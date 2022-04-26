The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images Myovant

In biotech investing, a great stock can undergo periodic volatility. Oftentimes, there is nothing wrong with fundamentals. Either that, or there is a small fundamental depreciation that is overreacted by the market. For instance, a partial clinical hold is one such an event. Another example is a deficiency notice by the FDA. Most of the time, both of those issues are easily ameliorated. Nevertheless, the market despises uncertainty and thereby punishes the stock unfairly. Now, this market inefficiency allows you to build more shares for a big comeback.

That being said, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) suffered from both of the aforementioned setbacks. The company already resolved the partial hold last year. Nevertheless, there is still the deficiency filing notice for relugolix's upcoming label expansion for endometriosis on May 6. I strongly believe that Myovant will ultimately prevail. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Myovant and share with you my expectation of this stellar growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Myovant has dedicated its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to serve the high unmet needs in women and men's health. Powering the pipeline is relugolix, which is a novel oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor blocker.

Interestingly, relugolix already has secured two approvals and is currently being marketed. The first regulatory win is for advanced prostate cancer (i.e., APC) as an androgen-deprivation therapy (i.e., ADT) under the brand Orgovyx. As a successful label expansion of relugolix via a supplemental New Drug Application (i.e., sNDA), the second victory came for heavy bleeding associated with uterine fibroids under the brand Myfembree. To maximize growth, Myovant continues to expand the relugolix label for endometriosis treatment and for pregnancy control. That aside, there is a younger asset (MVT402) in development for women's infertility.

Orgovyx for Advanced Prostate Cancer

As you know, commercialization progress is a key for such a young company as Myovant. Therefore, let us analyze their launch progress to gauge where the firm is going. The first and only oral GnRH blocker for men with APC, Orgovyx, was approved back in December 2020. The approval was based on the robust data of the Phase 3 HERO trial. In January 2021, Orgovyx became available in the market.

As you can imagine, conventional drugs for APC are hampered by significant setbacks such as an increased risk of heart disease/diabetes, testosterone flares, and a slow recovery after treatment completion. Orgovyx overcomes all of those hindrance issues. Asides from being convenient as an oral drug, Orgovyx works rapidly to deliver sustained testosterone suppression without the said flare. Testosterone recovery for Orgovyx is also achieved within 3-months of treatment. There is also a lower risk of heart diseases.

Having key advantages, Orgovyx was able to procure approximately $57M in its first year of launch. Altogether, Orgovyx treated over 11K patients. As a sign of its prowess, there is a remarkable 40% sequential quarterly growth. Given that Orgovyx has reached only 11k men while there are a total of 300K men needing ADT, there is still 27X more rooms to grow. If Orgovyx can reach 20X more patients, you're looking at a blockbuster for this indication alone without any label expansion.

Myfembree for Uterine Fibroids

Asides from APC, Myovant successfully expanded another relugolix label. Specifically, relugolix is also approved for heavy bleeding associated with uterine fibroids back in May 2021. The approval decision is based on the strong Phase 3 LIBERTY data. From the figure below, you can appreciate that Myfembree posted excellent results such as an average reduction of menstrual blood loss (i.e., MBL) of 83.7%. Moreover, the reduction is also sustained in 70% of the women. In addition to being a convenient oral pill, only 11% of women on Myfembree experienced hot flashes which tends to be much higher for women on conventional medicines.

Due to its therapeutic prowess, Myfembree is beating its competitor (Oriahnn) in prescription growth. Viewing the figure below, Myfembree prescription is posting an uptrend while Oriahnn is exhibiting a downtrend. Despite the sales traction, I'm surprised that Myfembree has only been able to generate roughly $4M in sales.

Notably, Myfembree has only reached 1.4K out of the 5M patients available for this stellar medicine. Perhaps, Pfizer (PFE) is doing a "calibrated launch" in which they have yet to send their reps to as many physicians within their networks as I expected. Maybe it's either logistics or pandemic issues. It could also be that Pfizer is simply steady and methodical.

