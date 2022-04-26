Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Despite mobility restrictions and lockdowns affecting quick service restaurant operations in 2020, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) navigated the pandemic and has been delivering solid results lately; after reporting a 1% YoY increase in sales in 2020, the company reported an acceleration in 2021, with sales rising 16.5% YoY. Yum reported strong system sales which grew 13%, and same-store sales which rose 10% YoY in FY 2021 with all brands reporting positive same-store sales growth during the year (KFC same-store sales were up 11%, Taco Bell also up 11%, Pizza Hut up 7%, and Habit Burger Grill up 16%).

Unit growth set a record in 2021, with Yum opening an unprecedented 4,180 gross units or 3,057 net new units. The previous record was 2,040 net new stores opened in 2019.

Digital sales, the star of the show, continued to post robust results; even with lockdown restrictions easing and dine-in sales recovering, Yum reported a record-breaking USD 22 billion in digital sales in FY 2021, up approximately 25% over 2020.

Yum's solid performance over the year has been helped by a number of factors including menu innovation and strategic investments in digital technology to enhance customer experience. Pizza Hut launched Detroit-style pizza last year, and jumping into the faux-meat trend, Pizza Hut and KFC both launched meatless meat options to their menus through their partnership with plant-meat maker Beyond Meat. Taco Bell relaunched its breakfast menu, brought back nacho fries, and launched its first digital-only promotion, a $5 create-your-own-box. In January this year, KFC launched Beyond Fried Chicken, after 2 years of testing the product.

On the digital innovation front, last year the company acquired Australian technology solutions company Dragontail Systems Ltd. (OTCPK:DRRGF) to enhance its digital capabilities in the quick service restaurant space. The company's AI-powered kitchen order management and delivery technology is already implemented in Pizza Hut locations in over 10 countries and could be expanded worldwide over time. Yum also acquired Israeli tech startup Tictuk which enables customers to order food from messaging apps and social media, and American consumer insights and marketing performance analytics startup Kvantum which enables better marketing spend optimization. Digital innovation-driven customer experience enhancements could help unlock long-term benefits including understanding customer behavior, increasing engagement, building customer loyalty and ultimately improving sales and potentially better margins as well.

Intense competition

While Yum has been enjoying robust results from digital innovations, the company is not alone in implementing such improvements with a number of QSR competitors adopting similar strategies and generating similar results. Chick-fil-A and McDonald's (MCD) are currently using Fingermark's Eyecue technology to analyze and improve their drive-thru experience. More than a quarter of McDonald's sales in its top 6 markets came through digital channels in 2021, a 60% YoY increase.

Chipotle (CMG), already a heavy tech user, has hinted at more tech initiatives to come. The company announced this month the launch of a USD 50 million venture fund to invest in emerging restaurant tech startups. Chipotle was one of the first restaurant chains to implement mobile ordering technology to enhance customer experience, and more than a decade later the company is reaping the benefits with digital sales driving about 46% of revenues in FY 2021. During pandemic-hit FY 2020, Chipotle's digital revenues soared 174%, helping the company achieve a solid 7% revenue growth during a very challenging year. Digital sales continued their strong momentum in FY 2021 growing 24% YoY.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ), which derives more than half of global revenues from digital channels, is looking to make further investments in the coming years with the company planning to triple its digital capex in H2 2022 from H1 2022. Like Chipotle, digital sales helped Domino's navigate the pandemic exceptionally well with revenues up 14% YoY during the FY ended January 2021.

Uncertain macroeconomic trends in 2022 cloud near-term outlook

Lockdown restrictions are gradually easing worldwide which should support dine-in sales, with the exception of China where lockdowns have resumed as a result of a Covid resurgence, resulting in more than 1,000 Yum's stores closed as of mid-March. Yum China, the company's largest franchisee, reported revenue and margin declines in 2020, during the height of the pandemic with in-store sales, and system sales posting revenue declines and the financial impact appears to be the same this time as well; Yum China's Q1 2022 update revealed a weak start to the year, with same-store sales dropping 4% YoY for the combined months of January and February and down approximately 20% for the first two weeks of March with sales continuing to trend down. Operating profits have declined 20% for the combined months of January and February due to falling sales and cost inflation. Covid-induced quarantine challenges in the coming months could add further pressure on Yum's China business which may impact Yum's overall performance, although to a limited extent given Yum China's franchise revenues being a relatively small component of Yum's overall sales.

Yum! Brands (2021 10-K)

However, a Covid resurgence elsewhere could have a material impact; Europe has been facing rising Covid cases and in the U.S. authorities have been issuing warnings of a Covid resurgence. The U.S. accounts for about 60% of Yum's revenues.

Limited impact from Russia operations

Like a number of other Western companies including McDonald's and Starbucks, Yum! Brands has paused operations in Russia where it has about 1,000 KFC restaurants and 50 Pizza Hut locations, nearly all of which are franchised. Yum has about 53,000 worldwide, which means the company's Russian store count amounts to less than 2% of the company's total global store count, a relatively small percentage. Russia however was a key growth market for the company, with about 100 KFC stores being opened in the country annually, an expansion trajectory Yum had expected would continue into the future.

Pizza Hut transformation ongoing

While Yum has generated strong results lately, this was not the case prior to the pandemic when the company posted lackluster sales growth for years, partly due to flagging sales at Pizza Hut which dragged down overall sales growth (note: 2016's sharp revenue decline was due to the Yum China spinoff).

Macrotrends

Dine-in had long been identified as a drag and, accordingly, Pizza Hut has been working to shift from a dine-in concept to a delivery and takeout model. The pandemic appears to have helped accelerate the transition as lockdowns compelled customers to order online, helping the segment post strong sales growth in FY 2021; Pizza Hut system sales were up 6% in FY 2021, a noticeable uptick compared to FY 2019 when system sales were up 2% YoY, and FY 2018 when system sales were up 1% YoY. Management also noted positive momentum developing for the Pizza Hut segment in their Q4 2021 earnings call.

Risks

Potential margin pressure due to cost inflation

The restaurant industry is highly competitive in terms of price. Yum may face potential margin pressure in the near term as cost inflation may not be fully passed on to customers.

Fast food giant McDonald's reported margin pressure in Q4 as a result of higher labor and commodity costs. All of Yum's brands except Pizza Hut appear to have seen slight margin pressure over the past few quarters compared to the same quarters last year.

Operating margin % Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 KFC 37.5% 37.6% 45.4% 47.2% Taco Bell 28.9% 33.8% 40.6% 36.7% Pizza Hut 29.2% 28.7% 34.6% 37.2%

Financials

Yum has a rather heavy debt burden with a debt to capital of more than 300, considerably higher than Chipotle, McDonald's, and Papa John's (PZZA), but better than Domino's. Further worsening of Yum's debt burden is a possibility if a Covid resurgence gives way to another round of store closures which could affect sales, earnings, and liquidity.

Summary

Yum has navigated the pandemic quite well and has posted strong results. Near-term conditions can be challenging owing to a potential Covid resurgence. Digital innovations could boost long-term competitiveness however competitors are following a similar playbook. Pizza Hut's transformation is ongoing and management has noted positive momentum developing in the segment. Yum's debt burden is relatively high and could worsen if a new Covid wave worldwide prompts fresh lockdowns and quarantine measures. Analysts are mostly neutral on the stock.