.

Q1 Results

In Q1 2022, Novartis experienced solid growth in terms of sales and profits. The Swiss pharmaceutical company recorded revenue growth of 1% to $12.5 billion compared to the first quarter of 2021, operating profit was up 18% to $2.85 billion and a net profit of $2.2 billion signalling an 8% increase. Earnings per share were $1.00 versus $0.91 last year, and an impressive feat was the positive sales trend of new drugs that offset unfavourable FX effects. Revenue growth however was still lower than analyst estimates. An interesting tailwind worth noting though is Novartis' plans for a simplified organisational structure that integrates the medicines unit with the oncology division with the aim of saving at least $1 billion by 2024.

Novartis Q1 Snap

Going into the details

In October, Novartis announced a strategic review concerning Sandoz, which had been suffering from the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreaks, as a result, Sandoz's turnover is expected to be stagnant this year. Sandoz's strategic review continues and the CEO reiterated that an update will be provided later this year. All options remain on the table.

Sandoz business review (Novartis Q1)

Last December, the company also raised €20.7 billion in proceeds from the sale of its 33% Roche stake. Despite plans to buy back up to 15 billion shares, Novartis will also retain enough spending power to buy pharmaceutical companies and new technologies in a continued effort to support its R&D efforts.

Conclusion and Valuation

Unlike its competitor Roche, Novartis' downsizing it's Russian operations is unlikely to significantly impact 2022 financials. The company will continue to sell its drugs in Russia, but it has stalled new investments, marketing, and the new patient recruitment for clinical trials. The CEO said that the company's major clinical trials have always had very few enrollments from Russia and Ukraine and he does not expect the war to create delays in Novartis programs in place. Novartis is currently trading on 2022 P/E discounted to European pharma peers and this is not justified. We reiterate our buy rating with a target price of CHF 95 per share.