Pfizer Partnership

As you know, whether Orgovyx would reach blockbuster status is highly dependent on its launch partner, Pfizer. After all, the partner has a vast sales and marketing force capable of reaching those patients. As you may recall, Myovant announced its partnership with Pfizer back in December 2020. Having a commercialization partner would allow for rapid launch, as you saw.

Notably, the partnership is quite favorable for Myovant, with the 50/50 profits/expenses sharing for the developments and launch of relugolix for both APC and uterine fibroids/endometriosis in North America. The deal enabled Myovant to receive $650M upfront payments, with sales milestones that can reach up to $4.2B. Of those milestones, Myovant already secured $200M when relugolix gained the approval for uterine fibroids.

In the coming years, I believe that Pfizer will fully unlock the value of relugolix for ACP treatment plus uterine fibroids/endometriosis. That is to say, relugolix will reach blockbuster status but it might take several years. To see what I meant, you should look at the sales ramp-up of Pfizer/Astellas's $2.5B blockbuster drug, enzalutamide (Xtandi). Of note, Xtandi is now approved for three labels, including non-metastatic prostate cancer, metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). From Fiscal 2013 to 2016, sales jumped from roughly $110M to $270M. You can expect similar growth for Orgovyx.

Myfembree for Endometriosis

Shifting gears, let us analyze relugolix's upcoming label expansion for endometriosis. As you can see, endometriosis is a women's health condition characterized by pain, painful intercourse, bowel symptoms, tiredness, and infertility. While some women do not experience pain, the majority (i.e., 6M out of 8M) women would show symptoms. Of those 6M women, 75% suffer from debilitating symptoms.

Looking ahead, relugolix is positioned to capture a significant market share of the 6M total addressable population. With a sNDA filed for Myfembree, the FDA already set the Prescription Drug Users Fee Act (i.e., PDUFA) date for May 6 this year. If approved, Myovant would get a $100M milestone payment from Pfizer, and the launch would start promptly in May.

Like a curveball that hit shareholders, Myovant disclosed on April 12 that the FDA identified deficiencies in its filing for Myfembree that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements and commitments at this time. However, the letter does NOT reflect the agency's final decision. Simply put, the sNDA is still under review. Both Myovant and Pfizer would continue to work with the FDA to provide whatever is needed.

Leveraging my Integrated System of Forecasting, I reduced my forecast from a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) to a 60% (i.e., slightly favorable) chance of success. I based my rationale on prior data, my forecasting experience over two decades, and my intuition. It would have been a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of approval without the deficiency issue.

Keep in mind that my 60% forecasts hit more often than not. Regardless if approval is forthcoming this time, it will ultimately be approved after the company knows what the FDA needs and thereby provides pertinent data. You can bet that three to six additional months is the longest.

Partial Clinical Hold Removed

In my view, Myovant management will do as they said. As such, they would overcome any obstacles. Here's your proof in the pudding. On May 18, 2021, the company filed an 8K with the SEC stating that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 3 SERENE study for pregnancy prevention. Specifically, the agency requested Myovant to change its study protocol prior to proceeding.

In response, Myovant noted that they already discussed this with the FDA (with their expectation of the hold to be lifted by August 2021). In its 2Q2021 filing, Myovant informed shareholders that the FDA indeed removed the hold on time. And, the initial patients were dosed in October 2021.

Competitor Landscape

About competition, Myovant goes toes-to-toes against other ADTs for advanced prostate cancers. The main one is luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) receptor blockers like leuprolide that are selling under the brand Lupron, Eligard, Lucrin, etc. Notwithstanding, Orgovyx trumps competitors because it's the only once-daily oral pill on the market. Additionally, Orgovyx does not suffer from testosterone flares like conventional counterparts. Orgovyx is also more efficacious.

To a lesser extent, Orgovyx competes against Xtandi of Pfizer, which is approved for non-metastatic, mCSPC, and mCRPC. That aside, Orgovyx competes against other innovators in the mCRPC treatments space like Zytiga of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Rubraca of Clovis Oncology (CLVS) is another competitor. There are also Lynparza of AstraZeneca (AZN) and MSD. Zejula of Tesaro (TSRO) - a GlaxoSmithKline acquisition - is another example. Of note, the reason I said to a lesser extent is that Orgovyx is used for men who are still responsive to hormonal therapy and non-metastatic; whereas, the other drugs mentioned (except Xtandi) are used for men no longer responsive to hormonal therapy (i.e., mCRPC).

