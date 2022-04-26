Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) is one of the global leaders in the energy drink brand category, and is one of the popular energy drinks in the US next to Red Bull. MNST offers a diverse portfolio of ready-to-drink and concentrated energy drinks including Monster Energy Drinks, Monster Rehab, Monster Nitrous and more. The company was founded in 1985 and is currently demonstrating its resiliency by battling the pandemic effectively. MNST has maintained a low debt level and a growing cash balance since the pandemic, despite the disruption to its operations and the current high inflationary environment. In fact, the company recently acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery, a beer brewing and hard seltzer company, for $330 million cash. It is fascinating to see how MNST invested in the beer industry, sparking interest in a possible merger with Constellation Beverages (STZ). However, some analysts believe that a merger with Coca-Cola (KO) would provide the company with greater cost and sales synergies and with its recent acquisition of the CANarchy Craft Brewery focused in US operations, we may not see a merger with STZ unless it comes with a significant premium.

MNST, in my opinion, is currently ripe for a meaningful M&A transaction that will accelerate its current growth in international sales, which totaled to $1,901.34 million in fiscal 2021, up 37% from $1,384.07 million recorded in the previous fiscal year. This growth outpaced its current main revenue contributor which in its North America region amounting to $3,640.01 million recorded in fiscal 2021, up 13% only from $3,214.56 million last fiscal year. However, without a solid update of M&A, it seems that MNST is currently trading at its full potential, especially while looking at its valuation using the discounted cash flow model. With the cost of everything continuing to rise and the current trend of declining margins, MNST is ripe for a pullback that investors and traders should monitor.

Price Near Its February High

MNST is currently trading near its February high when the company reported its Q4 2021 results, which included a miss on its earnings per share of $0.60, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. In my opinion, the company's current forecast of flat earnings per share for Q1 2022 and its current trend of declining margins such as operating and net margins will act as a bearish catalyst for the stock, making it more difficult to challenge its current 52-week high.

To elaborate, the company's earnings per share growth in Q1 2022 is expected to be flat, at $0.61, with numerous downward revisions to both of its quarterly and annual figures.

MNST: Annual and Quarterly Earnings Revision (Source: SeekingAlpha.com. Prepared by InvestOhTrader) MNST: Broken Margin’s Upward Trend (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha.com. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

MNST posted a broken upward trend on both of its operating margin and net margin as shown in the image above. Additionally, when examining the company's quarterly results, it reported an operating margin of 29.35% in Q4 2022, down from 33.65% in the same quarter last year and a net margin of 22.55%, down from 39.43% in Q4 2021. This is due to increasing input costs such as freight cost and aluminum due to high inflation. However, the management sees this decline as temporary and provided a positive update about their supply management.

In 2022, we expect to continue to import aluminum cans into EMEA, reducing such imports in the second half of 2022. The supply chain challenges we are experiencing are significantly increasing and the logistic costs of importing and shipping raw materials and ingredients as well as other freighting costs, which are included in cost of sales. The cost of repositioning finished products to distribution centers are included in freight-in costs. We are rebuilding and increasing inventories in an effort to reduce the excessive cost of trucking long distances to satisfy demand and to return to our Orbitz strategy of producing in proximity to our customers. Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Call

This reassures investors that we may see a controlled margin in the company's next quarterly report, especially given the fact that they now have two new aluminum can suppliers operating in the US, which may support a decline in the company's rising freight costs.

Increased freight in costs, including the shipment cost of importing cans amounted to approximately $38 million in the 2021 fourth quarter and approximately $100 million for the 2021 full year. Our out-of-orbit freight costs, which are included in distribution expenses amounted to approximately $15 million in the 2021 fourth quarter and $54 million for the 2021 full year. Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Near 50 Day SMA

MNST: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

MNST is trading near its psychological resistance in confluence to its 50 day simple moving average as shown in the chart above. This implies a short-term bearish price action, potentially dragging down MNST to a lower price, where the risk-reward ratio will be more favorable for new investors and traders.

Monster's Valuation

MNST: Company Valuation (Source: Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

In today's high inflationary environment, MNST is trading relatively more expensive than its estimated intrinsic value of $75.4 per share. This figure is derived from the average of the DCF model and simple relative valuation as shown in the image above.

MNST: DCF Model (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha and Yahoo!Finance. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

I completed my DCF model with the use of an analysts' estimate. I projected an increasing operating margin as shown in the image above and I believe the company’s margin will remain under pressure and start regaining momentum in its fiscal 2023. The company is investing heavily with its inventory and provided a strong outlook on its CAPEX spending about its fiscal 2022 amounting to $150 million. However, I projected its capital expenditure to begin at $104 million in fiscal 2022 and grow to $155 million in fiscal 2026, which will free up a bit of its unlevered free cash flow projection. Due to the absence of significant debt, I used the company's cost of equity as a benchmark to arrive at a conservative discount rate of 8.50 percent.

Additional Points and Caveats

The company maintained its liquid balance sheet, with its growing current ratio of 4.85x, up from 4.19x last fiscal year. The company's balance sheet includes growing short- and long-term investments totaling $1,749.7 million and $100.8 million, respectively, in low-risk assets such as U.S treasuries. There is no problem with the company’s liquidity, however, looking at its growth and profitability somehow shows temporary weakness. According to the management, Nielsen research indicates that MNST's total energy brand sales increased by 8.1% in the 13-week period and by a solid 10.5% for its Monster brands. This is quite impressive considering the pandemic and rising inflation, but when compared to its peer Red Bull, which grew by 13.8%, it shows a concern. In fact MNST is losing market share against Red Bull who managed to grab additional shares and now has 36.2%.

Monster share decreased 0.5 a share point to 31.6%. Reign's share decreased 0.2 of a share point to 2.4%. NOS' share decreased a 0.5 of a point 2.5% and Full Throttle share remained at 0.8%. Red Bull's share increased 0.3 points to 36.2%. Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Call

In my opinion, the company lacks a catalyst to drive this stock higher, unless there is one about its M&A activity on either STZ or KO. With a large cash balance of $1,326.5 million, the company can easily acquire another business or resume buying back its own shares; as of February 2022, the company still had $441.5 million remaining in its share repurchase program, making this stock attractive at its potential pullback. MNST's upcoming quarterly report is likely to be impacted by negative sentiment due to rising input costs and multiple downward EPS revisions as mentioned before. However, with potential catalysts such as buybacks and M&A, this stock is worth monitoring ahead of its earnings.

Thank you for reading!