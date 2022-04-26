imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Why I would avoid/sell LUMN

Love is blind. That's the primary message behind my father's principle of "never fall in love with a stock." When you fall in love with a stock, it's all moonbeams and shooting stars at first. You're infatuated with the stock and its attributes and your genius for finding this diamond in the rough, often rationalizing away the glaring risk factors.

Lumen's (NYSE:LUMN) massive yield is extremely enticing, yet I see it as a siren's song or red flag, for those unfamiliar. In the following piece, I will make the case as to why LUMN may not be a suitable income investment vehicle for retirees at this particular juncture.

High yield equals high risk, don't be fooled

This maxim has proven to be true time and time again throughout history. The stock market is littered with fallen high-yield stocks that lured retirees in with a siren's song promising riches with exorbitant yields and explosive growth only to have the dividend slashed and the stock price crater, leaving lovelorn investors broke. Much like the sailors shipwrecked on the rocky coast lured into the craggy nooks by the enchanting music and charming voices of the mythical sirens whispering on the wind of the fortunes to be had.

The bottom line is if the yield is excessive, more often than not there's a huge problem that needs to be resolved. Sometimes you will get a chance to jump on a high-yield opportunity based on a one-time event causing the stock to drop for no good reason, yet these special situations tend to resolve themselves in short order.

In LUMN's case, the double-digit 10% yield has been lingering for several years. In fact, the company has already halved the dividend once already from 10% to 5% and seen the stock price dwindle away to the point the yield is once again 10%. Not the greatest track record in my book.

I, unfortunately, had to learn my lesson the hard way already once with LUMN. You could make the case I'm jaded on LUMN because it broke my heart with the last dividend cut - but that's a whole other article! Ha! Now let's delve into the crux of the matter by evaluating LUMN's current growth prospects which, if they come to fruition, should resolve the issue at hand.

Current growth prospects

LUMN's revenue remains in decline at present as CEO Jeff Storey attempts to walk the tightrope of divesting the company of low/no margin legacy assets while simultaneously reinvesting the proceeds into high margin business endeavors.

LUMN is divesting itself of a major portion of its low-margin legacy assets in two massive sales this year. The problem is the profit from those businesses, what little it may be, will need to be replaced and actually enhanced substantially to bring the dividend payout ratio into an acceptable range. Further, this will have to occur under a worsening macro-outlook. Let me explain.

Macro outlook not ideal

Let's not cherry coat the situation. Even in an ideal environment, it's a tough ask to transition from a primarily legacy low margin business into a profitable high margin business. Nonetheless, we're not operating in an ideal macro environment by any stretch of the imagination. With inflation out of control at 40-year highs, the Fed raising rates, liquidity drying up, and geopolitical risk at all-time highs, it would seem LUMN will need to perform an escape act on par with Houdini to increase profitability enough to discharge itself of the high yield scarlet letter. Nevertheless, it can be done, albeit the odds are stacked against it. Now let's take a look at a crucial metric, the dividend coverage ratio statistics.

Dividend coverage ratio status

One of the key metrics I look at when evaluating a potential buy for my income portfolio is the dividend/distribution coverage. The coverage ratio of my income streams is highly important to me at this juncture in my life and investing career.

I have been in the game for 30 years now at the age of 58. Through a lot of luck and hard work, I have accumulated a substantial nest egg which has allowed me to live very well. I'm at a point where capital preservation rather than appreciation is my primary concern. I don't need to make high-yield/high-risk investments in order to cover my living expenses.

So, with LUMN's payout ratio running at 76% of EPS for 2022 and increasing to over 100% in 2023, that's a massive red flag which stopped me in my tracks. As many have pointed out, the payout ratio is much improved on a free cash flow basis, yet I prefer to stick with the more conservative measures when allocating money for income purposes. The last thing I want to have to happen is for the stock to deteriorate and my nest egg dwindle away. First, the stock drops, then the dividend gets cut and you are eventually left with nothing. Let's wrap things up now.

Wrap up

At first glance, LUMN seems like an attractive high yield opportunity. Yet, when you peel back the layers and look at the proposition on the whole, it fails the suitability test for me. The yield is sky-high because of the fact this is a long-shot opportunity. Don't fool yourself into thinking this is a low-risk investment and/or the company has a back-up plan if things don't work out so there's no downside risk. The payout ratio is extremely high. The company will have to perform a near-perfect transition to alleviate itself of this burden. At the same time having to manage a hefty debt load which needs to be addressed. I will give credit on this point. LUMN has done an excellent job of managing the debt.

If you're still inclined to put some of your hard-earned money toward this security, I would make no more than 3% of your portfolio and layer into the position over a long period of time to reduce risk. I'm not saying it will be impossible for LUMN to achieve their goals, just that based on the current status, the stock doesn't pass my risk/reward equation test. Thank you for your time and consideration by reading this article! Hopefully, I provided some tidbits of value with this effort.