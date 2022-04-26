rparobe/E+ via Getty Images

Iron Production Shortfall

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is a Brazilian mining company specializing in copper, nickel, and iron. Many of these materials are needed to complete next-generation renewable energy infrastructure projects. Vale shares have been under pressure due to unexpected negative growth in iron ore production, primarily due to unanticipated heavy rainfall in January.

The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021.

This is one-time blow to an otherwise fundamentally sound enterprise. Vale has what many value investors want. A high dividend with consistent earnings. Vale stock can more than pay out its dividends, and its margins are not as close as many other companies yielding similar dividends. The recent downturn is an opportunity to acquire more shares at great price points.

Stock Price has room to run higher

I have covered Vale many times, and most recently, I covered the company regarding demand. One of the critical reasons Vale stock is lower after this announcement is because the demand for iron is so high. The spot price of iron has risen 37.7% in the first quarter. Infrastructure projects around the world require processed iron for industrial use. Vale has reserves that they can tap on, and the company is large enough to where they how to unwind their assets strategically.

Outlook for Vale's Ore

Vale has been expanding worldwide. The company currently owns mines and processing facilities that aren't geo-locked to Brazil. In the past, I have written about Vale's unique opportunities, even in downturns. Since I doubled down, Vale has risen 30%. Investors need to believe in the long-term plan and understand that one bad quarter of production due to outside circumstances is not a make-or-break issue with the stock.

Vale April Presentation

Currently, there are various production opportunities for a variety of segments. Iron is not the key player for Vale; far more revenue is being generated in other business segments. This is due to the proliferation of renewable energy. This will serve to be the building blocks for the company's future. There is a far more significant opportunity in the copper and nickel segments due to the needs of renewable energy and electric companies. This is a considerable growth segment that has already shown promise. Vale recently reached a deal with Tesla (TSLA) to supply nickel. Reuters asked Vale about the reported deal.

Vale declined to comment on the report, but said it had stated previously that the company currently sells 5% of its production into the EV market and plans to increase that to 30%-40%.

Vale has the connections and partnerships to complete these projects and be a player in supplying the electric vehicle revolution. As electric vehicles become critical, Vale will continue to follow and supply the sector. This is far more important to the future of Vale shares than current iron headwinds. I look forward to covering Vale and updates surrounding its iron production.

Financial Implications

The slower iron ore production should not be material to the financial picture. The overall Capex of 5.8 billion next year should provide a reasonable base for further cost-cutting. Vale has guided that their Capex should remain in the 5-6 billion range. While this may seem like a lot for a 90 billion dollar enterprise there have been major internal pushes toward copper and nickel.

Nickel production is projected at between 175,000 tonnes and 190,000 tonnes, while copper output is expected to range from 330,000 tonnes to 355,000 tonnes.

These rare earth metals will be key to the future of electric vehicles. Iron ore has historically caused many problems for Vale due to the downstream effects of production. These have even led to disasters in recent years. Nickel and Copper might not be much better but there is a clear demand that will not go away.

Conclusion and Rating

Vale has the critical resources needed for next-generation renewable energy products. While the company may not have the best environmentally-friendly track record, Vale has the resources needed to pave a greener way forward. With iron ore falling, investors should increasingly look at Vale's nickel and copper production. I maintain my strong buy on Vale and look forward to future events.