As to women's health, Myfembree competes against other women's health innovators like Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and AbbVie (ABBV). For instance, you have the oral capsule elagolix (Oriahnn) and the combo of elagolix plus estradiol (Orilissa) for uterine fibroids bleeding. Now, Myfembree is showing increasing traction while Orilissa and Oriahnn are trending down in sales. Regardless of competitive pressure, I believe that there is plenty of space in the women's and men's health segments for multiple blockbusters. That is to say, the demand for innovation is robust here.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31. Don't be alarmed by the different dates, Myovant simply chose December 31 as the ending for their Q3.

As follows, Myovant procured $54.4M in revenue for the quarter compared to $1.3M for the same period a year prior. On a year-over-year (YOY) basis, the revenue increased by 408.4%. Of those revenues, the product sales consist of $29.2M (i.e., from Orgovyx and Myfembree) plus the Pfizer collaboration payment.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at 25.7M and 30.4M. I typically prefer to see an increasing trend in R&D. However, it's understandable that the R&D is lower due to the trials (i.e., LIBERTY, HERO, and SPIRIT) completion. Additionally, there were $63.4M ($0.68 per share) net losses compared to $73.8M ($0.82 per share decline) for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 20.5%. And, this is reflective of the lower spending on R&D.

About the balance sheet, there were $569.1M in cash, equivalents, investments, and credits available under the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Loan Agreement. Against the $114.1M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into December 2022 (i.e., Myovant's Q3). Simply put, the cash position is adequate relative to its spending.

While reviewing the balance sheet, you should check to see if Myovant is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 90.0M to 93.4M, my math reveals a 1.1% annual dilution. At this rate, Myovant easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Myovant to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I would like to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 93.4M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Orgovyx for ACP $2B (Estimated from the $23.9B global prostate cancer market, and 300K patients with the condition, compared to $2.5B blockbuster Xtandi) $500M $53.53 $50.58 (5% discount because Orgovyx is already in commercialization with Pfizer and showing strong traction) Myfembree for uterine fibroids $1B (Estimated from $39.9B uterine fibroids market, and 5M patients amenable to Myfembree) $250M $26.76 $21.40 (20% discount because Myfembree is already in commercialization with Pfizer yet sales ramp-up has been slower than for ACP) Myfembree for endometriosis $500M (Estimated from the $2.4B endometriosis market, and $6M patients) $125M $13.38 $10.70 (20% discount because it has yet to be launched, still pending FDA decisions) Myfembree for pregnancy control Will wait for more data before valuing N/A N/A N/A MVT402 Too early in studies (will value later) N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $82.68

Figure 10: Valuation Analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Myovant is whether the company can quickly ramp up both Orgovyx and Myfembree sales. The immediate risk is if Myfembree would gain FDA approval on May 6 for endometriosis.

In case of a negative binary event, your stock is likely to tumble by 30% and vice versa. However, if the company receives a CRL, you can expect approval to come six to nine months later. The other risk is that Myovant is growing too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Myovant as a strong buy with the 5/5 stars rating. On a one to two years horizon, I expect the new $82.68 (raised from $50) price target to be reached.

Despite the current volatility, Myovant Sciences is riding on ingenious science and stellar medicine. Relugolix already gained two approvals and showed early signs of launch success. Next month, the drug has a chance of garnering approval for its sNDA for endometriosis. If the label expansion can be achieved this May, the event would trigger the $100M milestone from Pfizer. Regardless of approval in May or a couple of months down the line, you can expect that relugolix sales ramp-up would steadily ramp up to surpass blockbuster. After all, it seems like Pfizer's style is surely and steadily rather than aggressive. As you know, the FDA placed a partial hold on the SERENE trial for relugolix label expansion into pregnancy prevention. Here, the management delivered on their promise and got the trial resumed on track.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is always yours to make. In my view, you should hold Myovant shares "as is." If relugolix receives a CRL this May, make sure you average down because it'll most likely be approved several months later.