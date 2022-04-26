Radule Perisic/E+ via Getty Images

Strong Performance, Poor Optics

While the underlying health of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) remains positive, this medical waste disposer has had multiple negative headwinds that all combined to reduce the share price over the past year. This article will dive into the major recent developments and establish a mindset going into earnings this week. Considering that waste treatment capacity is already prepared for future growth (2-3x current levels), the only headwind I foresee is the new management's contract potential.

First, SMED was believed to be solely a COVID play, even though the company did not direct their focus to only removing vaccine/testing site waste. Growth was thanks to both an increase in disposal capacity, a novel waste collection box system, and also organic growth across the US. Yes, immunization-related revenues increased in 2020-2021, but these have failed to develop into negative revenue growth over the past few quarters (YoY comparisons).

The second major optics factor is the potential for the company to return to their historical performance metrics-inconsistent growth and barely profitable. In the eight years prior to June 2019, the company averaged a revenue growth rate of ~11% while net income ranged between a loss of $3.6 million to a gain of only $1.2 million. The lack of linear net income growth was a reason for the continued underperformance of the prior decade and certainly hinders the current valuation. If the company returns to performing in this manner over the next year or so, I will likely sell. While the Sep 2021 earnings was a risk point due to a return to negative net income, the Dec 2021 earnings returned to positivity. This adds to the importance of the next few reports, and each investor has the right to wait until a clear pattern emerges.

On the other hand, my main investment thesis for the Sharps Compliance is a new phase of outperformance thanks to investments made during the pandemic financial boost. First, the company is increasing their route-based waste pickup capabilities through both new contracts and acquisitions. However, I will look to the company to be conservative with their spending, and not fall into the Stericycle (SRCL) downward spiral. Due to the heterogenous waste disposal industry, there are many accretive acquisitions the company can pursue at a low cost to allow for revenue growth. Additionally, cost optimizations due to economies of scale may support stable net income growth.

Further, SMED has recently developed a new unused medication and controlled substance drop-box that can be easily scaled in pharmacies, long-term care facilities, government & law enforcement facilities, and narcotic treatment sites. The large market size combined with low asset intensiveness highlights the organic growth potential for the company via this segment. In fact, this is already the fastest-growing revenue segment and should soon be a main recurring revenue source for sustainable growth well into the future. The infrastructure is already there since ~65% of current revenues are already based on the company's waste mail-back products that are not medication-based.

Lastly, the company has had a significant change to the executive suite with the hiring of a new CEO and CFO within just the last few weeks. While the only staff exit was the CEO to "pursue other endeavors", the new hires are unable to provide significant insight into future performance. The new CFO seems the riskiest hire due to a supposed lack of experience in the medical waste industry. This is because their former work was in an oil and gas industry environmental service provider. Whether their experience will help in operational excellence, increased earnings, or higher financial transparency is up in the air. However, I find the new CEO may end up being successful due to their experience running a senior living company. Sharps can leverage this industry expertise to expand their footprint in these ever more common facilities.

Considering these negative (on the surface) factors, it is reasonable for the share price to continue falling. The next two quarters are quite important because it will be necessary for both income and revenue growth to be present, even when compared to the favorable pandemic setting. If successful, I believe the current share price is significantly undervalued and will rise at a rapid clip. Revenues are not the biggest risk in my eyes as treatment capability exists. The most important risks are the ability to gain new inflation-adjusted contracts, enter into new markets, and drive organizational profitability upward.

At a current P/E of 6.8x and P/S of 1.2x, it is obvious that investors believe SMED to be both cyclical and risky. While I believe performance will be maintained and improve over time, it is important to take investor sentiment into consideration. If we conclude that SMED is in fact cyclical, and will have poor earnings over the next year while the new management is taking the reins, then the price will fall to a favorable level to see significant gains during the next cycle. Home care facility industry recovery, pandemic recovery, flu vaccine acceptance/booster shots/drug epidemics, and other catalysts all are tailwinds for Sharps Compliance to leverage. Even though growth has been spotty over the past 10 years, it rarely was negative, and so we can use historical data as support for future growth. Therefore, I believe the next few quarters may be a perfect "cyclical" opening to take advantage of.

While this thesis remains focused towards risk-tolerant investors, there is plenty of time to perform due diligence and consider an initial position. The earnings at the end of April will offer new transparency towards the pandemic tailwinds vs underlying growth, but should not sway the price much. Remember, small recurring investments are recommended, especially during these periods of downward slide momentum. I also find the cyclicality argument to be uninspired, especially due to the constant, necessary, and growing need to remove medical waste from all facilities. Sure, the pandemic was a boost, but there will not be a decay in the underlying growth. As such, the short-term risk and underperformance will offer the best opportunity for long-oriented investors.

While Peter Lynch said that cyclical companies were often mistaken as stalwarts, and hurt investors with underperformance, I find SMED to be an opposite case. As such, I will continue to be invested and will look to add after assessing the next few quarters, regardless of share price performance. Stay tuned for an update.

