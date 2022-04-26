SeanPavonePhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is up double-digits in pre-market trading as there's an article out in the Korean press suggesting South Korea’s LX Group is looking to buy the firm for around a trillion Korean Won ($790 million). The market seems to believe the rumored number is way too low, as its price has shot past the number implied in the article.

According to the article, LX Group will submit a letter of intent (LOI) as early as next week, based on more than one investment banking source. This is supposed to be a strategic investment. LX Group is a tech company as well, and is looking for synergies between MX and its semiconductor arm. Usually, strategic buyers can pay a little bit more (or will pay a little more) as compared to financial buyers.

About the price, the article states the following (using Google translate):

The company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Its market capitalization stood at 843.3 billion won as of Tuesday. Magnachip’s entire stake, including the management rights premium, could reach as high as 1 trillion won, the sources said.

and with an interesting afterthought:

Since then, Magnachip has been looking for other buyers, mostly Korean.

I've written several articles on the Magnachip saga (such as Magnachip & Wise Road Capital: Market Considers This Deal Dead). In the latest, I summed up the interest from acquirers as follows (as it pertained to the bidding process leading up to the Wise Road sale, which subsequently failed):

Among the bidders, there were at least two parties from the U.S. My understanding is the U.S. parties primarily gave in because of demands around break-up fees. Wise Road is now on the hook for ~$70 million and waited many months with nothing to show for it. Magnachip operates as usual and counts itself $170 million richer. It was a generous break-up fee to compete against. At the time, there were at least two strategic bidders (instead of financials like Wise Road). In general, strategic bidders should be able to bid higher due to synergies and things like that. Wise Road ultimately took the "prize" with a bid for $29 per share but undisclosed party A bid as much as $25, party C went up to $28, and party G was willing to go up to $29 (but did not match the break-up fee).

Note that a Chinese private equity firm ended up being willing to shell out $29/share and topped that off with a huge break-up fee (which subsequently ended up enriching MX). Break-up fees tend to dissuade others from coming over the top. For sure if they are very large, as was the case here.

Not surprisingly, no one topped the $29 bid, but there were at least two parties matching the Wise Road bid.

The 1 trillion Korean won number suggests a price of $16.63 per share. I think that's quite a bit too low. I wouldn't be too thrilled if the board sold it there. I can't imagine Oaktree (of Howard Marks fame and holding a 5% stake) would be happy with this step-down.

Imagine how the board looks if it takes a bid by a Chinese firm (which is something of a risk factor, although I'm still surprised it materialized) and has that bid fail on National Security concerns. Meanwhile, there were scores of other bidders, and some bid $28 or $29 as well. It's known that two of the bids were by U.S.-based firms. How does it look if you fail to take a bid that's a buck lower (to be fair, I can't be sure these were bidders with risk associated as well) then have the deal get shut down... To then move on and sell it $13 dollars lower!

It won't look smart, and I can't imagine them taking something like that.

Not in the least because the company is doing well. It is profitable, debt-free, has a huge cash balance, bought back a bunch of shares, analysts believe it is growing, and it is receiving a nice sum from Wise Road for their troubles. Sure, currently semiconductors are generally going for a lower multiple than they were going for at the time, but MX isn't exactly a run-off-the-mill situation.

After the latest buyback (using diluted share count), I think there are about 47.5 million shares outstanding. Magnachip has $5.90 per share in cash and no debt.

Effectively, the acquirer would be paying $13.73 per share. It could also easily lever up the operations a little bit and get another few dollars per share back without losing much profitability or increasing risk too much.

Analyst estimates for the near future look like this:

That's $1.50 per share for full-year 2023. The company tends to surprise to the upside of estimates, too:

In my experience, bids are less likely to suffice if the stock has been trading higher in the past 12 months. Magnachip has traded above $24 in the past twelve months:

I can easily believe there's interest in Magnachip Semiconductor. The semiconductor space is down a lot in recent months, but if we're looking a year back, the sector is down only single digits. A major run-up happened after the Wise Road deal:

From the high, the industry is roughly 27% down:

If you simplistically apply the 27% correction to the $29 bid, that implies a bid of $21.17 per share.

In summary, I can imagine we'll see an LOI next week. I have a hard time envisioning an agreement below $20. The only way I can imagine a price of ~$16 per share is if the company first pays out a large special $5~ dividend to empty its coffers. Most other options make the board look unwise.

As a shareholder, I'd much prefer the company to continue operating independently vs. a sub-$20 bid. Just increase the debt. Use that and the cash balance to lay out a sweet $8 special dividend. Then continue to increase earnings to $1.50 per share and I'll be more than content to continue as a long-term shareholder.