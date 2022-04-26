Become A Finance Writer And Share Your Investment Research At Seeking Alpha

Apr. 26, 2022 1:00 PM ET
Seeking Alpha profile picture
Seeking Alpha
5.08K Followers

What Is A Financial Writer?

Financial writers are everyday investors like you. Long gone are the days when only brokerage analysts or fund managers and their teams wrote investment research reports. Today, investors at large can publish research and analysis on their favorite stock or investment idea, get paid for it, and share it with our worldwide audience. With more than 200 million page views each month and syndication agreements with Bloomberg and other major financial sites, Seeking Alpha’s influence and exposure are second to none and is why we continue to be the world’s largest investment community. If you would like to get started, learn how to be a financial writer here at Seeking Alpha. To become a Seeking Alpha contributor, the first step is to register at this page.


Becoming a financial content writer isn’t difficult, and is one of the best ways to make money writing online, while bringing attention to an investment thesis you want to showcase to others. Best of all, unlike many financial writer jobs, Seeking Alpha contributors can write at their own pace. There are no volume quotas or deadlines; our investment writers choose when and how often they write. This means that Seeking Alpha contributors can wait until they have particularly strong investment research and a compelling thesis before writing, which is great news for Seeking Alpha readers as well.


What Skills Does A Financial Writer Need?

Investment experience, an interest in evaluating businesses, and strong attention to detail are key. A successful finance author isn’t made by great research skills alone, however, but also by leveraging presentation skills that enable them to convey their analysis to others in a clear and convincing manner. If you need to fine-tune some of these skills, don’t despair, as Seeking Alpha’s Author Experience series can help new financial writers, beginning with this handy guide.


Sign up as a Seeking Alpha contributor today.

This article was written by

Seeking Alpha profile picture
Seeking Alpha
5.08K Followers
Seeking Alpha is the world’s largest investing community. Powered by the wisdom and diversity of crowdsourcing - millions of passionate investors connect daily to discover and share new investment ideas, discuss the latest news, debate the merits of their favorite stocks, and make informed investment decisions.DISCLAIMER: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Therefore, you should not assume that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal to corresponding past performance levels. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Seeking Alpha does not take any position or opinion with respect to your investment. Seeking Alpha's Very Bullish recommendations are generated daily by a systematic quantitative model with no human intervention. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. You alone assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of the information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other content. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.