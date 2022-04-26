Chris Hondros/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) investment case after Q1 2022 results last Thursday (April 21).

We initiated our Buy rating on PM in June 2019. Since then, shares have gained 49% (including dividends), including 33% since the end of 2020.

Librarian Capital Rating History vs. PM Share Price (Last Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (25-Apr-22).

Q1 results support our view that:

The planned exit from Russia will materially rebase earnings lower

Currency has become a stronger headwind in 2022 than before

PM trading otherwise remains strong, especially in Reduced Risk Products

Our forecasts show a total return of 35% (9.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end; the current Dividend Yield is 4.9%. The forecasted return is lower than most other stocks in our coverage, but we like PM for its unique long-term potential and resilient dividend, and reiterate our Buy rating.

Philip Morris Buy Case Recap

PM combines a historically strong cigarettes business and an accelerating new Reduced Risk Products ("RRP") business.

We expect PM's cigarettes business to be stable, except where cannibalized by its own RRPs. We believe PM's IQOS will retain its dominance of the Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") category, grow strongly in Europe, and be at least stable in Japan; we did not assume material U.S. sales. PM has launched its own vapor product ("VEEV"), and is entering the nicotine pouch market.

Historically, PM targeted an (ex-currency) EPS CAGR of 8-10%. 2021-23 targets, announced at the February 2021 investor day, include a revenue CAGR of at least 5%, an average annual EBIT margin uplift of 150 bps or more, and an EPS CAGR of at least 9% (excluding currency):

PM Medium-Term Financial Targets Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

We expect PM to return most of its earnings to shareholders in dividends and buybacks. A $7bn buyback program was announced in June 2021, with $5-$7bn to be repurchased in the three years after Q2 results.

Q1 results show that, except for the one-off impact from Russia/Ukraine and currency headwinds in 2022, the PM investment case remains intact.

2022 EPS Growth To be 9-11% Pro Forma

PM's new 2022 outlook indicates an Adjusted EPS growth of 9-11%, pro forma the loss of Russia and Ukraine earnings and excluding currency, with Net Revenue growing 4.5-6.5% and Adjusted EBIT margin expanding 0-100 bps:

PM 2022 Outlook (New vs. Previous) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022).

2022 Adjusted EPS is guided to be $5.35-$5.46 (just below our estimate of $5.47), or $5.41 at mid-point, the result of several moving parts:

PM Adjusted EPS - Pro Forma 2021 vs. 2022 Outlook Source: PM company filings.

Starting from 2021 actual Adjusted EPS of $6.08:

Losing all earnings from Russia and Ukraine reduces 2021 Adjusted EPS by 10%, giving 2021 Pro Forma Adjusted EPS of $5.48

Excluding currency, Pro Forma Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 10% in 2022 at the mid-point of the outlook, giving a figure of $6.04

Currency is expected to be an 11% ($0.63) headwind in 2022, giving an actual 2022 Pro Forma Adjusted EPS of $5.41 (at mid-point)

Overall, Adjusted EPS is expected to be 11.1% lower year-on-year in 2022.

Losing earnings from Russia and Ukraine is a one-time event, and currency movements in 2022 have been exceptional (partly driven by events in Ukraine). The 9-11% pro forma, ex-currency Adjusted EPS growth in the outlook indicates PM's structural growth is otherwise continuing.

As shown above, PM expects growth to be weighted towards H2, with year-on-year Pro Forma Adjusted EPS growth to be negative in Q2 and in H1. This is due to a number of factors, including currency, the reversal of Q1 timing benefits, the shift of approx. 18.7bn Heated Tobacco Unit ("HTU") shipments to Japan from Q2 to H2, hyperinflation accounting in Turkey, a step-up in IQOS-related sales and marketing, and higher supply chain costs.

2023 Targets Reaffirmed on Pro Forma Basis

PM reaffirmed 2021-23 CAGR targets on a pro forma basis, expecting to achieve the same growth rates as outlined before on rebased PM financials that exclude any contribution from Russia and Ukraine.

As CFO Emmanuel Babeau said on the earnings call:

"Our strong 2022 outlook places us firmly on track to deliver our 2021-23 CAGR targets on a pro forma basis of more than 5% in organic Net Revenue growth, and more than 9% in currency-neutral Adjusted Diluted EPS growth"

Q1 results showed strong growth that supports this view.

Strong Growth Continued in Q1 2022

In Q1 2022, PM's total shipments grew 3.5% year-on-year (with HTU shipments up 14.2%), Net Revenues grew 9.0% organically; Adjusted EBIT grew 8.3% and Adjusted EPS grew 14.0% excluding currency:

PM P&L Highlights (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: PM results release (Q1 2022).

Several regions benefited from inventory moves, but total volume was still up 2.5% year-on-year excluding these.

Currency headwinds reduced growth significantly, with Adjusted EPS actually shrinking 0.5% year-on-year in U.S. Dollars.

These figures include contribution from Russia and Ukraine, which were a drag on growth during the quarter. (This is likely due to the Russian invasion already having a negative impact, having started on February 24.)

On a pro forma basis, excluding Russia and Ukraine, total shipments grew 4.5%, Net Revenues grew 10.0% organically and Adjusted EPS grew 16.0% excluding currency.

Adjusted EBIT margin was down 40 bps on a pro forma, organic basis, with Gross Margin decline of 2.5 ppt being offset by SG&A and Other Margin improvement of 3.1 ppt. The Gross Margin decline was attributed to timing benefits in the prior year, higher low-margin IQOS device sales this quarter, lower initial Gross Margin on IQOS ILUMA, inflation, and events in Ukraine.

Broad-Based Strength Across Regions

PM's Q1 2022 showed volume and revenue growth in most regions:

PM Volume, Revenue & EBIT by Region (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: PM results releases.

