What Is A Financial Writer?

Financial writers are everyday investors like you. Long gone are the days when only brokerage analysts or fund managers and their teams wrote investment research reports. Today, investors at large can publish research and analysis on their favorite stock or investment idea, get paid for it, and share it with our worldwide audience. With more than 200 million page views each month and syndication agreements with Bloomberg and other major financial sites, Seeking Alpha’s influence and exposure are second to none and is why we continue to be the world’s largest investment community. If you would like to get started, learn how to be a financial writer here at Seeking Alpha. To become a Seeking Alpha contributor, the first step is to register at this page.