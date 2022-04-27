Buy Physical Assets, Best Hedge Against Soaring 8.5% Inflation

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Have you ever heard the popular idiom, "A rising tide lifts all boats"?

When the ocean's tide rises, everything floating on the surface rises with it. It's also simultaneously true that anything on the ocean floor gets further from the surface. When the tide rises, the wreckage of the Titanic gets deeper into the ocean as more water is piled on top of it.

So what, right? Who cares that this idiom has two sides to the coin?

Well, you should – because inflation is like the tide. It is sweeping across the prices of basic goods and raising the price of all of them. It's not uniform. Some prices are climbing faster and higher than others, but we understand that waves move across the surface of the ocean, even as the overall tide moves higher. Likewise, inflation will ripple and wave, even as the overall cost of living rises higher.

So, knowing that inflation is lifting all prices higher at a rate we haven't had to contend with in decades, hitting 8.5% recently, what is the other side of the coin?

Inflation is a Stealth Tax

We all pay taxes. Income tax, sales tax, property tax, and more. Inflation in many regards is a tax of its own. Consider this: If you pay more for every good, you're also paying more in taxes on those same goods. Likewise, if your pay rises with inflation, so does how much you're being taxed.

The other issue at hand here is inflation does not impact everyone equally. Some of us are boats floating on the surface of the water, able to see our income and assets adjust as inflation moves. Many are not so lucky.

The impoverished, middle-class, and retirees are especially impacted. How so?

Let's start at the end. Retirees often are living on a fixed income, like an island in the ocean, they have a fixed position and when the waters rise, they don't move with it. Their ability to stay above the surface is stagnant. For retirees, as inflation rises, the ability of their cash pile to cover living expenses reduces equally, they see their efforts eroded year after year. Even though Social Security offers annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment ("COLA"), it's delayed compared to when inflation arrives, and Social Security has many of its own financial issues ahead.

The middle class has long been told to enjoy their 3% pay increases - which hasn't provided real wage growth, but was aimed to maintain their wage vs. inflation (surprise!). For many, their 3% wage increase falls woefully short of the 8% inflation we are seeing today. This means they're actually making less than they did before, when adjusted for inflation. Furthermore, these pay increases usually only come annually, while inflation is hitting right away and is especially quick among daily essentials like gasoline and food. It is of little solace that you might get a nice raise in January when your monthly expenses are going up right now.

The impoverished often work jobs with little to no income growth year over year, and they have much lower discretionary expenditures that can be cut. Their ability to afford basic goods was already impaired prior to the fastest runaway inflation we have seen in decades.

So what is a common piece of advice when the cost of goods climbs?

Elon Musk Says it Well - Buy Real Assets

Elon Musk, the well-known CEO of Tesla (TSLA), recently shared his views on the best moves individuals can make when he tweeted:

As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.

He says you should be buying up physical assets - real estate, precious metals, etc. - or shares of companies that make or produce good products.

In general, we agree with his view here, as we have been advising investors to get into a position to benefit from inflation and to be on top of the water when it starts to rise. Today, for those who failed to heed our advice, we want to once again encourage you to strap on a lifejacket and let inflation pull your portfolio higher.

We would only add to his advice that we are looking to buy assets or shares that provide a high level of income to our bank accounts and coffers. I want to be paid for my ownership and see that ownership rewarded.

How can I do that? By investing in companies that:

Pay strong distributions or dividends Own real assets or are tied to commodities.

Two Sectors to Be a Big Buyer Today

I want to provide two sectors you should be buying up today. Don't blindly buy any company that has shares on the market and fits the bill. Due diligence is always an important part of an investor's process, please never skip it!

The first sector is REITs that own property. One of the best examples of this would be Realty Income Corporation (O), which yields 4% and pays a monthly, growing dividend. O owns thousands of properties that are leased to essential companies. These leases are triple-net, meaning the lessee pays taxes, insurance, and upkeep on the property. Realty Income pays the mortgage on their land, and that's it. Most of these leases are extremely long in duration and are linked to inflation, meaning as inflation reaches record levels, O will see its incoming revenue climbing sharply as well. This gives them a double benefit from inflation: more money incoming, and higher values of their land ownership.

The second sector is Midstream energy companies. Why? Well, for starters we've seen how hard it is to get new pipelines built in the United States recently. With this process becoming harder and harder, currently, operating assets become more valuable. I also like Midstream names with ties to Natural Gas over Oil at this time, namely because of the global push to focus on Natural Gas for power production as a means to replace coal.

While I am not a climate scientist, nor am I the son of one, I do know that global trends can lead to avenues for strong income generation. One such route comes from Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) which yields over 8% currently. While Antero Resources (AR) is an attractive growth-style investment in Natural Gas, AM provides income investors a means to enjoy strong income now that it also pays qualified dividends.

AM is taxed as a C-corp and issues a 1099 at tax time - hurray, no K-1!

Note that AM reports earnings after market close today, April 27th.

Dreamstime

Conclusion

A rising tide lifts all boats, rising inflation lifts all prices. Objects on the ocean floor sink deeper into the ocean. Individuals who do not adjust their portfolios will see their income fall further below their desired lifestyle.

Buying real assets and companies tied to them is an excellent way to see your portfolio reach new heights as inflation continues to be a global phenomenon. Furthermore, you can benefit from inflation as your income climbs higher along with it. No need to wait on your employer, or the government, to up your pay. Pass-thru entities like REITs are raising their dividends as their revenue rises because they are required to. Investing in excellently run companies pays dividends in the long run.

I want you to succeed and enjoy all life has to offer. Being prepared, thinking ahead, and adjusting when you need to are key to achieving long-term success.