European Union saw a second year of double-digit organic Adjusted EBIT growth. Q1 2022 volume was up 4.2% reported, or 5.2% excluding inventory moves, broadly stable in cigarettes (down 0.9% reported) and jumping 33% (reported) in HTU volumes. Key contributors to volume growth included Spain (market recovery after COVID restrictions) and Poland (less illicit trade).

Eastern Europe Adjusted EBIT fell 6.5% organically due to Russia. Volume was down 4.8% reported, primarily due to volume in Russia shrinking 9.9% (volume in Ukraine grew 1.2%). Russia and Ukraine were 73% of the region's volume, but the rest of the region grew 4.5%.

Middle East & Africa, where PM reports its global Duty Free business, saw Adjusted EBIT grew 88.7% organically. Volume grew 8.3% (4.3% excluding inventory moves) as Duty Free volume grew more than 100% (50.8% excluding inventory) on a partial recovery in international air travel.

South & Southeast Asia saw a second year of organic double-digit Adjusted EBIT decline (Adjusted EBIT fell 13.9% in FY21). Volume grew this year by 7.5%, driven by markets rebounding in Indonesia and the Philippines, but Net Revenues still fell 0.5% organically "reflecting an unfavourable pricing variance" in the two countries. PM expects "organic net revenue growth and broadly stable volume" for the region for the full year.

East Asia & Australia EBIT fell 12.0% organically after a strong prior year (up 45.7%). Volume was stable, falling by just 1.0% excluding inventory and grew 1.7% on a reported basis, but Net Revenues only grew 2.6% organically, largely due to unfavourable cigarette price/mix in Japan. Adjusted EBIT margin also fell from 49.3% to 40.7%, due to higher low-margin device sales, lower initial margin on IQOS ILUMA consumables, and higher logistics costs (notably the use of air freight to resupply Japan).

Americas Adjusted EBIT fell 8.9% organically. Volume fell by just 0.6%, but there was a negative shift in price/mix with a 14.3% volume decline in Canada being offset by a 5.4% volume growth in Brazil. The decline in Canada was attributed to "the impact of price increases and out-switching from cigarettes to e-vapor products". Americas was just 3.6% of group EBIT.

Further Reduced Risk Products Momentum

Momentum in Reduced Risk Products continued in Q1 2022.

Heat-Not-Burn Growth Continued, Helped by ILUMA

In Japan, PM HTUs' share of the tobacco market grew sequentially by 90 bps to 22.7% in Q1, and is expected to reach approx. 24% in Q2. In-Market Sales ("IMS") volume also continued an upward trend. The new IQOS ILUMA, launched in Japan in Q4 2021, helped drive gains.

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market & Volume - Japan Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022).

In the Europe Union, PM HTUs' market share grew sequentially by 120 bps to 7.6%, and IMS volume likewise continued moving upwards:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market & Volume - European Union Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022).

Within the EU, ILUMA has been launched in Switzerland in Q4 2021 and was credited with helping drive PM HTUs' market share there from 5.8% in Q3 2021 to 9.0% this quarter, with positive read-across for the German market. ILUMA has been launched in Spain in March 2022, also with good initial signs.

IQOS has continued to gain share in key EU countries:

PM HTU Offtake Share in Selected EU Countries (Q1 2022) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022). NB. The U.K. is reported in PM's EU region.

As before, IQOS' future potential in key national markets can be indicated by its current share in key cities, including Munich in Germany (9.1%) and London in the U.K. (6.4%):

PM HTU Offtake Share in Selected EU Cities (Q1 2022) Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022). NB. The U.K. is reported in PM's EU region.

Further ILUMA market launches are "mostly expected towards the end of H2", due to supply constraints from both better-than-expected uptake in launch markets and the cancellation of a planned consumable production facility in Russia. (Device shortages, which acted as the constraint in prior quarters, have eased significantly in Q1 2022.)

Strong E-Vapor Share Gains in Key Markets

PM's e-vapor product VEEV has continued to gain share:

PM VEEV Offtake Share in Closed System Pods - Selected Markets Source: PM results presentation (Q1 2022).

In the key Italian market, VEEV reached nearly 20% of the closed system pod market a year after its launch (in Q1 2021). VEEV also reached a 6.5% share in Croatia after three quarters, while in the Czech Republic (Q4 2020 launch) its share was near 10%, down slightly after a temporary supply chain disruption.

VEEV was in seven markets (including Canada) at the end of Q1 2022, and will enter more markets this year, with timing subject to device availability.

Philip Morris Valuation

At $102.53, PM stock is trading at 18.7x 2021 Adjusted EPS ($5.48), excluding Russia and Ukraine. Relative to the mid-point of its 2022 EPS outlook ($5.35-$5.46), the P/E is 19.0x.

The dividend is $5.00 ($1.25 per quarter), representing a 4.9% Dividend Yield. The implied Payout Ratio, relative to 2021 pro forma Adjusted EPS, is 91%, but expected to return to PM's 75% target over time as EPS grows.

Management stated they "remain steadfastly committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases".

Philip Morris Stock Forecasts

We keep the assumptions in our forecasts unchanged:

2022 EPS of $5.47, down 10% year-on-year

From 2023, Net Income grows at 6.0% annually

Share count to fall by 1% in 2022 and 2% annually from 2023

2022 dividend of $5.00

From 2023, dividends to grow 2% annually, so the Payout Ratio falls to 77% by 2025

P/E at 17.0x at 2025 year-end

Illustrative PM Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $102.53, we expect an exit price of $118 and a total return of 35% (9.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris Stock A Buy?

While the forecasted return is lower than most other stocks in our coverage, we like PM for its unique long-term potential and resilient dividend.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Philip Morris.