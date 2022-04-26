JellisV/iStock via Getty Images

"Common sense is not so common." - Voltaire

Today, we take our first look at Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU). As you can see from the chart below, the developmental biotech company has fallen deep into 'Busted IPO' territory. Unfortunately, not an uncommon experience given the absolutely dismal sentiment on the biotech sector for most of the last year. Can the shares rebound? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech concern based in Berkeley, CA. The company is focusing on the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The stock trades right at eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $475 million.

Platform & Pipeline:

The company's products are developed off Caribou's chRDNA gene-editing platform which the company believes is superior in several ways to the earlier version of CRISPR technology.

April Company Presentation April Company Presentation

Leadership's vision is its approach to allogenic cell therapy will lead to better outcomes due to the persistence of its therapies. The company is initially focusing on oncology-related applications such as treating solid and liquid tumors. The stock took a bit of a hit in October when the FDA placed a clinical hold on several of the early programs of fellow gene-editing developmental concern Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). That hold was lifted in March. In addition, there are some significant differences between the company's approaches which were nicely detailed in an article around the time the hold was placed on Allogene.

April Company Presentation

As you can see from the graphic below, all of Caribou's programs are in a very early stage of development.

April Company Presentation

Most of them are pre-clinical and have not received IND status yet. The only exception is a program called CB-010 which is currently in the enrollment stage of a Phase 1 open-label study called 'ANTLER'.

April Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Over the past five weeks, five analyst firms including RBC Capital and Citigroup have reiterated Buy ratings. Price target proffered range from $19 to $36 a share. Just over 5% of the outstanding float is currently held short. One insider purchased nearly $30,000 worth of stock in January, but that is the only insider activity so far in 2022. After posting a net loss of $18.5 million in the fourth quarter, the company ended FY2021 with just over $410 million of net cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Verdict:

April Company Presentation

The company has some positive attributes, which leadership nicely encapsulates in its latest company presentation. The company certainly has the cash on hand to advance its nascent pipeline forward as it picked a good time to go public. The stock enjoys strong analyst support. I would keep an eye on insider activity to see what kind of selling the shares see after lockups fully expire.

April Company Presentation

The major problem for Caribou investors is that this is a very early-stage developmental concern. Its developmental technology made hold great promise but is many, many years from any potential commercialization. As such, the stock is likely to remain at the whims of the overall sentiment on the sector. With the market continuing to be in 'risk off' mode, it is hard to see when investor enthusiasm returns to this space. Therefore, despite the huge decline in the stock, I have no investment recommendation on Caribou Biosciences at this time even as the shares sell for close to the cash on the company's balance sheet. This is probably a name we revisit in 2023 and more likely 2024 after its pipeline has advanced further.

"Common sense in an uncommon degree is what the world calls wisdom." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum