Investment thesis

Kubota's (OTCPK:KUBTY) recent trading is a mixed picture, with firm demand in key markets such as the US hampered by raw material prices pressuring margins. Overall, the outlook for FY12/2022 appears challenging with a slowdown in growth YoY. With the shares trading on PER FY12/2022 13.6x, we believe the shares are fairly valued and rate the shares as neutral.

Quick primer

Founded in 1890, Kubota is an agricultural machine manufacturer and develops its combustion engines. It also has a water infrastructure business making pipes, valves, and pumps. Operating in over 120 countries, its core market is Asia where it has the top market share in combine harvesters. It also has top global share in mini-excavators since 2002. In the US the key products are farm equipment, engines, and construction machinery.

Key financials and consensus estimates

FY12/2021 sales by region

Our objectives

In our piece from March 2021, we were neutral on the shares which were trading near all-time highs. We did not predict the current inflationary pressures and raw material price hikes affecting the world economy - in this piece we want to assess the following:

the macro impact to Kubota during FY12/2021.

the outlook for the business in the short to medium term.

We will take each one in turn.

Warning signs

FY12/2021 results were a mixed bag, with two factors playing a major role in the outcome. The first was the positive impact of the weakening yen, and the second was cost pressure from rising raw material prices. Total operating profit grew by JPY70.9 billion/USD567 million YoY - Kubota provides a clear breakdown of how operating profit was affected. Trading was good with sales volume increase being the key driver for OP growth YoY, and price hikes were also significant in a tight market. The negative was the increase in raw material prices which pushed up costs by JPY37.5 billion/USD300 million.

FY12/2021 OP growth factors

The FX impact was relatively low in FY12/2021, with exports from Japan seeing a small negative impact from a slightly weaker dollar YoY but with a more pronounced positive impact from the Euro. The biggest positive came from 'other currencies' which we read as Asian currencies such as the Thai Baht.

Raw material costs rising also had a noticeable impact on inventory and consequently free cash flow generation. The inventory balance skyrocketed by 36% YoY (despite FY sales growth of 18.5% YoY) to JPY510 billion/USD4.1 billion. This placed pressure on working capital, resulting in low free cash flow generation which fell to only JPY16.6 billion/USD132.8 million. We note that Kubota's track record here is rather patchy.

Annual free cash flow trend

We conclude that Kubota is FX sensitive as an exporter, but this is a double-edged sword when raw material prices are increasing. With these issues now more pronounced, we next look at the outlook for FY12/2022.

A more subdued outlook

Kubota's guidance for FY12/2022 is aiming for 11.5% topline growth, with relatively flat OP growth of 1.5% YoY. We note consensus is being more bullish, with sales growth at 10.9% YoY and OP growth at 13.2% YoY. The company does a good job outlining its expectations as to why OP will only grow by JPY3.8 billion/USD30.4 million YoY. Straightaway we see that sales volume growth will be more muted compared to FY12/2021 and despite planned sales price hikes (from now an even tighter market with component shortages), the impact from raw material prices will be significant.

FY12/2022 guidance OP growth factors

What is perhaps a greater risk is Kubota's FX rate assumptions for FY12/2022, as since the new year the Japanese yen has weakened significantly. USD is expected to be at JPY114, and JPY129 versus EUR - currently the yen stands at JPY127.8 versus USD and JPY136.6 versus EUR. This will mean positive FX translation gains, but raw material costs will become more significant. Unfortunately, raw material prices have risen since the end of 2021, such as steel, scrap metal, nickel, and copper.

With earnings growth declining YoY and working capital management under continued pressure, we expect to see limited free cash flow generation. Kubota has also guided Capex of JPY190 billion/USD1.52 billion for FY12/2022 which shows a sustained commitment to investing in its business.

Annual Capex trend and FY12/2022 guidance

We surmise that Kubota's earnings outlook for the short to medium term is low, given its FX sensitivity, rising raw material costs, and the impact of rising financing costs that will reduce demand as well as increase credit costs for its financing operations.

Valuation

On consensus estimates the shares are trading on PER FY12/2022 13.6x and a free cash flow yield of 0.6%. Although we believe these estimates may be too bullish, these valuations do look like fair value to us. Although FX remains a key risk, this impact appears priced in.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a marked decline in commodity prices. This is unlikely given supply chain issues but would be a significant tailwind for the business.

A tight market may allow Kubota to raise prices more than currently forecast. Inventory constraints will give manufacturers greater pricing power, and sales channels remain relatively depleted of products.

Downside risk comes from the potential for credit events in key Asian countries. Thailand is experiencing surging Treasury yields, and with rising financing costs we expect to see fewer government support programs for agriculture as well as construction projects.

Kubota is aiming to increase its ESG credentials with food and water being key areas of sustainability. It has a harder time trying to justify its engine business - although farming and construction are yet to go electric, this transition poses a risk to the business longer term.

Conclusion

Kubota has seen trading conditions remain firm in key markets such as the US, but earnings visibility is becoming distorted by FX and raw material prices. With limited options on how to manage such challenges, we believe the recent drawdown in the shares is justified and the shares are trading at fair value. With the shares trading on consensus PER FY12/2022 13.6x, we stick to our neutral rating.